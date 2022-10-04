HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Dry conditions have taken a toll on Headland’s peanuts this season, but their cotton is in slightly better shape. “We’re hoping, as you see this field of cotton behind us, that our later planted cotton is going to perform much better,” expresses Jimmy Jones, Henry County Extension Coordinator and Agronomist. “The harvest season is optimum for cotton right now, and the later planted cotton looks like it’s gonna out-perform the earlier, which would be closer to normal yields, which may pick us up, where we’re gonna fall off on our peanuts.”

