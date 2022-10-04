Read full article on original website
Related
wtvy.com
New GOP group started in the Wiregrass
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A new GOP organization is up and running in the Wiregrass. The Wiregrass Republican Women’s Group held their first meeting October 6, in Enterprise. The group includes women from all over the Wiregrass. The founder, Debra Boyd, started the organization to create an inclusive group...
wtvy.com
Katie Britt speaks at first Wiregrass Republican women’s meeting
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -The Wiregrass Republican Women’s Club held their inaugural meeting with a hometown politician as guest speaker. Katie Britt returned to the city of Enterprise for the occasion just a month out from election day. Enterprise’s own addressed the first meeting of the newly founded group.
wtvy.com
Talking Scarecrows in the Garden
Dry conditions have taken a toll on Headland’s peanuts this season, but their cotton is in slightly better shape. Across the Wiregrass, farm equipment going up and down the roads isn’t a rare sighting. Coffee County couple arrested. Updated: 19 hours ago. Coffee County couple is headed to...
wtvy.com
State tourism workforce training program coming to Enterprise
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - A grant awarded by Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Tourism Department is bringing new training programs to central and south Alabama aimed at strengthening the state’s tourism workforce. In a Thursday press release from the Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association, the Flawless Delivery Hospitality...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtvy.com
CASA of the Wiregrass Region recognized for their work
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One Wiregrass non-profit is being recognized for their work to help neglected children. The Henry and Houston County Association of Service Agencies named CASA of the Wiregrass Region their agency of the year. CASA volunteers to advocate on behalf of children in court. Executive Director Lorie...
wtvy.com
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us...
wdhn.com
See the Moonlighters in the park, Dothan big band event!
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Get ready to have your evening filled with fun, food, friends and fantastic music as the Moonlighters fill the night sky with your favorite big band hits!. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and a smile! Food vendors will be available on sight. This event is free...
wtvy.com
Headland’s cotton faring slightly better than peanuts this season
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Dry conditions have taken a toll on Headland’s peanuts this season, but their cotton is in slightly better shape. “We’re hoping, as you see this field of cotton behind us, that our later planted cotton is going to perform much better,” expresses Jimmy Jones, Henry County Extension Coordinator and Agronomist. “The harvest season is optimum for cotton right now, and the later planted cotton looks like it’s gonna out-perform the earlier, which would be closer to normal yields, which may pick us up, where we’re gonna fall off on our peanuts.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdhn.com
Rose Hill Halloween Trunk or Treat event
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Leisure Services is celebrating Halloween with a spooktacular event. On Monday, October 31st, the Rose Hill Senior Center will be celebrating Halloween with a Trunk or Treat event. If you are 50 years or older and love treats please contact the Rose Hill Center...
wdhn.com
Fort Rucker name change approved
FORT RUCKER, Ala (WDHN)— The Pentagon Press Secretary, Brigadier General Pat Ryder, announced on October 6 that the name change for Fort Rucker, among other forts, has been reviewed and approved. The approval comes from an Implementation of the Naming Commission’s Recommendations, issued by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J....
wdhn.com
Drought is causing problems for farmers as the peanut harvesting season kicks into gear
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Around the 4th of July, farmers across the Wiregrass plant their cotton and peanut crops. This year, farmers saw an average amount of rainfall in the month of July but didn’t get the rainfall they needed in August or in September. Now it’s...
wtvy.com
Be cautious of farm equipment on roadways this time of year
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Across the Wiregrass, farm equipment going up and down the roads isn’t a rare sighting. Farmers are hard at work this time of year, and drivers need to be alert and extra cautious. Often, equipment is wider than the road, which is an added...
Walmart shooting, Jan. 6 conviction, unemployment suit: Down in Alabama
A deadly shooting inside the Walmart in Enterprise. The conviction of a Hokes Bluff man related to the Jan. 6, 2020 rioting at the U.S. Capitol. The court case over the Alabama Dept. of Labor’s handling of COVID-related unemployment benefits. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free....
wtvy.com
The City of Headland's peanut yields down 25 to 30 percent
The pedestrian plaza plans have been revealed and the public was able to give feedback on the plans. Former Wallace professor headed to prison for sex crimes. On October 5, 2021, she was charged with dozens of sex crimes involving an underage girl. Helping Hands. Updated: 5 hours ago. After...
wtvy.com
Multiple factors drive Headland’s peanut yields down 25 to 30 percent
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Known as the peanut capital of the world, the legumes are a livelihood in Dothan, as well as the surrounding area. This season though, hasn’t been without its challenge, especially for one Wiregrass city. Headland’s peanut yields are down 25 to 30 percent this year....
wtvy.com
Missing fisherman found safe near Geneva
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - An Enterprise man was found safe several hours after he became stranded along the Choctawhatchee River near Geneva. “His motor quit on him after he put in at the river junction on Tuesday afternoon,” Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms told News 4. The junction is...
wtvy.com
Pet of the Week: Cuddle with Colby
Sydney Stephenson and Lee Bradley joined News 4 This Morning to talk about Enterprise High's upcoming performances of Steel Magnolias starting October 6. After being forced to cancel a food giveaway last week due to a lack of donations, a local non-profit is asking for the community’s help. House...
fosterfollynews.net
WestPoint Home Bed & Bath Factory Outlet in Chipley, Florida Offers Huge 5-Day-Long Warehouse Sale With 50% Off Everything
WestPoint Home Bed & Bath Factory Outlet in Downtown Chipley, Florida presents the Fall 2022 Warehouse Sale, featuring 50% off everything, and 60% off clearance items, from October 6 through October 10, 2022. 1414 Main Street just a mile north of I-10 in Downtown Chipley, right next door to Javier’s...
wtvy.com
City unveils new plans for Dothan city center
The City of Headland's peanut yields down 25 to 30 percent. Headland’s peanut yields are down 25 to 30 percent this year. Former Wallace professor headed to prison for sex crimes. Updated: 2 hours ago. On October 5, 2021, she was charged with dozens of sex crimes involving an...
Alabama Beware: No Place Is Safe For Us Humans To Go
Things you expect to find in a bathroom should be toilet paper, hand soap, towels, and maybe even those paper toilet seat covers. We all have walked into a restroom to find one or more necessary items missing. This can be very inconvenient at the time. So the question remains...
Comments / 0