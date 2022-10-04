Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Soccer: Second-half surge lifts Buckeyes over No. 6 Penn State 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall FoliageMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Going to a Penn State Game This Season? 4 Things You Should KnowMelissa FrostState College, PA
Related
State College
Patton Twp. considers zoning changes for redevelopment
STATE COLLEGE — The owners of Toftrees Golf Resort have requested two zoning regulation changes to accommodate a planned major redevelopment that would significantly upgrade the 50-year-old property in Patton Township. Bob Poole, managing member of resort owner State College Friends, told the Patton Township Board of Supervisors that...
State College
PennDOT Sets Schedule for Upcoming Public Meetings on State College Area Connector Study
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has finalized the schedule for two upcoming public meetings on the on the State College Area Connector Planning and Environmental Linkage (PEL) Study in southern Centre County. Open house meetings will be held from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 and Thursday, Oct. 20...
State College
Mobility and Connectivity Plan Looks to Future of Transportation Network in State College
State College has begun work on a comprehensive plan for the future of the transportation network in the borough. The Next Generation Connectivity and Mobility Plan will assess existing conditions and develop goals and projects for everything from bicycling to walking to public transit to vehicle traffic, State College Sustainability Officer Jasmine Fields said during Monday night’s borough council meeting.
Avoid the area: State College homecoming starts today. See which roads are closed
The parade steps off from the high school at 6 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc27.com
Amity Hall Access to temporary close in Perry County
WATTS TOWNSHIP, PA. (WHTM) — A boating and fishing access point in Perry County will be closing for renovations starting on Oct. 10. Amity Hall Access which gives fishing and boating access to the Juniata River in Watts Township will be temporarily closed from Oct. 10 through Oct. 21.
Clarks Ferry Bridge improvement project is 4 years away but comment time is now
The Clarks Ferry Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River in Dauphin County is going to be upgraded in 2026 but the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation wants public comments soon. PennDOT has scheduled an open house 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Susquenita High School in Duncannon, Perry County, for people to...
Centre County residents feel misled about State College Area Connector Project. Here’s why
During a joint meeting of Harris and Potter township supervisors, many residents spoke against a proposed connector road between state Route 45 and U.S. Route 322.
State College
Old Gregg School provides many different opportunities
SPRING MILLS — At the joining of Penns Creek and Sinking Creek in the small town of Spring Mills sits what has become the hub of the Gregg Township community. Once it was a school — in fact, the one my mother graduated from in 1941. I attended it as a fifth grader. Later, as a high school student, I had wrestling practice there.
IN THIS ARTICLE
State College
Kepler pool may open summer 2023
BELLEFONTE — Through a lot of hard work, Kepler Pool is close to being saved. The Nittany Valley Joint Recreation Authority has a goal of having the pool open for at least part of the next summer swim season after being closed for two years. State grants and donations...
Centre County’s only Chick-fil-A won’t be closed much longer. Here’s what we know
One company official estimated that the Happy Valley location could serve about 100 cars per hour before renovations — but should be able to serve about 250 an hour after renovations.
State College
Construction of 10-Floor Patient Tower at Mount Nittany Medical Center to Begin in 2023
Mount Nittany Health’s Board of Directors has approved plans for a 10-floor, 300,000-square-foot addition to the medical center in College Township, the Centre County-based health system announced on Thursday. The $350 million “state-of-the-art” tower will have 168 private patient rooms, outpatient services, amenities for hospital staff and patients and...
therecord-online.com
KCSD board, public appear to favor one of several L-C options
MILL HALL, PA – Approximately 40 residents attended Tuesday’s special work session of the Keystone Central School Board on the future of the district’s Liberty-Curtin Elementary School in Blanchard. The only public comment came from an unidentified woman who said nobody else commented because they were all...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Collegian
State College police request assistance in identifying individuals involved in theft
The State College Police Department requested the public's assistance Thursday in identifying alleged suspects in a break-in and theft. According to the press release, a male and female were allegedly involved in a break-in and theft of cash from a Skills machine at the Uni-Mart on South Atherton Street on Sept. 30.
State College
Arboretum at Penn State to Host Annual Pumpkin Festival
UNIVERSITY PARK — A pumpkin-carving contest and lighted jack-o’-lantern display will highlight The Arboretum at Penn State’s annual Pumpkin Festival on Friday and Saturday. Festivities will take place in the Arboretum’s H.O. Smith Botanic Gardens, at the corner of Bigler Road and East Park Avenue on the...
State College
Fall Hunting Seasons Unfold in Pennsylvania
Over the past few years, Pennsylvania’s hunters have experienced many changes in season start dates, lengths and regulations. Seasons and bag limits for the fall are usually discussed and voted on at the commission’s January meeting. Due to vacancies on the Board of Game Commissioners, there was no...
State College
Renaissance Faire planned for Oct. 9
BOALSBURG — The Columbus Chapel and Boal Mansion Museum in Boalsburg will host the Boalsburg Renaissance Faire on Oct. 9. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Boalsburg. The Boalsburg Renaissance Faire includes a wide range of arts and crafts vendors and demonstrations; sword-fighting, dueling, archery and axe-throwing demonstrations; a bounce house and petting zoos, including unicorns; carriage rides; live music and dance performances; crafts, games and wandering minstrels; and special museum tours of the Boal Mansion Armory and the Columbus Chapel.
therecord-online.com
Commissioners say goodbye to two key employees; okay pay hikes for election workers
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Clinton County Commissioners, at their Thursday voting session, thanked and offered best wishes to two county employees stepping down this month. Receiving retirement certificates were the county’s Human Resources director Cathy Dremel and county Planner Katie de Silva. Commissioner Jeff Snyder lauded Dremel...
State College
Assistant DA retires after more than 30 years of service
BELLEFONTE — After more than three decades of “loyal and dedicated service to Centre County,” Assistant District Attorney Mark Smith has retired, said District Attorney Bernie Cantorna in a statement announcing Smith’s retirement. His departure opened the door for Megan A. Mc-Goron to step into the...
Tractor trailer crash closes Rt. 15 northbound in Lycoming County
Lycoming County, Pa. — Both lanes of Route 15 northbound are closed between Route 14 in Lewis Township and Route 184 in Cogan House Township, Lycoming County, due to a tractor-trailer crash, according to PennDOT. A detour using Route 14 in Lycoming County and Route 414 in Tioga County is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Be alert, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution. Check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com
New inpatient rehabilitation hospital to open in Cumberland County
Upper Allen Township-based Select Medical operates hospitals and clinics in 46 states and Washington D.C., and on Thursday, the company announced that it is opening a new facility close to home. Select Medical said it will partner with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, to open a new freestanding inpatient...
Comments / 0