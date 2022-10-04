ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
State College

Patton Twp. considers zoning changes for redevelopment

STATE COLLEGE — The owners of Toftrees Golf Resort have requested two zoning regulation changes to accommodate a planned major redevelopment that would significantly upgrade the 50-year-old property in Patton Township. Bob Poole, managing member of resort owner State College Friends, told the Patton Township Board of Supervisors that...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Mobility and Connectivity Plan Looks to Future of Transportation Network in State College

State College has begun work on a comprehensive plan for the future of the transportation network in the borough. The Next Generation Connectivity and Mobility Plan will assess existing conditions and develop goals and projects for everything from bicycling to walking to public transit to vehicle traffic, State College Sustainability Officer Jasmine Fields said during Monday night’s borough council meeting.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
State College, PA
State College, PA
Government
State College, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Government
abc27.com

Amity Hall Access to temporary close in Perry County

WATTS TOWNSHIP, PA. (WHTM) — A boating and fishing access point in Perry County will be closing for renovations starting on Oct. 10. Amity Hall Access which gives fishing and boating access to the Juniata River in Watts Township will be temporarily closed from Oct. 10 through Oct. 21.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
State College

Old Gregg School provides many different opportunities

SPRING MILLS — At the joining of Penns Creek and Sinking Creek in the small town of Spring Mills sits what has become the hub of the Gregg Township community. Once it was a school — in fact, the one my mother graduated from in 1941. I attended it as a fifth grader. Later, as a high school student, I had wrestling practice there.
SPRING MILLS, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Land#Affordable Housing#Infrastructure#Recreation Construction#Urban Construction#Linus College#Construction Maintenance#Aikens Place
State College

Kepler pool may open summer 2023

BELLEFONTE — Through a lot of hard work, Kepler Pool is close to being saved. The Nittany Valley Joint Recreation Authority has a goal of having the pool open for at least part of the next summer swim season after being closed for two years. State grants and donations...
BELLEFONTE, PA
State College

Construction of 10-Floor Patient Tower at Mount Nittany Medical Center to Begin in 2023

Mount Nittany Health’s Board of Directors has approved plans for a 10-floor, 300,000-square-foot addition to the medical center in College Township, the Centre County-based health system announced on Thursday. The $350 million “state-of-the-art” tower will have 168 private patient rooms, outpatient services, amenities for hospital staff and patients and...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
therecord-online.com

KCSD board, public appear to favor one of several L-C options

MILL HALL, PA – Approximately 40 residents attended Tuesday’s special work session of the Keystone Central School Board on the future of the district’s Liberty-Curtin Elementary School in Blanchard. The only public comment came from an unidentified woman who said nobody else commented because they were all...
BLANCHARD, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Housing
State College

Arboretum at Penn State to Host Annual Pumpkin Festival

UNIVERSITY PARK — A pumpkin-carving contest and lighted jack-o’-lantern display will highlight The Arboretum at Penn State’s annual Pumpkin Festival on Friday and Saturday. Festivities will take place in the Arboretum’s H.O. Smith Botanic Gardens, at the corner of Bigler Road and East Park Avenue on the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Fall Hunting Seasons Unfold in Pennsylvania

Over the past few years, Pennsylvania’s hunters have experienced many changes in season start dates, lengths and regulations. Seasons and bag limits for the fall are usually discussed and voted on at the commission’s January meeting. Due to vacancies on the Board of Game Commissioners, there was no...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State College

Renaissance Faire planned for Oct. 9

BOALSBURG — The Columbus Chapel and Boal Mansion Museum in Boalsburg will host the Boalsburg Renaissance Faire on Oct. 9. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Boalsburg. The Boalsburg Renaissance Faire includes a wide range of arts and crafts vendors and demonstrations; sword-fighting, dueling, archery and axe-throwing demonstrations; a bounce house and petting zoos, including unicorns; carriage rides; live music and dance performances; crafts, games and wandering minstrels; and special museum tours of the Boal Mansion Armory and the Columbus Chapel.
BOALSBURG, PA
State College

Assistant DA retires after more than 30 years of service

BELLEFONTE — After more than three decades of “loyal and dedicated service to Centre County,” Assistant District Attorney Mark Smith has retired, said District Attorney Bernie Cantorna in a statement announcing Smith’s retirement. His departure opened the door for Megan A. Mc-Goron to step into the...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Tractor trailer crash closes Rt. 15 northbound in Lycoming County

Lycoming County, Pa. — Both lanes of Route 15 northbound are closed between Route 14 in Lewis Township and Route 184 in Cogan House Township, Lycoming County, due to a tractor-trailer crash, according to PennDOT. A detour using Route 14 in Lycoming County and Route 414 in Tioga County is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Be alert, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution. Check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy