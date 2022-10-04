ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Comments / 2

Related
9NEWS

1 dead, 7 injured in bar parking lot hit-and-run

GOLDEN, Colo. — Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JSO) is investigating an incident in Golden that left one dead and seven others injured. Officers responded to a call at 1:43 a.m. of a hit-and-run crash in the parking lot of Rock Rest Lodge, a bar near South Golden Road and Mount Vernon Road.
GOLDEN, CO
9NEWS

Second person arrested in connection with Boulder shooting

BOULDER, Colo. — A second person has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Boulder's University Hill neighborhood on Sunday night. Gabriel Sharma, 18, was arrested Wednesday after the Boulder Police Department said he was identified as the person of interest they had previously asked for help finding.
BOULDER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Boulder, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Boulder, CO
CBS Denver

Shootout on the Hill in Boulder: 2nd suspect, Gabriel Sharma, arrested

A second suspect has been arrested after a shootout on The Hill in Boulder near the University of Colorado campus.  That suspect has been identified as Gabriel Sharma, 18.Sharma faces charges of felony attempted murder with extreme indifference, felony attempted murder after deliberation, and disorderly conduct. He remains in custody at the Boulder County Jail on a $500,000 bond. Boulder police, along with the Boulder District Attorney's Office, Longmont police and the Boulder County SWAT Team executed a search warrant at Sharma's home in Longmont where a semi-automatic rifle and revolver were recovered from the scene. The other suspect, Zakiyy Lucas, was...
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Death of male found in Highline Canal investigated as homicide

DENVER — Police said Friday that they're investigating a homicide after a victim was found in the Highline Canal in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. The male victim was found about 10:30 a.m. Friday in the canal near Picadilly Road, just south of Green Valley Ranch Boulevard, according to the Denver Police Department.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#University Hill#Boulder Police Dept#Cu
9NEWS

1 dead, 3 injured in Greeley crash

GREELEY, Colo. — A two-vehicle crash early Thursday in Greeley killed one person and injured three others, according to police. Greeley Police responded to the crash at 4:17 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of 59th Avenue and West 10th Street, according to a news release. A GMC truck driven...
GREELEY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
9NEWS

2 injured in Denver shooting

DENVER — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Denver Wednesday night. The Denver Police Department tweeted just before 9:30 p.m. that officers were investigating a shooting in the 3100-block of Downing Street. The extent of the victims' injuries is unknown, police said. Downing...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Man accused of stealing Boulder fire truck

BOULDER, Colo. — A man accused of stealing a fire truck in Boulder "guaranteed" to the officer arresting him that he would be out of jail "by tomorrow," according to an arrest affidavit from the Boulder Police Department. Kirill Kiefel, 28, was arrested early Sunday morning in Boulder. The...
BOULDER, CO
Westword

Denver Neighborhoods With the Most Crimes Now

Crime in Denver typically decreases as summer leads into the fall. But overall offenses in the hardest-hit neighborhoods during a two-week period covering the transition between seasons were actually higher than during an equivalent stretch in July, when crime was supposedly at its hottest. What's behind the rise? A closer...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
30K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy