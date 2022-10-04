Read full article on original website
1 dead, 7 injured in bar parking lot hit-and-run
GOLDEN, Colo. — Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JSO) is investigating an incident in Golden that left one dead and seven others injured. Officers responded to a call at 1:43 a.m. of a hit-and-run crash in the parking lot of Rock Rest Lodge, a bar near South Golden Road and Mount Vernon Road.
Suspect arrested after allegedly fleeing hit-and-run in Speer neighborhood
Denver police have arrested the driver suspected of fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run near 6th Avenue and Grant Street early Saturday morning.
Second person arrested in connection with Boulder shooting
BOULDER, Colo. — A second person has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Boulder's University Hill neighborhood on Sunday night. Gabriel Sharma, 18, was arrested Wednesday after the Boulder Police Department said he was identified as the person of interest they had previously asked for help finding.
Man arrested after barricading himself in Broomfield bank he broke into
BROOMFIELD, Colo — A man who broke into a Broomfield bank, then barricaded himself inside has been arrested, according to the Broomfield Police Department. The man was inside the Firstier Bank on Destination Way, which is near Interlocken Loop and Wadsworth Parkway. Around 6 a.m., Broomfield Police said a...
Shootout on the Hill in Boulder: 2nd suspect, Gabriel Sharma, arrested
A second suspect has been arrested after a shootout on The Hill in Boulder near the University of Colorado campus. That suspect has been identified as Gabriel Sharma, 18.Sharma faces charges of felony attempted murder with extreme indifference, felony attempted murder after deliberation, and disorderly conduct. He remains in custody at the Boulder County Jail on a $500,000 bond. Boulder police, along with the Boulder District Attorney's Office, Longmont police and the Boulder County SWAT Team executed a search warrant at Sharma's home in Longmont where a semi-automatic rifle and revolver were recovered from the scene. The other suspect, Zakiyy Lucas, was...
14-year-old missing for more than a week could be in danger, Boulder Police say
BOULDER, Colo. — A teenager who has been missing for more than a week could be in danger, according to the Boulder Police Department. Chloe Campbell, who is 14-years-old, is believed to have run away from her home. She was last seen at a Boulder High School football game on Friday, Sept. 30, Police said.
Boulder Police increasing recruiting efforts after recent gun violence
BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department said it's increasing recruitment efforts for more officers after at least two shootings on University Hill recently. Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold told Boulder City Council members this week, the department has been short officers for the last two and half years.
Death of male found in Highline Canal investigated as homicide
DENVER — Police said Friday that they're investigating a homicide after a victim was found in the Highline Canal in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. The male victim was found about 10:30 a.m. Friday in the canal near Picadilly Road, just south of Green Valley Ranch Boulevard, according to the Denver Police Department.
Suspect shot, killed by police near DIA identified
The suspect in a deadly shooting involving police that happened on Saturday morning has been identified.
1 dead, 3 injured in Greeley crash
GREELEY, Colo. — A two-vehicle crash early Thursday in Greeley killed one person and injured three others, according to police. Greeley Police responded to the crash at 4:17 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of 59th Avenue and West 10th Street, according to a news release. A GMC truck driven...
Man accused of assaulting undercover detective charged
A 35-year-old man who allegedly assaulted an undercover Fort Collins Police Services detective at the end of last month is facing a second-degree assault charge.
Drivers of Lamborghinis crash in Denver, both face DUI charge
The drivers of two Lamborghinis crashed in Denver on Thursday evening and both were arrested on DUI charges.
Woman murdered while standing in her doorway
When police arrived, they reported seeing “a man with a gun running." Officers said the man was wearing a tactical vest.
2 injured in Denver shooting
DENVER — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Denver Wednesday night. The Denver Police Department tweeted just before 9:30 p.m. that officers were investigating a shooting in the 3100-block of Downing Street. The extent of the victims' injuries is unknown, police said. Downing...
ATF: Children’s Hospital intruder had automatic pistol
A grand jury has indicted a man accused of forcing his way into a hospital's secure entrances late at night while carrying a loaded automatic pistol.
Student in CSU death identified as Littleton teenager
The coroner has identified a student found dead on the Colorado State University campus over the weekend.
Weapons found at deadly Northglenn shooting
Two weapons were found at the scene of a deadly Northglenn shooting where two boys allegedly attempted to enter a resident's backyard and exchanged gunfire with the homeowner on Sunday afternoon.
16-year-old identified in backyard double shooting
“If somebody is breaking into your shed, they could have called the cops. There’s other alternatives than to just go outside and start shooting," his father said.
Man accused of stealing Boulder fire truck
BOULDER, Colo. — A man accused of stealing a fire truck in Boulder "guaranteed" to the officer arresting him that he would be out of jail "by tomorrow," according to an arrest affidavit from the Boulder Police Department. Kirill Kiefel, 28, was arrested early Sunday morning in Boulder. The...
