all good quarterbacks succeed when injuries happen to their teams. I agree Murray is alot of hype, and complains when he doesn't get his way. Go ball kyler
my 14 year old has bigger hands and can see over the line.... the only lines Murray can see over are chopped up on the table for his entourage.
If Kingsbury would give Murray 3-4 designed run plays per game and then give him the option to run when he sees an opening it will work out much better. Murray has the arm, can run and wants to win . His guru coach has to learn to coach, manage the clock and learn to adjust during a game when things are working. All this haters and the ex nfl star are all mouth . I have never heard of this ex nfl loser. The rest of the punk haters just jump on the pile when someone is down. dirtbags is all you are.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Award Winning Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in ArizonaKristen WaltersMaricopa, AZ
Bobby Flay's Burger Restaurant Coming SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
New Cornhole Sports Restaurant and Bar Now OpenGreyson FGilbert, AZ
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Related
4 Buffalo Bills Players Almost Died On The Field
Kliff Kingsbury Labeled as Cardinals' Biggest Disappointment
Cowboys’ starter to miss rest of the season after Tuesday’s news
Look: Kenny Pickett's Girlfriend Reacts To Him Being Named Steelers Starting Quarterback
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vikings Sign Large Human
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
Report: Fan tackled by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police report
Buffalo Bills, Wide Receiver Have "Agreed To Part Ways"
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ben Roethlisberger gets brutally honest about Steelers QB change
Husband of Dallas Cowboys reporter catches Aaron Judge HR ball
Steelers Offensive Lineman Has Honest Reaction To Quarterback Change
Cowboys Rookie Could Be On Verge Of Returning Soon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin
Ezekiel Elliott Has Scary Message For Rest Of The NFL
Cowboys Have Signed Quarterback To Their Active Roster
Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Cooper Rush, Dak Prescott
Steelers’ Kenny Pickett era begins with ultimate disrespect vs. Bills not seen in over 50 years
Alex Smith Makes His Pick Between Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush
Eagles, Giants fans won’t like ESPN’s bold predictions for Cowboys
Heart of the matter: Doctor recommends Cardinals' J.J. Watt undergo procedure to fix problem
NFL Analysis Network
NFL Analysis Network provides analysis about all 32 teams in the league.https://NFLAnalysis.net
Comments / 17