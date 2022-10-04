ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechRadar

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer confirms identity of new Black Panther

Potential spoilers follow for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The official trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally arrived – and it appears to confirm who will assume the Black Panther mantle in the highly anticipated sequel. Released on October 3 to coincide with tickets for the forthcoming Marvel...
Chadwick Boseman
Letitia Wright
Collider

New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' IMAX Poster Spotlights Star Studded Cast

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is Marvel Studios’ most anticipated feature to come out this year. It’s predecessor 2018’s Black Panther has been a milestone in the superhero genre for its representation and allegories, the upcoming feature helmed by director Ryan Coogler will expand on Wakanda’s history and the legacy of its king. In a new IMAX poster revealed by the studio, fans come face to face with the glory of the afro-futurist kingdom as Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) is seen sitting on the throne that once her husband and then her son sat on. Around her, we see our heroes M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o).
thebrag.com

Gigi Hadid on Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ debacle: ‘You’re a bully’

After Kanye West rapper attacked a Vogue editor for criticising his ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt, Gigi Hadid publicly slammed his actions. You never know what Kanye West is getting up to these days, but it’s pretty easy to tell when some lines have been crossed. At the Yeezy Season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week, Ye came out sporting a shirt sporting the slogan ‘White Lives Matter’.
digitalspy.com

Black Panther star Letitia Wright's new movie gets first trailer

The first trailer for Black Panther star Letitia Wright's new movie Aisha has been released. The film, which also stars The Crown's Josh O'Connor, focuses on a Nigerian woman called Aisha Osagie (played by Wright) who seeks asylum in Ireland. She finds an ally in Conor Healy (O'Connor), who is...
msn.com

The rumored ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ runtime already has fans angrily planning their pee breaks

It was recently reported that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will have a near 3-hour runtime, which would make it the longest solo-MCU film in the franchise. The staggering reported 2-hour-41-minute length has split fans right down the middle. Does this mean the sequel will be a flop or is it the perfect opportunity to flesh out some of the characters as T’Challa’s was not recast following Chadwick Boseman’s death?
thebrag.com

ARMY slam Radio DJs for not playing BTS because of ‘annoying’ fans

ARMY are calling out iHeartRadio host Brian Grimes and his team after they called BTS fans ‘annoying’ for sending in song requests. iHeartRadio host Brian Grimes has issued an apology after BTS fans, collectively called ARMY, slammed him and his fellow hosts for calling the group’s fans ‘BTS Nerds’ and ‘annoying’ for sending in requests to play the group’s songs.
thebrag.com

Jess Cova calls out ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ edit for pushing a narrative

Farmer Wants a Wife winner Jess Cova has blamed the editing on the reality show for pushing an untrue narrative about her. Farmer Will chose Jess as his final choice on Monday night’s finale. However, despite winning Will’s heart, the reality star isn’t happy about the edit she received on the dating show.
