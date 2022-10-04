Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer confirms identity of new Black Panther
Potential spoilers follow for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The official trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally arrived – and it appears to confirm who will assume the Black Panther mantle in the highly anticipated sequel. Released on October 3 to coincide with tickets for the forthcoming Marvel...
The New ‘Wakanda Forever’ Trailer Will Give You Goosebumps. Watch It Here.
On November 11th we will show them who we are. Wakanda Forever.
Is Shuri The Next Black Panther? Watch The Full Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer And Take A Guess
Fans have a pretty good guess of who will carry on the Black Panther title.
RELATED PEOPLE
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' star Tenoch Huerta says he had to learn how to swim to play underwater king Namor
The upcoming movie will be Huerta's first appearance as royal mutant Namor. He told Entertainment Weekly that he was asked if he could swim.
IGN
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Tenoch Huerta’s Namor Is Confirmed to Be a Mutant, First Look Revealed
Marvel Studios has revealed the first look of Namor, who is the new antagonist in the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film. Namor is played by Mexican actor Lenoch Huerta (The Forever Purge, Tigers Are Not Afraid) and it is confirmed that the Sub-Mariner is a mutant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther 2’ director almost quit filmmaking altogether after Chadwick Boseman’s death
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler has revealed it was such a painful moment in his life following the death of Chadwick Boseman, he was unsure if he would continue making movies at all — let alone return to the franchise that takes place in the fantastical world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Collider
New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' IMAX Poster Spotlights Star Studded Cast
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is Marvel Studios’ most anticipated feature to come out this year. It’s predecessor 2018’s Black Panther has been a milestone in the superhero genre for its representation and allegories, the upcoming feature helmed by director Ryan Coogler will expand on Wakanda’s history and the legacy of its king. In a new IMAX poster revealed by the studio, fans come face to face with the glory of the afro-futurist kingdom as Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) is seen sitting on the throne that once her husband and then her son sat on. Around her, we see our heroes M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o).
IN THIS ARTICLE
thesource.com
‘Black Panther’ Director Ryan Coogler Says Chadwick Boseman’s Death Nearly Made Him Leave Hollywood
Following the death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, famed film director Ryan Coogler once wanted to walk away from Hollywood. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly recalls the moment he decided he was “walking away from this business.”. “‘I didn’t know if I could make another movie period, [let alone]...
Black Panther 2's Ryan Coogler opens up on Namor's ankle wings: "You've got to lean into the weird"
Tenoch Huerta is set to play the mutant Marvel Comics character when he makes his MCU debut in the superhero sequel
BET
Trailers Dropped!: Will Smith Is Back With His First Film Post-Oscars In ‘Emancipation’ & Who Will Be The New Black Panther in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'?
Two big films are set to drop soon, and the trailers will have you craving more. First, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just dropped its second official trailer for the highly anticipated film, adding more color to the story for fans. In the beginning, we see Angela Bassett dressed in all-white,...
Marvel fans all say the same thing after first trailer for Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever
MARVEL studios has released a new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which includes the first full look at the MCU's new Black Panther costume - and fans cannot contain their excitement. Marvel fans went wild on social media just seconds after the new trailer was posted on the MCU's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thebrag.com
Gigi Hadid on Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ debacle: ‘You’re a bully’
After Kanye West rapper attacked a Vogue editor for criticising his ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt, Gigi Hadid publicly slammed his actions. You never know what Kanye West is getting up to these days, but it’s pretty easy to tell when some lines have been crossed. At the Yeezy Season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week, Ye came out sporting a shirt sporting the slogan ‘White Lives Matter’.
digitalspy.com
Black Panther star Letitia Wright's new movie gets first trailer
The first trailer for Black Panther star Letitia Wright's new movie Aisha has been released. The film, which also stars The Crown's Josh O'Connor, focuses on a Nigerian woman called Aisha Osagie (played by Wright) who seeks asylum in Ireland. She finds an ally in Conor Healy (O'Connor), who is...
msn.com
The rumored ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ runtime already has fans angrily planning their pee breaks
It was recently reported that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will have a near 3-hour runtime, which would make it the longest solo-MCU film in the franchise. The staggering reported 2-hour-41-minute length has split fans right down the middle. Does this mean the sequel will be a flop or is it the perfect opportunity to flesh out some of the characters as T’Challa’s was not recast following Chadwick Boseman’s death?
thebrag.com
ARMY slam Radio DJs for not playing BTS because of ‘annoying’ fans
ARMY are calling out iHeartRadio host Brian Grimes and his team after they called BTS fans ‘annoying’ for sending in song requests. iHeartRadio host Brian Grimes has issued an apology after BTS fans, collectively called ARMY, slammed him and his fellow hosts for calling the group’s fans ‘BTS Nerds’ and ‘annoying’ for sending in requests to play the group’s songs.
thebrag.com
Khloe Kardashian told Kanye what we’re all thinking: we’re all tired of it.
Khloe Kardashian tore Kanye West a new one on Instagram after he – yet again – accused the Kardashians of keeping his kids from him. Khloe Kardashian has just voiced out what we’re all thinking: Kanye West needs to give it a rest. Since last year, West...
thebrag.com
MAFS’ Jackson Lonie’s new ‘girlfriend’ implies that they are already over
MAFS star Jackson Lonie is getting grief from his rumoured new girlfriend, as she has posted a TikTok video calling him out by name. Ella Kemp, who is an influencer, posted a video with a filter that is designed to “guess” what the user’s ex is doing – basically like the magic 8 balls we all used as kids.
thebrag.com
Kanye West blasts Paris Fashion Week: ‘my t shirt took all the attention’
Kanye West has responded to the controversy surrounding his “White Lives Matter” t-shirt, doubling down on his stance. At Paris Fashion Week this month, Kanye decided to wear a t-shirt with the slogan “White Lives Matter,” and all hell broke loose. Controversial conservative influencer Candace Owens...
thebrag.com
Jess Cova calls out ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ edit for pushing a narrative
Farmer Wants a Wife winner Jess Cova has blamed the editing on the reality show for pushing an untrue narrative about her. Farmer Will chose Jess as his final choice on Monday night’s finale. However, despite winning Will’s heart, the reality star isn’t happy about the edit she received on the dating show.
Comments / 0