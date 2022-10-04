ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Branch, MN

KARE 11

Former Hennepin County Commissioner Mike Opat arrested for DWI

DAYTON, Minnesota — A longtime Hennepin County commissioner is facing legal problems after being arrested for DWI. Prosecutors say 61-year-old Mike Opat was pulled over in Dayton Wednesday night shortly before 10 p.m. after failing to come to a complete stop at a stop sign. Court documents say Opat smelled strongly of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, fumbled with his license and was unsteady on his feet.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Man seriously injured in possible explosion near Hastings

WELCH, Minn. — A man was seriously injured in a possible explosion Wednesday afternoon near Hastings. According to the Dakota County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home on the 19800 block of Rhoda Avenue just before 3:10 p.m. on a report of a possible explosion. The man was found near the Hastings Civic Arena and was airlifted to Regions Hospital with "serious injuries."
HASTINGS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Man seriously injured after possible explosion in Dakota County

DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. -- A man was seriously injured and air lifted to a hospital after a possible explosion just south of Hastings.According to the Dakota County Sheriff, deputies were dispatched to the 19000 block of Rhoda Avenue in Dakota County on a report of a possible explosion around 3 p.m.When crews arrived, a man had already left; he was taking himself to the hospital but was intercepted near the Hastings Civic Arena and was air lifted to a Twin Cities hospital.The sheriff's office says there is no ongoing threat to the community, and they are investigating the incident.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

11 charged in string of incidents at Menard's after employee's forklift death

MINNEAPOLIS -- At least 11 people have been charged with misdemeanors after a series of protests at a metro area Menards store, one of which allegedly resulted in an assault. The protests came in the wake of the death of 19-year-old James Stanback in a forklift accident.The charges state that Golden Valley officers were dispatched to the store on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard on July 22.Earlier that morning, Stanback had been killed when a pallet of lumber fell on the forklift he was operating. A representative for Menards told WCCO in July that Stanback was certified to operate...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Man dies days after being shot in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — A man in his 20s died in a hospital Wednesday after Minneapolis police say he was shot on Monday near the intersection of Fremont and 26th avenues. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, a man in his 20s died on Oct. 5 at the hospital after he was shot on Monday, Oct. 3. Police say the man was found lying in an alley with life-threatening gunshots by officers between Fremont and Girard avenues.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Sheriff Hutchinson suspended by POST Board for 30 days

(FOX 9) - The state governing board for police officers has suspended the license of Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson for 30 days beginning Nov. 22. The decision came in a closed-door session of the Police Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board at their Sept. 22 meeting. The board voted...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Pretrial motions to set groundwork for Kueng, Thao state trial

MINNEAPOLIS — A motions hearing Thursday in a Hennepin County courtroom could set the stage for the state trial of former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng. The two defendants, now incarcerated at separate federal facilities after being convicted of depriving George Floyd of his civil...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

BCA: Law enforcement shot, injured man armed with a sword

NORTH BRANCH, Minn. — Officials say a man wielding a sword was shot and injured by law enforcement Friday night in North Branch. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says officers with the North Branch Police Department and deputies with the Chisago County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a suicidal man on the 6600 block of Oak Ridge Court. Authorities located a man with a sword, and at some points, law enforcement fired their firearms and hit the man. The BCA says "less-than-lethal" rounds were also fired.
NORTH BRANCH, MN
KARE 11

Man pleads guilty in case associated with Minneapolis cell phone theft ring

MINNEAPOLIS — Kevron Detrell Williams Gray, accused of assaulting the son of a former metro police chief last fall, pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree assault. Williams Gray also pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery in a separate case that occurred about 15 minutes earlier than the assault, court documents say. According to court documents, prosecutors agreed to downward durational departure, so he will serve 117 months in prison total.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: 5 juveniles suspected in Maple Grove greenhouse fire

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- Police in Maple Grove believe five juveniles are responsible for a greenhouse fire on Friday morning.Fire crews responded to the Lynde Greenhouse on the 9200 block of Pineview Lane on Friday around 3:30 a.m. Firefighters worked for several hours to extinguish the fire.No one was hurt, but police say there was a substantial loss of property. The fire damaged multiple buildings, including the warehouse, plant production line, and storage. Volunteers lined up on Sunday morning to help clean up and move 18,000 poinsettias to a neighboring greenhouse in Ramsey. Lynde's owner says he plans to rebuild the greenhouse.There have been no arrests. Investigators identified five juveniles as persons of interest, but are looking for more help in identifying anyone else who might have been involved.Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or at crimestoppersmn.org.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
knsiradio.com

UPDATE: Highway 23 in Sauk Rapids Reopened After a Serious Crash Thursday Morning

(KNSI) — The Minnesota State Patrol says two people were hurt in a crash on Highway 23 in Sauk Rapids Thursday morning. The initial report says the driver of a Volkswagen Jetta was going east on 23 and making a left turn at 35th Avenue Northeast when she was hit by a westbound SUV driven by a 51-year-old man from Oak Park. The two vehicles collided in the intersection.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
KARE 11

