Minneapolis Police clear near northside homeless encampment; two arrested for obstruction
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department said officers arrested two people after city crews moved in to shut down and clear out a homeless encampment in Near North Minneapolis on Thursday morning. In a statement to KARE 11, a spokesperson for the city said the encampment, located at 205...
Former Hennepin County Commissioner Mike Opat arrested for DWI
DAYTON, Minnesota — A longtime Hennepin County commissioner is facing legal problems after being arrested for DWI. Prosecutors say 61-year-old Mike Opat was pulled over in Dayton Wednesday night shortly before 10 p.m. after failing to come to a complete stop at a stop sign. Court documents say Opat smelled strongly of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, fumbled with his license and was unsteady on his feet.
Woman reported missing from Anoka County is found safe
Jaclyn Rachel Sutherland. Courtesy of Anoka County Sheriff's Office. Police say that Jaclyn Sutherland has been located and is safe. Authorities in Anoka County are asking for the public's help in locating a 45-year-old woman last seen leaving her home in Columbus on Tuesday afternoon. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office...
Man seriously injured in possible explosion near Hastings
WELCH, Minn. — A man was seriously injured in a possible explosion Wednesday afternoon near Hastings. According to the Dakota County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home on the 19800 block of Rhoda Avenue just before 3:10 p.m. on a report of a possible explosion. The man was found near the Hastings Civic Arena and was airlifted to Regions Hospital with "serious injuries."
Sheriff: Man seriously injured after possible explosion in Dakota County
DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. -- A man was seriously injured and air lifted to a hospital after a possible explosion just south of Hastings.According to the Dakota County Sheriff, deputies were dispatched to the 19000 block of Rhoda Avenue in Dakota County on a report of a possible explosion around 3 p.m.When crews arrived, a man had already left; he was taking himself to the hospital but was intercepted near the Hastings Civic Arena and was air lifted to a Twin Cities hospital.The sheriff's office says there is no ongoing threat to the community, and they are investigating the incident.
11 charged in string of incidents at Menard's after employee's forklift death
MINNEAPOLIS -- At least 11 people have been charged with misdemeanors after a series of protests at a metro area Menards store, one of which allegedly resulted in an assault. The protests came in the wake of the death of 19-year-old James Stanback in a forklift accident.The charges state that Golden Valley officers were dispatched to the store on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard on July 22.Earlier that morning, Stanback had been killed when a pallet of lumber fell on the forklift he was operating. A representative for Menards told WCCO in July that Stanback was certified to operate...
Man dies days after being shot in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — A man in his 20s died in a hospital Wednesday after Minneapolis police say he was shot on Monday near the intersection of Fremont and 26th avenues. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, a man in his 20s died on Oct. 5 at the hospital after he was shot on Monday, Oct. 3. Police say the man was found lying in an alley with life-threatening gunshots by officers between Fremont and Girard avenues.
Feds: Anoka man had machine gun, grenade launcher in 'hidden room'; expressed desire to kill 'liberals, BLM'
The Department of Justice on Wednesday announced charges against an Anoka man who prosecutors allege expressed a desire to join an anti-government militia group and kept a machine gun and a grenade launcher in his home. The U.S. Attorney's Office charged Darrian M. Nguyen, 50, with possession of a machine...
Sheriff Hutchinson suspended by POST Board for 30 days
(FOX 9) - The state governing board for police officers has suspended the license of Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson for 30 days beginning Nov. 22. The decision came in a closed-door session of the Police Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board at their Sept. 22 meeting. The board voted...
Explosion reported near Hastings; man airlifted to hospital
A man is in a serious condition in a hospital after a reported explosion near Hastings. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says it was called to the possible explosion at 3:09 p.m., and learned on the way that the victim was "self-transporting" himself to a hospital. Responders managed to intercept...
Pretrial motions to set groundwork for Kueng, Thao state trial
MINNEAPOLIS — A motions hearing Thursday in a Hennepin County courtroom could set the stage for the state trial of former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng. The two defendants, now incarcerated at separate federal facilities after being convicted of depriving George Floyd of his civil...
Dave Hutchinson has license suspended for 30 days by Minnesota POST board
Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson will have his police officer license suspended for 30 days beginning next month. The Police Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board made the decision in a meeting held on Sept. 22. His suspension will begin on Nov. 22, almost a year after he was arrested for drunkenly crashing his squad car on I-94 near Alexandria.
BCA: Law enforcement shot, injured man armed with a sword
NORTH BRANCH, Minn. — Officials say a man wielding a sword was shot and injured by law enforcement Friday night in North Branch. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says officers with the North Branch Police Department and deputies with the Chisago County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a suicidal man on the 6600 block of Oak Ridge Court. Authorities located a man with a sword, and at some points, law enforcement fired their firearms and hit the man. The BCA says "less-than-lethal" rounds were also fired.
Man pleads guilty in case associated with Minneapolis cell phone theft ring
MINNEAPOLIS — Kevron Detrell Williams Gray, accused of assaulting the son of a former metro police chief last fall, pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree assault. Williams Gray also pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery in a separate case that occurred about 15 minutes earlier than the assault, court documents say. According to court documents, prosecutors agreed to downward durational departure, so he will serve 117 months in prison total.
Police: 5 juveniles suspected in Maple Grove greenhouse fire
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- Police in Maple Grove believe five juveniles are responsible for a greenhouse fire on Friday morning.Fire crews responded to the Lynde Greenhouse on the 9200 block of Pineview Lane on Friday around 3:30 a.m. Firefighters worked for several hours to extinguish the fire.No one was hurt, but police say there was a substantial loss of property. The fire damaged multiple buildings, including the warehouse, plant production line, and storage. Volunteers lined up on Sunday morning to help clean up and move 18,000 poinsettias to a neighboring greenhouse in Ramsey. Lynde's owner says he plans to rebuild the greenhouse.There have been no arrests. Investigators identified five juveniles as persons of interest, but are looking for more help in identifying anyone else who might have been involved.Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or at crimestoppersmn.org.
Charges: Man carjacked father, daughter as they loaded groceries outside Cub
A 20-year-old man has been charged with a carjacking outside a Cub Foods in Blaine during which he fired off a gunshot while grappling with an older man who was protecting his daughter. Justin Kittleson, 20, of Coon Rapids, was identified on Thursday, Sept. 29, has been charged with aggravated...
St. Paul man sentenced to 17 years for violent armed robberies
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A federal judge sentenced a man Monday for his violent role in two armed robberies in 2020 - one at a Bloomington restaurant and a week later at a business in St. Paul. Devon Dwayne Reginald Glover, 23, of St. Paul, pleaded guilty in May to...
Highway 169 shooter Jamal Smith sentenced to life in prison
MINNEAPOLIS — Emotions overflowed inside a Hennepin County courtroom Tuesday as the man convicted of first-degree murder in the highway shooting death of a beloved baseball coach was sentenced. Judge Nicole Engisch handed down a mandatory term of life in prison for Jamal Smith, convicted of pulling the trigger...
Minneapolis police, city employees clear out Near North homeless encampment
Minneapolis police and city officials conducted an early-morning clearing of an established homeless encampment in the Near North neighborhood Thursday, prompting criticism from anti-poverty advocates. A large number of police and city workers cleared out the Near North neighborhood encampment Thursday morning, at 205 Girard Ave. N., with those at...
UPDATE: Highway 23 in Sauk Rapids Reopened After a Serious Crash Thursday Morning
(KNSI) — The Minnesota State Patrol says two people were hurt in a crash on Highway 23 in Sauk Rapids Thursday morning. The initial report says the driver of a Volkswagen Jetta was going east on 23 and making a left turn at 35th Avenue Northeast when she was hit by a westbound SUV driven by a 51-year-old man from Oak Park. The two vehicles collided in the intersection.
