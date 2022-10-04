ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

Ask 2: Why are there purple street lights along Tomball Toll?

TOMBALL, Texas – Question: Joe Klein from Tomball asked, “Why are some street lights (illumination lights) in Harris County shining deep purple?”. Answer: The lighting issue stems from malfunctioning LED lights, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The traffic signal/lighting team is replacing these malfunctioning lights, as they get a report from the community or TxDOT maintenance crews. TxDOT also says it’s not a widespread issue, and it’s mostly happening along highways in newer construction locations. The issue could be the coding on the bulbs, but TxDOT doesn’t have a clear answer just yet. They are investigating and have immediately notified the manufacturer.
TOMBALL, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
River Oaks, TX
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Government
KHOU

Clear Creek ISD searching for owner of purse from 1950s found during renovations

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Clear Creek ISD is searching for the owner of a purse that was found in the floorboards of its oldest school during renovations. The purse was found in the floorboards of League City School, which most recently housed League City Elementary students in 2018. The school used to house students from both before and after CCISD was consolidated in 1948, according to the district.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
KHOU

HFD: Body found in burned apartment building days after fire

HOUSTON — A body was found in a burned apartment complex in southeast Houston on Thursday after an extensive search, according to the Houston Fire Department. Houston police said they received reports of the body at about 12:20 p.m. in a burned-out apartment building on Redford Street, which is near I-45. The apartment building caught fire on Saturday.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Rise Building#Asbestos#Plumbing#Houston Public Works#Khou 11
thekatynews.com

Rain Barrels for The Houston-Area Community

Sunday, Nov. 6, 12:45 – 2 p.m. You are invited to a rain barrel workshop. Join us on Sunday, November 6 to learn about the benefits of rain barrels, get one for your home/house of worship and learn how to install it on your property. Rain barrels not only conserve water, a precious natural resource, they also help to keep water clean and reduce flooding, thereby making Houston a more resilient city. Registration includes one rain barrel, one connecter kit and training to install them. Supplies of rain barrels are limited, so please register early. Rain barrels will be available to be picked up on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 12:45 p.m. in the church parking lot. Installation training will take place immediately afterward in the church’s Fireside Room. If you can’t stay for the training, recorded training is available. This workshop is sponsored by LyondellBassell and Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. Register to participate at: www.galvbay.org/events. For more information, contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Woman dies after car crashes into 2 light poles in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A woman is dead after her vehicle struck two light poles in west Houston Wednesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Officers and emergency officials with the Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a Hyundai Elantra that crashed in the 9500 block of Richmond Avenue around 3:28 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
KHOU

2 men shot to death inside SW Houston restaurant

HOUSTON — Two men were killed Wednesday night in a shooting at a southwest Houston restaurant. Houston police were called just after 11 p.m. to Tai Loi Restaurant on Bellaire Boulevard near Cook Road for reports of the shooting. Officers found the bodies of two men in their 50s and 60s with multiple gunshot wounds in a booth, police said.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man stabbed to death at homeless camp under Downtown Houston bridge

A man was stabbed to death at a homeless camp under a bridge in Downtown Houston, police say. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1000 block of Commerce Street around midnight Wednesday morning. According to police, two people had gotten into an altercation at the homeless...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

I-69 Eastex Freeway reopens near North Loop after crash

HOUSTON — The I-69 Eastex Freeway near Kelley reopened Tuesday after a 2-vehicle crash. The crash caused traffic to push to the shoulders of the freeway, causing backup for miles. Houston police said no one was injured. interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
60K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy