Life Flight called to Katy after another Harris County road rage shootingCovering KatyKaty, TX
The youngest billionaire in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Caught on Camera: Houston rideshare driver enjoys a beer waiting for riders at Bush Intercontinental airporthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston billionaire makes another huge donationAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Man arrested, charged with murder at Clutch City Cluckershoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Recycling center burns in large fire sparked by explosion from car being taken apart near Hwy 288
HFD has been busy this week, responding to yet another large fire, and sadly, another one that is also at a family-owned business. Officials say it happened after a car was being cut up.
Explosive material causes explosion, large fire at SW Houston scrap yard
HOUSTON — A huge plume of smoke could be seen Thursday coming from an area near Highway 288 and the South Loop. The Houston Fire Department said it received reports of multiple cars on fire at 2820 Holmes Road, which appears to be a recycling company. Hazmat and arson...
KSAT 12
Emergency crews working to recover body after construction worker falls into hole near Houston
SPRING, Texas – Emergency crews in Spring are working to recover the body of a construction worker following a tragic accident Wednesday morning. According to the Spring Fire Department, the construction worker died at a site located near I-45 North and Grand Parkway, north of Houston. KSAT’s sister station...
Click2Houston.com
Ask 2: Why are there purple street lights along Tomball Toll?
TOMBALL, Texas – Question: Joe Klein from Tomball asked, “Why are some street lights (illumination lights) in Harris County shining deep purple?”. Answer: The lighting issue stems from malfunctioning LED lights, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The traffic signal/lighting team is replacing these malfunctioning lights, as they get a report from the community or TxDOT maintenance crews. TxDOT also says it’s not a widespread issue, and it’s mostly happening along highways in newer construction locations. The issue could be the coding on the bulbs, but TxDOT doesn’t have a clear answer just yet. They are investigating and have immediately notified the manufacturer.
Clear Creek ISD searching for owner of purse from 1950s found during renovations
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Clear Creek ISD is searching for the owner of a purse that was found in the floorboards of its oldest school during renovations. The purse was found in the floorboards of League City School, which most recently housed League City Elementary students in 2018. The school used to house students from both before and after CCISD was consolidated in 1948, according to the district.
HFD: Body found in burned apartment building days after fire
HOUSTON — A body was found in a burned apartment complex in southeast Houston on Thursday after an extensive search, according to the Houston Fire Department. Houston police said they received reports of the body at about 12:20 p.m. in a burned-out apartment building on Redford Street, which is near I-45. The apartment building caught fire on Saturday.
KHOU
Video: Several tractor-trailers burned in Houston warehouse fire
Several tractor-trailers were burned in a 2-alarm warehouse fire in northeast Houston Wednesday, Oct. 5. No injuries were reported.
'This was the heart of it all' | Fire destroys popular neighborhood supply shop in north Houston
HOUSTON — Nearly 100 firefighters were needed to put out a large warehouse fire in north Houston early Tuesday. The Houston Fire Department responded to the fire at Martin's Lumber & Roofing Supply on Jensen Drive just north of 610 near the Eastex Freeway around 5:30 a.m. as black smoke began billowing from every window in the business.
Houston's Asiatown made its great westward migration in the '90s
Amidst development, a once-thriving Asian immigrant enclave packed up and headed to Bellaire Boulevard.
thekatynews.com
Rain Barrels for The Houston-Area Community
Sunday, Nov. 6, 12:45 – 2 p.m. You are invited to a rain barrel workshop. Join us on Sunday, November 6 to learn about the benefits of rain barrels, get one for your home/house of worship and learn how to install it on your property. Rain barrels not only conserve water, a precious natural resource, they also help to keep water clean and reduce flooding, thereby making Houston a more resilient city. Registration includes one rain barrel, one connecter kit and training to install them. Supplies of rain barrels are limited, so please register early. Rain barrels will be available to be picked up on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 12:45 p.m. in the church parking lot. Installation training will take place immediately afterward in the church’s Fireside Room. If you can’t stay for the training, recorded training is available. This workshop is sponsored by LyondellBassell and Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. Register to participate at: www.galvbay.org/events. For more information, contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com.
fox26houston.com
Family-owned business in north Houston demolished after fire, investigators suspect possible arson
HOUSTON - A family-owned business in north Houston is now trying to pick up the pieces after a fire destroyed their building. Investigators suspect it may have been arson. It happened at Martin’s Lumber & Roofing Supply on Jensen and Melbourne Street around 5 a.m. Tuesday. Christina Franco is...
Click2Houston.com
Woman dies after car crashes into 2 light poles in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A woman is dead after her vehicle struck two light poles in west Houston Wednesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Officers and emergency officials with the Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a Hyundai Elantra that crashed in the 9500 block of Richmond Avenue around 3:28 a.m.
2 men shot to death inside SW Houston restaurant
HOUSTON — Two men were killed Wednesday night in a shooting at a southwest Houston restaurant. Houston police were called just after 11 p.m. to Tai Loi Restaurant on Bellaire Boulevard near Cook Road for reports of the shooting. Officers found the bodies of two men in their 50s and 60s with multiple gunshot wounds in a booth, police said.
fox26houston.com
Man stabbed to death at homeless camp under Downtown Houston bridge
A man was stabbed to death at a homeless camp under a bridge in Downtown Houston, police say. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1000 block of Commerce Street around midnight Wednesday morning. According to police, two people had gotten into an altercation at the homeless...
I-69 Eastex Freeway reopens near North Loop after crash
HOUSTON — The I-69 Eastex Freeway near Kelley reopened Tuesday after a 2-vehicle crash. The crash caused traffic to push to the shoulders of the freeway, causing backup for miles. Houston police said no one was injured. interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the...
Life Flight called to Katy after another Harris County road rage shooting
KATY, FORT BEND COUNTY - (Covering Katy News) - A Katy area driver is recovering from a gunshot wound to the buttocks following an apparent road rage incident on Interstate 10.
Hidden Gem: Black's Bodega in Houston's Warehouse District
HOUSTON — In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, two women wanted to help a Houston neighborhood stay afloat. Together, they created a unique space where you can spend a lot of time and a lot of cash – if you’re not careful!. "‘What a cute store!’ We...
fox26houston.com
Temporary lane closures to affect Bush Intercontinental Airport travelers starting Monday
HOUSTON - Some upcoming work at Bush Intercontinental Airport will cause some problems for travelers starting on Monday. According to a release, the closures will begin on Monday, October 10, and will last four weeks. Officials said the lane closures will be along North Terminal Road and will impact drivers...
Over 20 shell casings found after man and woman shot while sitting inside car on Houston's eastside
The woman was found with a wound to her back and possibly the back of her head, and the man was shot in his side, police said.
KHOU
