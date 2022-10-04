Read full article on original website
MIND Institute hosts ‘Learning Together’ virtual Spanish conference
Event is focused is on neurodevelopmental disabilities, special education, and mental health. (SACRAMENTO) — The UC Davis MIND Institute’sCenter for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities (CEDD) is hosting a conference for the Spanish-speaking community. The focus is on improving life for individuals with developmental disabilities such as fragile X syndrome, autism, cerebral palsy, epilepsy, intellectual disability and Down syndrome.
CHANCELL-ING: Starting on a Strong Note
Fall is one of my favorite times of year for many reasons. Our campus is once more a place of learning and thriving. We’re reminded of new beginnings and we discover new opportunities for growth. We also are reminded that UC Davis is one of the best public universities...
DHI Book Chat With Art History Professor Talinn Gregor
The Persian Revival: The Imperialism of the Copy in Iranian and Parsi Architecture (Penn State University Press, July 1, 2021) WITH THE AUTHOR: Talinn Gregor, professor of art history. WHEN: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, in person. WHERE: International House, 10 College Park, Davis. Grigor “argues that while Western imperialism...
AUTHOR EVENTS: ‘The Persian Revival’ and ‘La Gente’
