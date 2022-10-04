Read full article on original website
Teen to be charged as adult in connection to death of 14-year-old boy
The teen arrested in connection to the death of a 14-year-old boy near the Southwest Recreation Center will be charged as an adult.
Dropped $20 bill helped link suspect to killing of 14-year-old boy
DENVER — Within minutes of the brutal killing a 14-year-old boy, the teenage suspect accused in the case took steps to distance himself from the crime, including deleting his Instagram account that he had used to set up a meeting with the victim, says an affidavit for his arrest from the Denver Police Department.
Suspect shot, killed by police near DIA identified
The suspect in a deadly shooting involving police that happened on Saturday morning has been identified.
$30,000 reward offered in 2016 homicide case
DENVER — Denver police are hoping a $30,000 reward will help them catch a suspect in a 2016 homicide case. That's what Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering for information about the shooting that left Scott Breitinger dead at age 45. Police said officers were dispatched to the alley...
Woman arrested in deadly hit-and-run reported she had seen her vehicle on the news
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A woman arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Lakewood called in to report she had seen her car on the news as wanted in relation to the crash, an arrest affidavit says. A dispatcher then asked Irene Martinez if she knew who was driving...
Police Arrest 16-Year-Old for Attempted Murder in Loveland
The Loveland Police Department (LPD) has arrested a teenager suspected of attempted murder. According to a press release from LPD, the incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 1), when someone reported hearing a gunshot at Loveland Sports Park, located at 950 N. Boyd Lake Avenue. LPD said that,...
Identity released by Denver medical examiner of person presumed killed by Aurora police
The Denver medical examiner on Thursday released the name of the person who died following a car chase and shooting involving Aurora police officers last Saturday near DIA. Abel Yohannes, 30, died from the shooting on East 75th Avenue, according to the medical examiner's office, which pronounced the death a homicide.
Denver sergeant suspended after drinking, driving bust following party at sheriff's home
DENVER — A Denver Sheriff Department sergeant is set to begin serving a 14-day suspension on Sunday – the fallout from his conviction of drinking and driving after a birthday party at the home of a top city law enforcement official, 9Wants to Know has learned. Sgt. Jerry...
Report gives new details on police car train crash
FOX31 obtained part of a police report from the night a detained woman was in a police car that was hit by a train.
Englewood woman fatally shot in doorway by neighbor, affidavit says
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A 68-year-old-year-old Englewood woman was fatally shot by a neighbor in the doorway of her home after she and her roommate went to the door because they saw a silhouette outside, an arrest affidavit says. Patricia Darlene Grass, 68, was found dead near the doorway of...
Driver wanted after hitting juvenile near high school
Police are looking for a driver that struck a juvenile riding their bike near a high school and then fled the scene.
Weapons found at deadly Northglenn shooting
Two weapons were found at the scene of a deadly Northglenn shooting where two boys allegedly attempted to enter a resident's backyard and exchanged gunfire with the homeowner on Sunday afternoon.
Suspect wanted for stealing more than $30K worth of items
Denver police are working to identify a suspect wanted for stealing thousands of dollars in items.
[VIDEO] Popular fall attraction burglarized by seven suspects
According to a report from the Weld County Sheriff's Office, popular fall attraction Anderson Farms was burglarized last Saturday, with owners still trying to calculate total damages days later. Their report states that seven suspects arrived on the property at about 10 PM. Typically, the farm would have still been...
Man convicted after 2021 attempted kidnapping in Wheat Ridge
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A man has been convicted after an attempted kidnapping of a 14-year-old girl at a Wheat Ridge bus stop in 2021. The Wheat Ridge Police Department (WRPD) said in November, two men tried to contact a 14-year-old girl at a Wheat Ridge bus stop several times. The teenager told police that on one of the attempts, the men pulled out a knife.
Road rage crash leads to multiple attempted carjackings, police say
GREELEY, Colo. — The Greeley Police Department (GPD) is looking for a suspect involved in a road rage incident near Highway 257 and 10th Street on Sunday. At about 2:55 p.m., GPD officers were called to the scene for a reported road rage incident. When officers arrived, they had learned the suspect had already left the scene.
Semi-automatic gun, machete used in Northglenn burglary
Northglenn detectives said that two teen burglary suspects had a semi-automatic gun and a machete before they were shot and killed by the homeowner over the weekend after trespassing. Police believe the suspects were also responsible for burglarizing a nearby home on Sunday afternoon.When LJ Perceval and her son came home Sunday, it was clear someone broke into their house. She immediately called 911 and was told it would be a while before officers responded, due to a "more serious" situation down the street. Perceval soon learned the crimes were connected and the burglary suspects were dead. Northglenn police connected her burglary to the juveniles shot and killed after trespassing around the corner.Northglenn police report the suspects broke a fence to gain entry into the backyard of a home in the 11600 block of Pearl Street. That's where police say the suspects and the homeowner exchanged gunfire. The Colorado Make My Day law gives homeowners immunity from prosecution if they kill an intruder in their home under certain conditions.
DougCo Sheriff warns distracted citizens about pickpockets
(Douglas County Sheriff's Office) (Douglas County, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office seeks information about the identity of two alleged thieves while warning citizens to keep track of their wallets.
16-year-old identified in backyard double shooting
“If somebody is breaking into your shed, they could have called the cops. There’s other alternatives than to just go outside and start shooting," his father said.
2 juveniles fatally shot after alleged trespassing in Northglenn
A Northglenn homeowner shot and killed two boys who were allegedly trespassing in his yard Sunday afternoon, according to Northglenn Police. On Sunday at 2 p.m., police were called to a trespassing call at a home in the 11600 block of Pearl Street. Officers found two boys — whose names have not been released — suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to an area medical facility, where they later died.
