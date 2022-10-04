ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9NEWS

Dropped $20 bill helped link suspect to killing of 14-year-old boy

DENVER — Within minutes of the brutal killing a 14-year-old boy, the teenage suspect accused in the case took steps to distance himself from the crime, including deleting his Instagram account that he had used to set up a meeting with the victim, says an affidavit for his arrest from the Denver Police Department.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

$30,000 reward offered in 2016 homicide case

DENVER — Denver police are hoping a $30,000 reward will help them catch a suspect in a 2016 homicide case. That's what Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering for information about the shooting that left Scott Breitinger dead at age 45. Police said officers were dispatched to the alley...
DENVER, CO
K99

Police Arrest 16-Year-Old for Attempted Murder in Loveland

The Loveland Police Department (LPD) has arrested a teenager suspected of attempted murder. According to a press release from LPD, the incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 1), when someone reported hearing a gunshot at Loveland Sports Park, located at 950 N. Boyd Lake Avenue. LPD said that,...
LOVELAND, CO
9NEWS

Man convicted after 2021 attempted kidnapping in Wheat Ridge

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A man has been convicted after an attempted kidnapping of a 14-year-old girl at a Wheat Ridge bus stop in 2021. The Wheat Ridge Police Department (WRPD) said in November, two men tried to contact a 14-year-old girl at a Wheat Ridge bus stop several times. The teenager told police that on one of the attempts, the men pulled out a knife.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
9NEWS

Road rage crash leads to multiple attempted carjackings, police say

GREELEY, Colo. — The Greeley Police Department (GPD) is looking for a suspect involved in a road rage incident near Highway 257 and 10th Street on Sunday. At about 2:55 p.m., GPD officers were called to the scene for a reported road rage incident. When officers arrived, they had learned the suspect had already left the scene.
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

Semi-automatic gun, machete used in Northglenn burglary

Northglenn detectives said that two teen burglary suspects had a semi-automatic gun and a machete before they were shot and killed by the homeowner over the weekend after trespassing. Police believe the suspects were also responsible for burglarizing a nearby home on Sunday afternoon.When LJ Perceval and her son came home Sunday, it was clear someone broke into their house. She immediately called 911 and was told it would be a while before officers responded, due to a "more serious" situation down the street. Perceval soon learned the crimes were connected and the burglary suspects were dead. Northglenn police connected her burglary to the juveniles shot and killed after trespassing around the corner.Northglenn police report the suspects broke a fence to gain entry into the backyard of a home in the 11600 block of Pearl Street. That's where police say the suspects and the homeowner exchanged gunfire.   The Colorado Make My Day law gives homeowners immunity from prosecution if they kill an intruder in their home under certain conditions.
NORTHGLENN, CO
The Denver Gazette

2 juveniles fatally shot after alleged trespassing in Northglenn

A Northglenn homeowner shot and killed two boys who were allegedly trespassing in his yard Sunday afternoon, according to Northglenn Police. On Sunday at 2 p.m., police were called to a trespassing call at a home in the 11600 block of Pearl Street. Officers found two boys — whose names have not been released — suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to an area medical facility, where they later died.
NORTHGLENN, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

