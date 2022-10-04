Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
Whitfield Road in Millbrook to close Friday morning
Whitfield Road in Millbrook will be closed beginning Friday morning at six for repairs to the railroad crossing just north of Fox River Drive. It will remain closed until six on Saturday morning. Fox Township Road Commission Brad Mathre says the railroad company will be making the repairs to smooth...
Some lanes closed on downtown Naperville bridge after deterioration found in inspection
The bridge is expected to be replaced next spring.
WSPY NEWS
Water main break leads to road closures in downtown Sandwich
A portion of Main Street in downtown Sandwich was closed Thursday due to an overnight water main break. Sandwich Water Supt. Brian Voelkel says the intersection at Main and Railroad streets is closed along with the intersection of Main and Center streets. Voelkel notes that motorists will not be able to cross the railroad tracks on Main Street downtown. He expects to reopened sometime on Thursday afternoon or evening. In the meantime, people will need to take an alternate route.
napervilleparks.org
Lower Riverwalk under Washington St. Bridge Closed
Closures in effect until bridge repairs completed by the City of Naperville. As of Thursday, October 6, the lower level of the Riverwalk under the Washington Street Bridge is closed until the Washington Street Bridge renovations are completed by the City of Naperville. Barricades have been placed on the west side of the bridge and also at the top of the steps on the east side of the bridge.
fox32chicago.com
Construction on downtown Naperville bridge to begin Thursday
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Work is set to begin on Naperville’s Washington Street bridge. The construction comes after a state inspection found signs of deterioration. The city had been planning to reduce traffic to a single north and southbound lane so the span can be rebuilt, but now must do so earlier than anticipated.
indiana105.com
Northbound I-65 Off-ramps to Close for Concrete Restoration
In Lake County, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announces the temporary closure of two Interstate 65 off-ramps for concrete restoration. Northbound I-65 to U.S. 30 in Merrillville is scheduled to close at 8 p.m. on October 7 this Friday night and reopen by 6 a.m. on October 10. And, northbound I-65 to 61st Avenue in Hobart is scheduled to close at 8 p.m. on October 14 and reopen by 6 a.m. on October 17. Work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change. INDOT says during the ramp closures, drivers needing to exit northbound I-65 to access U.S. 30 or 61st Avenue will need to seek an alternate route.
Naperville plans to replace bridge that's more than 40 years old
Drivers will have a harder time crossing a bridge in the western suburbs. The Washington Street bridge through downtown Naperville is down to one lane in each direction after a state investigation found increased deterioration in the structure.
fox32chicago.com
Evanston water rescue: 8 people rescued after 5 boats overturn on Lake Michigan
EVANSTON, Ill. - The weather took a wicked turn Thursday night, which made for suddenly dangerous conditions on Lake Michigan. Five boats overturned in the water in Evanston. Eight people had to be rescued as the lake got rough. "The tides have turned, and the lake kinda flipped on us,...
wcsjnews.com
One Person Injured in Accident on Interstate 80
One person was injured in an accident that occurred on Interstate 80 between Morris and Seneca around 2:20 this afternoon. That’s according to the Morris Fire Department. The accident occurred in the westbound lanes around mile marker 108. One person was transported to Morris Hospital while another individual refused treatment.
WSPY NEWS
Four people hurt in three-vehicle crash in Oswego Wednesday
Four people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Oswego Wednesday afternoon at Route 30 and Wolf Road. A news release from the Oswego Police Department says that a vehicle driven by 48-year-old Leonard P. Robinson, of Hinckley, hit a vehicle driven by 57-year-old Karen M. Garner, of Plainfield, and a second vehicle driven by 32-year-old Oscar Martinez-Rico, of Aurora. All three drivers plus a 65-year-old passenger in Martinez-Rico's vehicle were taken an area hospital for treatment.
wjol.com
Traffic Crash Involving Juvenile Pedestrian
On October 5th at approximately 2:40 pm, Bolingbrook Police responded to the 900 block of Lily Cache Ln for a reported traffic crash involving a juvenile pedestrian. Upon arrival, the 11-year-old male was conscious and alert with only minor injuries. The male was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The investigation revealed that the juvenile entered the crosswalk northbound across Lily Cache Ln and was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound. The driver of the vehicle was cited for failure to yield at a crosswalk.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Parking lot nixed in Palos Heights but issue not dead yet
The controversial parking lot proposal in Palos Heights was not approved Tuesday night but the issue is not dead. The city council needed a super-majority 6-2 vote for a zoning change from residential to business and granting a special-use permit for a municipal parking lot at 12303 S. 71st Court in the city’s downtown area.
'Stranger Things' house in Plainfield to be resurrected this weekend after controversy
PLAINFIELD, Ill. - Will the suburban "Stranger Things" house be resurrected after a neighbor’s complaints shut them down last weekend?. On Wednesday, the homeowners visited Joliet City Hall to make sure they weren't breaking any rules. Although the house is in Plainfield, the city of Joliet provides services. Joliet...
Popular Des Plaines train-themed restaurant back on track, reopens after closing 2 years ago
Countless businesses permanently closed during the pandemic - especially restaurants, but a nostalgic diner in Des Plaines is back up and running again.
wjol.com
Dangerous Intersection Near Shorewood Could Be Getting A Makeover
Plans for one of the most dangerous intersections in Will County is in the works. The Illinois Department of Transportation has told WJOL that the fix at County Line and U.S. 52 west of Shorewood is a roundabout. Proposed highway improvements are typically processed in three distinct phases, below is a brief overview regarding the process:
Why You Could Hear Naperville's Warning Sirens Go Off Next Week
Chicago-area residents are accustomed to hearing severe weather sirens on the first Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m., but residents of one large suburb may hear some more next week. Naperville officials announced the city's outdoor sirens will be undergoing annual maintenance beginning Monday, Oct. 10. According to city...
Why do people keep hitting the Long Grove Covered Bridge?
Deputy Chief Chris Covelli of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why drivers seem to constantly run into the Long Grove Covered Bridge, despite having signage warning commuters of its clearance. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
wjol.com
U.S. 30 resurfacing begins Oct. 20
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that a resurfacing of U.S. 30 (Lincoln Highway), from east of Interstate 80 to Church Street, in New Lenox, will require intermittent daytime lane closures beginning, weather permitting, Thursday, Oct. 20. The $1.6 million project, which consists of resurfacing the 1.2-mile stretch of...
Garbage truck fire leads to big mess in Round Lake neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) – Firefighters rushed to a neighborhood in greater Round Lake after a recycling waste truck caught fire.Workers were on their route when they noticed the back of the truck was smoldering.The driver called for help immediately and was told to "drop the contents in the truck," so it could be pulled out.That's why trash was piled up. The fire is under investigation.
Wood Dale Police Department says residents can safely leave homes after hours-long barricade
Police said there had been a recent funeral among the family who live in the home, and that it's a highly emotional time for them.
