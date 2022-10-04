ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Robbie Pabst
2d ago

Lord please lay your healing hands on our warrior 🌿 Send your Angels down to be with his family. We ask you please he needs your help. God be with you🌿🕊️🌿

7
Gogie
2d ago

Lord please Bless this Patriot and his family. America, pray that Our Great Country is not ruled by Markist Demoncrapts. PS sorry Annell.📈

4
Kurt Lloyd
2d ago

Biden needs to cover this board agents med bills and reparations from his personal bank account

6
 

KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Suspect apprehended in shooting at U of A campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A suspect is in custody after one person was shot on the Univesity of Arizona campus on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The University of Arizona Police Department is hosting a 5:30 p.m. news conference to discuss the shooting. You can watch it in the video player above.
TUCSON, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

Suspect arrested after professor shot, killed at University of Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — A man has been arrested after a professor was shot and killed Wednesday at the University of Arizona located in Tucson. According to KSAZ, the University of Arizona Police Department, in a news conference, said a shooting occurred around 2 p.m. Wednesday on campus at the Harshbarger, where the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences is housed.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

At least one person shot on University of Arizona campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least one person was shot on the Univesity of Arizona campus on Wednesday, Oct. 5. the University of Arizona Police Department is hosting a 5:30 p.m. news conference to discuss the shooting. You can watch it in the video player above. The victim...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UA police: Shooting reported at Harshbarger building

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The public is urged to stay away from the Harshbarger building on the University of Arizona’s campus as authorities respond to a reported shooting there on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Campus police said the suspect had been identified, but was no longer at the...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

One killed in shooting on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a man’s shooting death on Friday, Sept. 30. Officers were called to the 6200 block of South Morris Boulevard, just north of the intersection of Valencia Road and Nogales Highway, around 4:30 p.m. after a shooting was reported in the area.
TUCSON, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Tucson Man Sentenced To 17 Years For Distributing Fentanyl Resulting In Death

Alexandro Luis Gomez, 30, of Tucson, Arizona, was sentenced on September 28, 2022, by United States District Judge Rosemary Márquez to 17 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Gomez previously pleaded guilty to Distribution of a Controlled Substance connected to the overdose death of a young man in December 2019. The Court also ordered Gomez to pay $12,727 in restitution to the decedent’s family as compensation for expenses related to the young man’s funeral and burial .
TUCSON, AZ
KTAR.com

Tucson police make arrest in fatal shooting at University of Arizona

TUCSON (AP) — One person was found and arrested outside of Gila Bend Wednesday after a fatal shooting at the University of Arizona. Police said a man fled the scene after a shooting inside the Harshbarger Building, which houses the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences and is northwest of the student union.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

One in custody after lotto ticket theft

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Oro Valley police have taken one person into custody after he allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of lottery tickets. Authorities said the man stole nearly $4,000 in tickets from the Circle K in the 8000 block of Oracle Road. Though officers did not...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash on Oracle Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a serious motorcycle crash on Oracle Road in which one man was hurt Wednesday, Oct. 5. Police say the crash happened on Oracle Road at Jacinto Street, just north of Grant Road. Another vehicle was involved. The patient was taken...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

On Your Side helps viewers get $26,000 back in September

Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. The Trump campaign held events in Mesa and Tucson in recent years, and reportedly owe the cities $145K combined. Are you spending too much at the store, even the grocery store?. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Groceries are up...
MESA, AZ

