ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Gazette

Supreme Court upholds BeachWalk ruling

The Delaware Supreme Court upheld a Court of Chancery ruling that Ocean Bay Mart LLC did not have vested rights to have its proposed 63-unit development considered as a condominium and that the development, known as BeachWalk, would have to go through Rehoboth Beach’s major subdivision process. The decision...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
The Guardian

Ruling the US supreme court isn’t enough. The right wants to amend the constitution

In a recent primetime address, President Joe Biden spoke about “the soul of the nation” – calling out rightwing forces for their numerous efforts to undermine, if not overthrow, our democracy. Biden’s speech was prescient, in more ways than one. In addition to many Republicans promoting the “big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen and working to fill elected offices with people ready to subvert the will of the people, there is a conservative movement underway to radically rewrite the US constitution.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma County, OK
Government
Oklahoma County, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Oklahoma City, OK
County
Oklahoma County, OK
abovethelaw.com

Justice Elena Kagan Thinks The Supreme Court Completely Blew Its Legitimacy In The Dobbs Case

The legitimacy — or lack thereof — of the Supreme Court seems to be on everyone’s mind lately (or at least on the minds of Supreme Court justices). Recently, Chief Justice John Roberts gave a desperate plea, practically begging folks to see the Court as legitimate. This was followed shortly by Elena Kagan’s speech which is pretty much as a direct response to Roberts’s take on the current state of the Court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

John Roberts Can’t Admit What’s Happened to the Supreme Court

In the matter of the Supreme Court v. the Supreme Court, it’s safe to say the Supreme Court is most assuredly losing. And as the justices take turns pinning their smelly socks and underwear out on the line for the world to see, the problem only worsens. After a term that featured gross misconduct and impropriety both on the docket (overturning Roe v. Wade, expanding gun rights in a nation drowning in guns, fetishizing religious liberty over basic equality) and off the docket (internal leaks, inappropriate speeches, spouses fomenting insurrection) the briefs have been filed and the court’s own public legitimacy is now being litigated. If you thought last term started off badly, just wait.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joy Hofmeister
The Independent

Court orders Alabama to preserve evidence after ‘Kafkaesque’ botched midnight execution

A federal court has ordered Alabama officials to preserve evidence of a ‘Kafkaesque” botched late-night execution.On 22 September, an after-hours order from the US Supreme Court gave the state the go-ahead to kill Alan Eugene Miller, a former delivery driver, who was sentenced to death after killing three people on the job in 1999 in the city of Birmingham.Over the course of hours, corrections officials failed as many as 18 times to set an IV line on Miller and begin the lethal injection execution, the Death Penalty Informatin Center reports, before eventually calling things off as they approached a...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Accreditation#Board Of Education#A Due#Politics Federal#Politics Courts#Politics State#Politics Judicial#Osde#The State Board#Dist
The Week

Court vacates decision blocking California ban on under-21 rifle sales

The U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has vacated a May decision that deemed California's ban on selling semiautomatic weapons to adults under 21 to be unconstitutional, citing recent Supreme Court ruling New York State Rifle & Pistol Assn. Inc. v. Bruen. The court has now sent the case back to the federal trial judge who refused to block the ban from 2019, when a 19-year-old opened fire in a synagogue near San Diego.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Axios

Here are 5 Supreme Court cases to watch this term

The Supreme Court’s new term began this week with several major cases that could impact environmental regulations, voting rights, affirmative action and free speech. The big picture: The court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, saw widespread criticism following June’s overturning of Roe v. Wade — ending nearly 50 years of constitutional protections for abortion rights.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

On Day One, Ketanji Brown Jackson Excelled at the Skill Stephen Breyer Never Quite Mastered

On Monday morning, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson participated in her first oral argument after joining the Supreme Court on June 30. There is no “easy first case” at the high court, but hers was particularly technical: Monday’s case, Sackett v. EPA, seeks to hobble federal protection of wetlands under the Clean Water Act. She came loaded for bear. With precision and confidence, Jackson punctured legal theories designed to let landowners destroy crucial wetlands on their property. She will probably still wind up in dissent. But she is ready to go down swinging.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Jackson Dives Into Supreme Court Ideological Split in First Case

Justice was sworn in on June 30, following Breyer’s retirement. jumped right into the US Supreme Court’s ideological divide in her first argument Monday, siding with other liberals in advocating to preserve the EPA’s authority to regulate wetlands. Her questions -- including during the rebuttal period when...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy