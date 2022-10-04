ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capcity.news

Residents and first responders express concern with annexations in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Earlier this year, Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins expressed a goal of annexing county pockets surrounded by city boundaries. In June, the City Council took action to begin the annexation of 65 pockets containing 127 independently owned properties. Although there has been support shown for the action,...
CHEYENNE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Cheyenne Police Receive Naxolone Donation

The Cheyenne Police Department would like to sincerely thank the Naloxone Project and its partners at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for their generous donation of Naloxone / 8mg Kloxxado to their agency. This life-saving medication will help officers reverse overdoses from opioids - including heroin, fentanyl, and prescription opioid medications.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

City Council to get 15th Street railroad experience update Friday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne City Council has planned a Friday, Oct. 7 work session during which it will get updates on the 15th Street railroad experience and Belvoir Ranch, as well as receive information from the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority and information regarding year-to-date data. The meeting is...
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cheyenne, WY
Education
Local
Wyoming Education
City
Cheyenne, WY
Laramie County, WY
Government
Local
Wyoming Government
Cheyenne, WY
Government
County
Laramie County, WY
Laramie County, WY
Education
City
Laramie, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (10/6/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Justin M. Lillie, 35 –...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psa#Signage#Linus School District#Linus K12#School Principal#Lcsd1 Board
KPVI Newschannel 6

Possible Public Transit between Cheyenne and Ft. Collins

CDOT, Cheyenne MPO, and WYDOT Study Public Transit Opportunities. A self-guided online meeting is being held for the public to learn more and provide input. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), and Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) are studying the feasibility of a public transit connection between the North Front Range region of Colorado and the Cheyenne, Wyoming area. A self-guided online meeting for the community to learn more about the study and provide input can be accessed anytime between October 3 and October 17 at www.cowytransitstudy.com.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/4/22–10/5/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Aaron Turpen: Musings On School Zones and Cheyenne’s Illiterate Drivers

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. I spend a lot of time at school. Or at least, in school zones. I have three kids and that means two different school drop offs in the morning and three different pickups in the afternoons. I always arrive early for both. Because I’ve learned, after three kids through elementary, that’s a lot easier than trying to skin-of-your-teeth the timing.
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
K2 Radio

Warrant Issued For Alleged Wyoming Hard Drug Dealer

A warrant was issued Wednesday for a woman identified as a supplier of hard drugs in Natrona County and elsewhere in Wyoming, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court. According to court records, Breanna Elizabeth Oliver has not been arrested yet, but the government will seek to detain...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Battle of the Bloody’s raising money for local Cheyenne nonprofits

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The public is invited to take part in the 2nd Annual Battle of the Bloody’s and support local nonprofits in Cheyenne. The Battle of the Bloody’s will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Eagles Lodge, 1600 Thomes Ave. Tickets are $20 if preordered and $25 at the door.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne volunteer nominated for AARP award for community service

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — AARP Wyoming is honoring nominees for the Andrus Award for Community Service, including one nominee from Cheyenne. The annual Andrus Award for Community Service recognizes individuals who are sharing their experience, talent, and skills to enrich their communities in ways that are consistent with AARP’s purpose, vision, and commitment to volunteer service and that inspire others to volunteer.
CHEYENNE, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Wyoming State Flag to Half Staff to Honor Late State Lawmaker from Teton and Fremont Counties

Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Teton County from sunrise to sunset on Friday, October 7, 2022 in honor and memory of Clarene Law. Ms. Law represented District 23, Teton and Fremont Counties, in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1991-2004. She passed away September 21, 2022.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Laramie Police: Officer cut ties with right-wing Oath Keepers

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie Police Department says one of its officers previously associated with the Oath Keepers cut ties with the right-wing group when it was learned they were listed among its ranks, according to a department release Wednesday. The Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center...
LARAMIE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy