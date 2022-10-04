Read full article on original website
Dutch Bros isn't coming to Cheyenne (at least, not yet)OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Several businesses are coming on Dell Range Blvd!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Blue FCU: A remodel and an expansionOptopolisCheyenne, WY
Popular Wyoming grocery store to celebrate grand re-opening with discounts, prizes and giveawaysKristen WaltersCheyenne, WY
Tres Amigos is opening a 2nd location!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
capcity.news
Residents and first responders express concern with annexations in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Earlier this year, Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins expressed a goal of annexing county pockets surrounded by city boundaries. In June, the City Council took action to begin the annexation of 65 pockets containing 127 independently owned properties. Although there has been support shown for the action,...
capcity.news
Makenzy Creel named Laramie County School District 1 Student of the Week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Makenzy Creel, an eighth grader at McCormick Junior High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Oct. 10. She was nominated by the selection committee for being a great student in and out of the...
Cheyenne Police Receive Naxolone Donation
The Cheyenne Police Department would like to sincerely thank the Naloxone Project and its partners at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for their generous donation of Naloxone / 8mg Kloxxado to their agency. This life-saving medication will help officers reverse overdoses from opioids - including heroin, fentanyl, and prescription opioid medications.
capcity.news
City Council to get 15th Street railroad experience update Friday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne City Council has planned a Friday, Oct. 7 work session during which it will get updates on the 15th Street railroad experience and Belvoir Ranch, as well as receive information from the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority and information regarding year-to-date data. The meeting is...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (10/6/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Justin M. Lillie, 35 –...
capcity.news
Produce for a Purpose providing produce and fellowship for local Veterans in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Veterans came and received vegetables on Monday, Oct. 4 at the Cheyenne VA Medical Center, thanks to the Cheyenne VA HCS. This is part of a weekly event, Produce for a Purpose, which provides vegetables, bread, and other perishable items for Veterans from 9 a.m. to noon every Monday.
capcity.news
(PHOTOS) Groundbreaking for new fire station marks next step for Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne came together to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new fire station. This is the first of three fire stations which will be built in the city, thus expanding the city fire department’s reach in the city. This station will be located at 4200 Converse Ave.
Wyoming Department of Corrections Announces the Retirement of Eddie Wilson, Prison Division Administrator
Wyoming Department of Corrections (WDOC) Director Daniel Shannon would like to announce the retirement of Prison Division Administrator Eddie Wilson, effective Sunday, October 16, 2022. Mr. Wilson joined the Central Ofﬁce as Prison Division Administrator, July 2020; he was promoted to his current position from the Warden at the Wyoming...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Possible Public Transit between Cheyenne and Ft. Collins
CDOT, Cheyenne MPO, and WYDOT Study Public Transit Opportunities. A self-guided online meeting is being held for the public to learn more and provide input. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), and Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) are studying the feasibility of a public transit connection between the North Front Range region of Colorado and the Cheyenne, Wyoming area. A self-guided online meeting for the community to learn more about the study and provide input can be accessed anytime between October 3 and October 17 at www.cowytransitstudy.com.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/4/22–10/5/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Aaron Turpen: Musings On School Zones and Cheyenne’s Illiterate Drivers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. I spend a lot of time at school. Or at least, in school zones. I have three kids and that means two different school drop offs in the morning and three different pickups in the afternoons. I always arrive early for both. Because I’ve learned, after three kids through elementary, that’s a lot easier than trying to skin-of-your-teeth the timing.
Cheyenne Police Release Statement On Man’s Death Near Viaduct
The Cheyenne Police Department has released a brief statement on the death of a man on Sept. 30 near the Central Avenue viaduct. CPD spokeswoman Alex Farkas gave Townsquare Media of Cheyenne this statement following inquiries prompted by social media posts over the past few days:. ''On September 30 at...
Warrant Issued For Alleged Wyoming Hard Drug Dealer
A warrant was issued Wednesday for a woman identified as a supplier of hard drugs in Natrona County and elsewhere in Wyoming, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court. According to court records, Breanna Elizabeth Oliver has not been arrested yet, but the government will seek to detain...
capcity.news
Battle of the Bloody’s raising money for local Cheyenne nonprofits
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The public is invited to take part in the 2nd Annual Battle of the Bloody’s and support local nonprofits in Cheyenne. The Battle of the Bloody’s will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Eagles Lodge, 1600 Thomes Ave. Tickets are $20 if preordered and $25 at the door.
Wyoming flag be flown half staff at Capitol and in Teton County Friday
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Teton County from sunrise to sunset on Friday, October 7, 2022 in honor and memory of Clarene Law. The post Wyoming flag be flown half staff at Capitol and in Teton County Friday appeared first on Local News 8.
BREAKING: Cheyenne Teen Gets 20-22 Years for Killing 14-Year-Old
A Cheyenne teenager who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a rival gang member in 2021 was sentenced Thursday in Laramie County District Court to 20 to 22 years in prison. The fatal shooting happened in the early morning hours of July 5 at the Cheyenne Station Apartments in the 1600 block of Taft Avenue.
capcity.news
Cheyenne volunteer nominated for AARP award for community service
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — AARP Wyoming is honoring nominees for the Andrus Award for Community Service, including one nominee from Cheyenne. The annual Andrus Award for Community Service recognizes individuals who are sharing their experience, talent, and skills to enrich their communities in ways that are consistent with AARP’s purpose, vision, and commitment to volunteer service and that inspire others to volunteer.
wrrnetwork.com
Wyoming State Flag to Half Staff to Honor Late State Lawmaker from Teton and Fremont Counties
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Teton County from sunrise to sunset on Friday, October 7, 2022 in honor and memory of Clarene Law. Ms. Law represented District 23, Teton and Fremont Counties, in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1991-2004. She passed away September 21, 2022.
oilcity.news
Study exploring new southern Wyoming–northern Colorado public transit options as region grows
CASPER, Wyo. — A new study involving multiple transportation agencies is looking into the possibility of creating a new public transit connection between the Cheyenne, Wyoming, area and the north Front Range in Colorado. “As northern Colorado and southern Wyoming continue to grow, a regional transit system connecting the...
oilcity.news
Laramie Police: Officer cut ties with right-wing Oath Keepers
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie Police Department says one of its officers previously associated with the Oath Keepers cut ties with the right-wing group when it was learned they were listed among its ranks, according to a department release Wednesday. The Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center...
