Ringo Starr falls ill and cancels concert
Ringo Starr has postponed a sold-out concert set for Sunday due to illness.
KGO host talks about Bay Area radio station's abrupt signoff
American broadcasting company Cumulus Media is taking San Francisco's 80-year-old news station KGO (810 AM) off air, and it's unclear what is next for the dial.
Watch an emotional Ozzy Osbourne on TV just six days after Randy Rhoads' death
Less than a week after the plane crash that killed Randy Rhoads, Ozzy Osbourne traveled to New York to appear on Late Night with David Letterman. We all know the story. The day after a show at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum in Tennessee on March 18, 1982, Ozzy Osbourne's tour bus is stuck by a light aircraft carrying guitarist Randy Rhoads and makeup artist Rachel Youngblood. Both are killed instantly, as is the pilot, Andrew Aycock.
Kerrang
WILLOW: “I would love to sing with Chino Moreno from Deftones. He’s so amazing”
This Friday, WILLOW will release her absolutely brilliant new album <COPINGMECHANISM> – and it’s by far her most rock and metal-influenced record so far. Following last year’s lately i feel EVERYTHING, on LP number five WILLOW channels everyone from Radiohead to Deftones – with the latter being a band in our world she’d particularly love to collaborate with. “I would love to sing with Chino Moreno from Deftones,” WILLOW tells Kerrang!. “He’s so amazing.”
NME
Dave Navarro sitting out upcoming Jane’s Addiction tour due to “continued battle” with long COVID
Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro will sit out the band’s forthcoming tour with Smashing Pumpkins, as the musician is continuing to suffer from the effects of long COVID. In a message to fans posted on the band’s social media, Navarro confirmed he will not be performing on the...
Ex-Megadeth Members ‘Not Concerned’ About Dave Mustaine’s Reaction to ‘MEGA Years’ Tour
Earlier this year, former Megadeth members David Ellefson and Jeff Young announced that they’ll be teaming up as the Kings of Thrash (alongside ex-guitarist Chris Poland) to embark on a four-show “MEGA Years” tour across the U.S. this fall. Despite what you might think, they’re not too worried about what Megadeth mastermind Dave Mustaine thinks about it.
NME
Ozzy Osbourne goes behind-the-scenes of ‘One Of Those Days’ video
Ozzy Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes look at his recent official video for ‘One Of Those Days’ – check it out below. The track appears on the Black Sabbath legend’s new album ‘Patient Number 9’, which was released last month, and ‘One Of Those Days’ comes complete with a guitar solo from Eric Clapton.
NFL・
Ringo Starr Postpones Concerts Due to Undisclosed Illness, Not COVID
Already well into his tour with his All Starr Band, Ringo Starr was forced to postpone two scheduled dates due to an undisclosed illness. Scheduled to perform at the Four Winds Casino in Michigan on Oct. 1, the show was ultimately canceled hours before Starr was set to go on stage, along with another concert scheduled for the following day in Minnesota.
Wolfgang Van Halen suggests VH reunion is off the table, says former members are too "dysfunctional" to organise it anyway
Wolfgang Van Halen discusses the potential of a Van Halen reunion in Classic Rock magazine, and says playing VH songs at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts "delivered that catharsis" for him
Metal Supergroup Covers Black Sabbath at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
Foo Fighters cranked the gain to "11" at Tuesday Night's Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at Los Angeles' Kia Forum, blazing through two Black Sabbath covers with a makeshift supergroup featuring Sabbath's Geezer Butler, Metallica's Lars Ulrich and former Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach. Dave Grohl introduced the trio in a...
LCD Soundsystem Return With New Song “New Body Rhumba (From the Film White Noise)”: Listen
LCD Soundsystem have shared a new song titled “New Body Rhumba (From the Film White Noise),” their first new track in five years. It’s released via Columbia Records and DFA Records. James Murphy, Pat Mahoney, and Nancy Whang wrote the single, which was produced by Murphy for DFA Productions. Check out the new song below.
Inside Which Ozzy Osbourne ‘The Dirt’ Moments Were Real — and Which Were Exaggerated
Ozzy Osbourne has done a lot of outrageous things in his time, but 'The Dirt' exaggerated them a bit. Here's the truth about his antics.
Stereogum
Todd Rundgren – “I’m Not Your Dog” (Feat. Thomas Dolby)
In August, Todd Rundgren announced a new, guest-heavy album called Space Force. It’s out in mid-October and features the Roots, Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo, Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen, the Lemon Twigs, Sparks, Steve Vai, Narcy, Crowded House’s Neil Finn, King Crimson’s Adrian Belew, Alfie Templeman, Davey Lane, and new wave/synthpop icon Thomas Dolby. We’ve already heard opening track “Puzzle” featuring Adrian Belew, and today Rundgren is sharing “I’m Not Your Dog” featuring Dolby.
Guitar World Magazine
The inside story of Matt Bellamy’s vision for Manson Guitar Works
Co-owner Adrian Ashton takes us inside one of the most thrilling gear collaborations between artist and luthier, and explains how the Muse frontman drives innovation at the company he co-owns. The roots of Manson Guitar Works go all the way back to the ’60s, when Andy Manson decided to build...
Judy Tenuta, the 'Love Goddess' comedienne and actress, dead at 72
The comedienne and actress Judy Tenuta, known as the "Love Goddess," died on Thursday at the age of 72. Her publicist confirmed that she died of ovarian cancer at her home in Los Angeles.
David Bowie spacesuit among music memorabilia going under the hammer
The Major Tom spacesuit worn by David Bowie in the music video for Ashes To Ashes is among the rare memorabilia valued at more than £1 million that will go under the hammer next month.More than 1,500 lots, including some 500 music items, will be sold during Propstore’s auction at the Bafta headquarters in Piccadilly, London, from November 3-6.The collection includes items from The Beatles, Oasis, Michael Jackson, Sex Pistols, Blur, Rihanna and the Spice Girls, ranging from pieces of clothing to signed posters.Bowie’s spacesuit, which was the defining stylistic motif of his 1980 music video, is estimated to sell...
