This Friday, WILLOW will release her absolutely brilliant new album <COPINGMECHANISM> – and it’s by far her most rock and metal-influenced record so far. Following last year’s lately i feel EVERYTHING, on LP number five WILLOW channels everyone from Radiohead to Deftones – with the latter being a band in our world she’d particularly love to collaborate with. “I would love to sing with Chino Moreno from Deftones,” WILLOW tells Kerrang!. “He’s so amazing.”

ROCK MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO