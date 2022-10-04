ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch an emotional Ozzy Osbourne on TV just six days after Randy Rhoads' death

Less than a week after the plane crash that killed Randy Rhoads, Ozzy Osbourne traveled to New York to appear on Late Night with David Letterman. We all know the story. The day after a show at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum in Tennessee on March 18, 1982, Ozzy Osbourne's tour bus is stuck by a light aircraft carrying guitarist Randy Rhoads and makeup artist Rachel Youngblood. Both are killed instantly, as is the pilot, Andrew Aycock.
Kerrang

WILLOW: “I would love to sing with Chino Moreno from Deftones. He’s so amazing”

This Friday, WILLOW will release her absolutely brilliant new album <COPINGMECHANISM> – and it’s by far her most rock and metal-influenced record so far. Following last year’s lately i feel EVERYTHING, on LP number five WILLOW channels everyone from Radiohead to Deftones – with the latter being a band in our world she’d particularly love to collaborate with. “I would love to sing with Chino Moreno from Deftones,” WILLOW tells Kerrang!. “He’s so amazing.”
Noisecreep

Ex-Megadeth Members ‘Not Concerned’ About Dave Mustaine’s Reaction to ‘MEGA Years’ Tour

Earlier this year, former Megadeth members David Ellefson and Jeff Young announced that they’ll be teaming up as the Kings of Thrash (alongside ex-guitarist Chris Poland) to embark on a four-show “MEGA Years” tour across the U.S. this fall. Despite what you might think, they’re not too worried about what Megadeth mastermind Dave Mustaine thinks about it.
NME

Ozzy Osbourne goes behind-the-scenes of ‘One Of Those Days’ video

Ozzy Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes look at his recent official video for ‘One Of Those Days’ – check it out below. The track appears on the Black Sabbath legend’s new album ‘Patient Number 9’, which was released last month, and ‘One Of Those Days’ comes complete with a guitar solo from Eric Clapton.
Stereogum

Todd Rundgren – “I’m Not Your Dog” (Feat. Thomas Dolby)

In August, Todd Rundgren announced a new, guest-heavy album called Space Force. It’s out in mid-October and features the Roots, Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo, Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen, the Lemon Twigs, Sparks, Steve Vai, Narcy, Crowded House’s Neil Finn, King Crimson’s Adrian Belew, Alfie Templeman, Davey Lane, and new wave/synthpop icon Thomas Dolby. We’ve already heard opening track “Puzzle” featuring Adrian Belew, and today Rundgren is sharing “I’m Not Your Dog” featuring Dolby.
Guitar World Magazine

The inside story of Matt Bellamy’s vision for Manson Guitar Works

Co-owner Adrian Ashton takes us inside one of the most thrilling gear collaborations between artist and luthier, and explains how the Muse frontman drives innovation at the company he co-owns. The roots of Manson Guitar Works go all the way back to the ’60s, when Andy Manson decided to build...
The Independent

David Bowie spacesuit among music memorabilia going under the hammer

The Major Tom spacesuit worn by David Bowie in the music video for Ashes To Ashes is among the rare memorabilia valued at more than £1 million that will go under the hammer next month.More than 1,500 lots, including some 500 music items, will be sold during Propstore’s auction at the Bafta headquarters in Piccadilly, London, from November 3-6.The collection includes items from The Beatles, Oasis, Michael Jackson, Sex Pistols, Blur, Rihanna and the Spice Girls, ranging from pieces of clothing to signed posters.Bowie’s spacesuit, which was the defining stylistic motif of his 1980 music video, is estimated to sell...
