Five youths are 'persons of interest' in Maple Grove garden center fire
A fire that devastated a Maple Grove garden center is being investigated as a possible arson, with police identifying five youths as "persons of interest" in the case. Maple Grove Police Department provided an update Tuesday following the fire at Lynde Greenhouse and Nursery in the early hours of Sunday morning, which destroyed the business's warehouse, loading dock, storage area, production offices, break area, and plant production line.
Brooklyn Park Resident Turns House into ‘Psychotic Bliss Asylum’ for Halloween
Cory Hoffarth transformed his home on West River Road in Brooklyn Park into what he calls the ‘Psychotic Bliss Asylum.’. “I like the more sinister kind-of feel,” said Hoffarth, who says he had 554 kids make it to the door of his home for candy last year. But...
Lynde Greenhouse Reopens, Taking Devastating Fire ‘Week by Week’
Lynde Greenhouse and Nursery reopened to the public Wednesday, days after a devastating fire severely damaged a significant portion of the business. The business still does not have electricity yet so it’s telling customers “cash and carry only,” according to a Facebook post. The company also says it’s taking the situation “week by week” with reduced hours.
Maple Grove greenhouse owner grateful for community help after reported arson at business
Police are investigating a fire at a popular Maple Grove nursery as arson. Officers are looking into teenagers they think did it. The owner said the community response has been overwhelming.
Plymouth ‘Getting Hammered’ with Emerald Ash Borer Infestation
The city of Plymouth has found more than 1,000 trees infested with emerald ash borer around Medicine Lake and down to the Minnetonka border. It first started on the east side of Medicine Lake, and it’s fully expanded to the west side of the lake and all the way down to the Minnetonka border and along Highway 55.
Allina Health Locations Accepting Bike Donations on Saturday, Oct. 8
Deb Fortner has found a way to bring new life to hundreds and hundreds of used bicycles. The Maple Grove resident collected nearly 900 bikes which will be fixed and spruced up thanks to the nonprofit Free Bikes 4 Kidz. This is Fortner’s seventh year collecting bikes. She calls the...
Maple Grove Approves Rush Hollow Housing Development in 3-2 Vote
The city of Maple Grove approved a new housing development, but by a narrow margin. The vote was 3-to-2. The development called Rush Hollow would build a wide range of homes in an area north of County Road 81 and west of Fernbrook Lane and the Elm Creek Park Reserve. It includes single-family homes on bigger lots to homes on lots as small as 50 feet wide.
Crews respond to multiple garage fires in south Minneapolis Thursday morning
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis Fire Department crews responded to multiple burning garages within a few miles of each other Thursday morning.The first incident happened around 5:50 a.m. on the 3400 block of 26th Avenue South. Firefighters found a small fire on the outside of the garage and extinguished it before it spread.About 3 miles away and 15 minutes later, crews found a small fire inside a garage on the 3600 block of Bryant Avenue South. That fire was also extinguished with no injuries.Around 6:45 a.m., a caller reported a garbage can fire had spread to a garage on the 4500 block of Snelling Avenue. That's about 5 miles from the previous fire. Crews put out that fire.The last reported fire occurred around 7:10 a.m., just down the block on Snelling. That garage was fully engulfed, but crews managed to extinguish it.All of the fires are being investigated, and the fire department called in police to assist due to the close proximity of the fires in both time and distance.
City of Maple Grove Report – October 5, 2022
A recap of the October 3, 2022 Maple Grove City Council meeting and a look at news and happening from around the city. Find out more about city news and happenings at https://maplegrovemn.gov.
Maple Grove’s Community Center Future on the Ballot
The city of Maple Grove has been striving to ensure residents have all the facts they need for the upcoming local option sales tax referendum that will impact the future of the Maple Grove Community Center. If approved, the proposed sales tax would provide 90 million dollars to support the renovation and expansion of the 25-year-old community center. The city encourages residents to get out and vote this fall. For more information about this important community decision, please visit http://www.growingtogethermaplegrove.org.
Destructive fire at Maple Grove greenhouse and nursery
Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery in Maple Grove was burned in a pre-dawn fire Sunday. Maple Grove Fire Rescue tweeted a photo of the fire and a billowing cloud of smoke around 4:45 a.m., saying it was fighting the fire in a defensive mode while receiving help from four neighboring fire departments: Osseo, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth and Golden Valley.
Car critters: As cold approaches, rodents are seeking out vehicles for warmth and storage
RICHFIELD, Minn. – As temperatures fall, critters are looking for spaces to keep warm or store their food for winter.In Richfield, Jill Ruiz is used to seeing walnuts scattered in her yard. She has a large, old walnut tree that produces many nuts that fall during autumn."Apparently the red squirrels like the walnuts," Ruiz said.On Tuesday morning, Ruiz went to get a routine oil change. Her mechanic discovered quite a surprise inside her hood – about 100 walnuts."They just kept on coming and I was digging down further and further, and just found a ton of stuff in there," she...
Charter elementary school faces uncertain future after land sold to Catholic nonprofit
An elementary school near Stillwater may close after the land its on was sold. The Amherst H. Wilder Foundation, which owns the land on which River Grove Elementary School in Wilder Forest near Marine on St. Croix sits, announced on Sept. 28 it would be selling. The buyer is another...
Minneapolis police, city employees clear out Near North homeless encampment
Minneapolis police and city officials conducted an early-morning clearing of an established homeless encampment in the Near North neighborhood Thursday, prompting criticism from anti-poverty advocates. A large number of police and city workers cleared out the Near North neighborhood encampment Thursday morning, at 205 Girard Ave. N., with those at...
Hudson Star-Observer
Photos: Cute cottage in the heart of Hudson for sale
Located in the highly demanded heart of downtown Hudson, this home is a rare find. Secluded on almost a half acre of land, this cottage in the city has been updated inside and out. The huge back porch is perfect for hosting barbecues or some peaceful relaxation. The living room...
Man Severely Injured in Possible Minnesota Explosion
Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Dakota County are investigating a possible explosion that occurred Wednesday afternoon. The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says a man was flown from the Hastings Civic Arena with what were described as serious injuries. The possible explosion was reported shortly after 3 p.m. Preliminary...
Planning Underway for Final I-94 Lane Expansion
UNDATED (WJON News) -- As work wraps up for the season on Interstate 94 between Hasty and Monticello, planners are looking ahead to the remaining I-94 gap between Monticello and Albertville. Plans are already underway to expand I-94 to three lanes in that corridor as soon as 2024. It is...
Improvements to Lee Park in Robbinsdale
Some great improvements are coming soon to Lee Park in Robbinsdale. The warming house will be remodeled into a new Lee Park meeting room to be completed in April or May, and the neighboring old school bus garage site will be leveled and hopefully turned into a soccer field or multi-purpose field next summer. For more information about Robbinsdale recreation, go to robbinsdalemn.com/recreation.
Minneapolis officials confirm evictions, clearings of 3 homeless encampments
MINNEAPOLIS – Crews evicted several people experiencing homelessness from three encampments Thursday morning in Minneapolis.City officials confirmed that one of the camps was located at 205 Girard Avenue North in the Harrison neighborhood, located just north of the city's impound lot. Officials say the encampment, which is near an affordable housing development "set to break ground next week," was creating safety and health issues, and had been "used as a storage area for stolen goods."RELATED: Federal judge rules that police can't destroy the property of homeless people"The City's homeless response team has made frequent visits to the site in the...
Tips for getting your house ready for the cold winter months
MINNEAPOLIS — As temperatures drop this weekend, it's a good time to think about what you need to do to get your home ready for winter. You probably know to turn off your outdoor water, but it's also a good idea to check your hoses. Empty them out and make sure there's no water inside, which could freeze, expand, and crack the hose.
