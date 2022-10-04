Read full article on original website
StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 295 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,694,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,044,975,000 after purchasing an additional 117,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.
Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Country Club Bank GFN
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after buying an additional 1,450,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,775,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,397,000 after buying an additional 78,088 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,364,000 after buying an additional 1,234,738 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,448.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after buying an additional 4,964,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,962,000 after acquiring an additional 77,874 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:HONE)
HarborOne Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 28.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.
Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Raised by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.
Country Club Bank GFN Increases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 9.8% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 8.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.
Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.53
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.
NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Security National Bank Sells 907 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Country Club Bank GFN
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.
OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.46
A number of brokerages recently commented on OPGN. StockNews.com began coverage on OpGen in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered OpGen to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. OpGen Stock...
Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.37
Separately, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.42. The stock has a market cap of C$280.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.24.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Trading Down 1.4 %. NYSE:PSF opened at $18.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average...
