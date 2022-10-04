Read full article on original website
Armed suspect near Americus school arrested, placed in custody
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — An armed suspect caused an Americus school to lock down earlier today, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say that at around 1:42 p.m. on Oct. 6, the suspect was seen running towards a school on Bumphead Road. In response, the school initiated a lockdown. The Sumter County […]
WJCL
Georgia woman experiencing mental health episode in jail loses eye after Taser injury
BUTTS COUNTY, Georgia (WANF) -- A woman being held in a Georgia jail is now blind in her right eye after being tased. The deputy responsible for it, isn’t facing criminal charges, because police allege Ashanti Walls lunged at them. Walls’ attorney, however, is arguing his client’s mental health...
Arrest made in 18-year-old's shooting death in Macon
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened in August. According to a press release, 21-year-old Matthew Milner Jr. of Macon was arrested and charged with murder in the death investigation of Ja'Mya Warner. At the time Milner was...
26-Year-Old Jermaine Mathis Died In A Two-Car Crash In Putnam County (Putnam County, GA)
Investigators responded to a two-car crash on Tuesday on Harmony Road in Putnam County. A preliminary investigation reveals Jermaine Mathis, 26, of Eatonton, was traveling east on Harmony road in a [..]
32-year-old man injured in shooting near Jones County Dollar General
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A man was shot near a store in Haddock on Tuesday night, according to a release from the Jones County Sheriff’s Office. A 32-year-old man was shot near the Dollar General in Haddock and was taken to a local hospital. The man underwent surgery and is in stable condition.
WRDW-TV
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
Thursday Mix- Croc's anniversary, the Augusta Greek Festival, and more!. Happy Wednesday! On today’s show, we talk about Crocs’ anniversary, as well as the Augusta Greek Festival! Tune in to Morning Mix!
Mother, 2 children identified as victims of fiery crash on Georgia highway
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fiery traffic accident that left a mother and her two children dead. BCSO said at 2 p.m. on Sunday that a black Chevrolet SUV was going southbound on I-475 just past the Thomaston Road bridge when it went off the roadway and hit a tree.
Two Georgia men arrested on a total of twenty counts relating to armed drug trafficking & distribution
CORDELE, Ga. (WRBL) — Two Georgia men were arrested on Oct. 4 for over a dozen charges relating to drug distribution and trafficking, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). A fourth-month investigation led to the arrest of two 26-year-olds — Grayling Coley and Marqavious Gaston. Officials say search warrants were executed on three […]
58-year-old man who drowned in Centerville pond in fishing accident identified
CENTERVILLE, Ga. — Update, 8:30 p.m.:. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, the victim has been identified as Richard Wayne Doherty, 58, of Warner Robins. According to Coroner James Williams, the body of the 58-year-old boater has been recovered from the pond. He says the man's body was found by Centerville and Houston County Fire crews just before 6:30 p.m.
'Worst wreck I've ever seen': Bibb coroner talks investigation, process of locating family in I-475 deadly crash
MACON, Ga. — A mother and her two kids are dead after a fiery crash on I-475 in Macon Sunday. Coroner Leon Jones says his office was able to confirm the identity of the victims and notify their family Monday. Jones says the family of three was from Jacksonville,...
41nbc.com
Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired near Pierce Avenue
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an incident of shots fired near the interstate in the Pierce Avenue area. According to an operator with BCSO, multiple calls came into the sheriff’s office around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, concerning shots fired. Officers are investigating the scene currently. No injuries have been reported so far.
41nbc.com
Two arrested after 11lbs of meth found in car
FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Two people are behind bars in Monroe County and charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine. According to a post on the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on Monday, October 3rd around 4pm, a Monroe County deputy pulled over a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro for a traffic violation. The deputy said they detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
2 home invasion suspects in custody after police say they led Henry County officers on chase
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Two suspects are in custody after a home invasion, shooting and chase in Henry County. Henry County police said officers responded to a home in the Locust Grove area around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When they...
53-year-old Jones County man dies in crash in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A man died in a single-car accident in Monroe County on Wednesday near Juliette, according to a release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. 53-year-old Michael Frank Adams of Gray was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened just before 8 a.m. near the...
Man dead after crash on Hartley Bridge Road in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a crash on the 4800-block of Hartley Bridge Road in Macon. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it happened after 12 a.m. on Wednesday. They say a red Nissan Titan was traveling south on Hartley Bridge...
41nbc.com
Single vehicle accident in Monroe County leaves man dead
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A single vehicle accident in Monroe County left a man dead Wednesday morning. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a single vehicle accident at GA 87 mile marker 3 around 7:43 a.m. to find that a Nisan Frontier had struck a tree. The release from MCSO says the Driver, 53-year-old Michael Frank Adams of Gray, left the roadway on the west side, over corrected, and struck a tree on the east side of GA 87.
‘We do:’ Ga. deputy answers call of duty after groom gets into accident on the way to his wedding
WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — On most wedding days, it’s usually the bride and groom saying, “I do,” but when a local sheriff’s office was asked if it could get a groom to his wedding on time, the department answered, “We do.”. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
41nbc.com
Macon man shot and killed on Zebulon Rd
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A Macon man is dead after what deputies called a domestic dispute. It happened around 2:30 in the afternoon Sunday in the 5200 block if Zebulon Road. Deputies responded to a call of a domestic situation and while in route to the address they were informed that...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Authorities searching for 15-year-old girl not seen in 6 weeks
COVINGTON, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Jade Small was reported missing September 29 after she left her home back on August 12. Her whereabouts are unknown. Jade is described as 5 feet 3...
bobcatmultimedia.com
Drive by shooting near GC’s dorms
Shortly after midnight on Sept. 30, over 60 rounds were unloaded towards the Wray Homes/West End Projects, less than two miles from GC’s dormitory buildings. The four suspects fled the drive-by shooting. It resulted in a high-speed chase through Bonner Park, directly across from The Depot and Foundation hall.
