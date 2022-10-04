ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

WRBL News 3

Armed suspect near Americus school arrested, placed in custody

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — An armed suspect caused an Americus school to lock down earlier today, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say that at around 1:42 p.m. on Oct. 6, the suspect was seen running towards a school on Bumphead Road. In response, the school initiated a lockdown. The Sumter County […]
AMERICUS, GA
13WMAZ

Arrest made in 18-year-old's shooting death in Macon

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened in August. According to a press release, 21-year-old Matthew Milner Jr. of Macon was arrested and charged with murder in the death investigation of Ja'Mya Warner. At the time Milner was...
MACON, GA
WRBL News 3

Two Georgia men arrested on a total of twenty counts relating to armed drug trafficking & distribution

CORDELE, Ga. (WRBL) — Two Georgia men were arrested on Oct. 4 for over a dozen charges relating to drug distribution and trafficking, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). A fourth-month investigation led to the arrest of two 26-year-olds — Grayling Coley and Marqavious Gaston. Officials say search warrants were executed on three […]
CORDELE, GA
13WMAZ

58-year-old man who drowned in Centerville pond in fishing accident identified

CENTERVILLE, Ga. — Update, 8:30 p.m.:. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, the victim has been identified as Richard Wayne Doherty, 58, of Warner Robins. According to Coroner James Williams, the body of the 58-year-old boater has been recovered from the pond. He says the man's body was found by Centerville and Houston County Fire crews just before 6:30 p.m.
CENTERVILLE, GA
41nbc.com

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired near Pierce Avenue

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an incident of shots fired near the interstate in the Pierce Avenue area. According to an operator with BCSO, multiple calls came into the sheriff’s office around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, concerning shots fired. Officers are investigating the scene currently. No injuries have been reported so far.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Two arrested after 11lbs of meth found in car

FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Two people are behind bars in Monroe County and charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine. According to a post on the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on Monday, October 3rd around 4pm, a Monroe County deputy pulled over a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro for a traffic violation. The deputy said they detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Man dead after crash on Hartley Bridge Road in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a crash on the 4800-block of Hartley Bridge Road in Macon. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it happened after 12 a.m. on Wednesday. They say a red Nissan Titan was traveling south on Hartley Bridge...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Single vehicle accident in Monroe County leaves man dead

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A single vehicle accident in Monroe County left a man dead Wednesday morning. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a single vehicle accident at GA 87 mile marker 3 around 7:43 a.m. to find that a Nisan Frontier had struck a tree. The release from MCSO says the Driver, 53-year-old Michael Frank Adams of Gray, left the roadway on the west side, over corrected, and struck a tree on the east side of GA 87.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Macon man shot and killed on Zebulon Rd

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A Macon man is dead after what deputies called a domestic dispute. It happened around 2:30 in the afternoon Sunday in the 5200 block if Zebulon Road. Deputies responded to a call of a domestic situation and while in route to the address they were informed that...
MACON, GA
bobcatmultimedia.com

Drive by shooting near GC’s dorms

Shortly after midnight on Sept. 30, over 60 rounds were unloaded towards the Wray Homes/West End Projects, less than two miles from GC’s dormitory buildings. The four suspects fled the drive-by shooting. It resulted in a high-speed chase through Bonner Park, directly across from The Depot and Foundation hall.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA

