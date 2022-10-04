Read full article on original website
Park City school projects are moving forward - slowly
The Park City School District’s efforts to implement its master plan aren’t going the way district officials had hoped. While the district is making some progress with its school projects in the Snyderville Basin, it’s still bogged down in bureaucracy in Park City. The Summit County Council...
Heber City sets four-story height limit on future buildings
Buildings in Heber City will be capped at four stories, following a decision by the Heber City Council earlier this week. Faced with a decision on how tall new buildings should be, the Heber City Council found middle ground in its meeting Tuesday. The council weighed pros and cons of...
Heber City Council bars mayor from running airport meetings
After a September 22 open house about upgrading the Heber Valley Airport, city council members led a push to prevent elected officials from running future airport-related meetings. After Franco challenged the legality of that, the council revisited the subject Tuesday — and voted 4 to 0 to prohibit Franco from leading those meetings. Councilmember Yvonne Barney abstained.
Buses to start rolling between Heber City and Park City in November
High Valley Transit District will be expanding to Wasatch County this winter with bus and microtransit service to begin as soon as November 13th. High Valley Transit Executive Director Caroline Rodriguez says the plan is to have a fixed bus route between Heber City and Park City and add in microtransit zones to make sure those in Wasatch County can get a ride to jump on the bus at one of a handful of stops along Heber City’s Main St.
Longtime PC-SLC bus users call route change a disaster
The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) recently announced a variety of route changes due to a shortage of bus drivers. The 902 PC-SLC bus currently runs from Kimball Junction through the University of Utah all the way to downtown Salt Lake City. Starting December 11, the bus will only make one...
$200,000 separation agreement with former SL superintendent sheds no light on departure
SALT LAKE CITY — With public focus trained on the appointment of an interim superintendent Tuesday night, the Salt Lake City Board of Education also approved a separation agreement with former Superintendent Timothy Gadson III — the state's first Black superintendent, who held the post only briefly — totaling more than $200,000.
Former superintendent makes case against Orem/Alpine school district split
UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Former Assistant Superintendent for the Alpine School District Gary Seastrant says he worries the city of Orem doesn’t understand just how much work and money it will take to make a new school district. During a presentation with Orem PTA members, Seastrand focused on resources, saying the size of the […]
Salt Lake County narrowly passes resolution condemning the Little Cottonwood gondola
The Salt Lake County Council on Tuesday passed a resolution opposing the gondola for Little Cottonwood Canyon, recently recommended by UDOT, to take skiers and snowboarders up to Snowbird and Alta ski resorts in the winter.
Summit County Sheriff's Office recognized for its ethics and integrity
Utah businessman Bill Daniels started the awards program in 2013 to recognize organizations that embody the spirt of ethics and integrity. The award is given to organizations in three categories: Utah businesses, nonprofit organizations and government entities. The awards were handed out Friday in Salt Lake City. Last year, Summit...
Open house offers updates on Park City construction
An open house hosted by Park City government offers residents news on what’s being built and planned around town. At Park City Municipal’s Fall Projects and Programs Open House, city leaders will present information and speak one-on-one with residents. “This is many departments from around the city, just...
Mayflower base complex would be largest building in Wasatch County
With its 1 million-square-foot base complex newly approved, the Mayflower Mountain Resort is one step closer to becoming the country’s newest ski resort. Just off U.S. Highway 40 across from the Jordanelle Reservoir, the newly approved Mayflower Mountain Resort skier services complex will be one of the busiest and most visible areas of the new resort. That’s partly because the site is just a few hundred feet from the roadway — but even more because it’ll be the new largest building in Wasatch County, according to Wasatch County Planning Director Doug Smith.
Furniture store Arhaus to replace L.L. Bean on Park City’s Main Street
L.L. Bean moved out of its Main Street location in September, and Arhaus filed a business application with Park City Municipal the same month. Arhaus is an American chain based just outside of Cleveland, Ohio that sells high-end furniture. It has many locations around the country. The Park City store will be the company’s first in Utah.
Construction begins on $24 million High Valley Transit campus project in Park City
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Construction began on a $24 million High Valley Transit campus project in Park City on Monday. During the ceremony, Big-D Construction officially broke ground on the 8-acre transit maintenance and operation campus. High Valley Transit will be able to improve and expand its already...
Changes planned at three Salt Lake City 'eyesores'
A few locations you cited as eyesores may not be that way for long, as cranes continue to fill our skyline. Here are three where changes might be coming. Details: If you've ever walked into the heart of downtown on 200 South, you might have felt a massive blank wall glaring at you near 200 East.
TOOELE COUNTY SMALL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT AND EXPANSION GRANTS
Our partners at Tooele County have launched a grant program to help small businesses expand. Many of the downtown businesses (that’s you!) will qualify. ♦ Your business must be located somewhere in Tooele County. ♦ Must have fewer than 10 employees. ♦ Must have been in business for less...
Survivors of domestic violence remembered in vigil in Park City this weekend
October was first declared as National Domestic Violence Awareness month in 1989. Its goal is to bring awareness to the problem and remember victims. According to National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV), an estimated 1.3 million women are victims of physical assault by an intimate partner every year in the US. 835,000 men are assaulted, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Airline discovers ‘non-credible’ threat at Salt Lake City airport
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Southwest Airlines flight was cleared by a canine unit after arriving at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Wednesday. According to Southwest, a passenger discovered a note onboard Flight 1983 from San Jose to Salt Lake City and it was determined “non-credible.” After arriving at the airport, Southwest […]
SCAM: Washington Terrace man going door-to-door ‘checking water quality’
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Weber County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is warning the public about a man who has reportedly been going door-to-door in Washington Terrace claiming he is with a construction company, checking water quality and needs access to the home. WCSO put out a scam alert Wednesday morning, stating that they received […]
Brigham Young Historic Park Is In Downtown Salt Lake City
Brigham Young Historic Park Rock Marker(Image is author's) Brigham Young was the president and prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (The Church) who was the leader as the Saints moved to the Salt Lake Valley to avoid persecution.
Park City residents say growth is their top concern
A survey of Park City residents found that locals believe population growth and economic development are occurring too quickly. Park City participated in the Utah Wellbeing Survey Project along with 32 other Utah cities this year, and the city recently released the results. The survey, which was in partnership with...
