Summit County, UT

KPCW

Park City school projects are moving forward - slowly

The Park City School District’s efforts to implement its master plan aren’t going the way district officials had hoped. While the district is making some progress with its school projects in the Snyderville Basin, it’s still bogged down in bureaucracy in Park City. The Summit County Council...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Heber City sets four-story height limit on future buildings

Buildings in Heber City will be capped at four stories, following a decision by the Heber City Council earlier this week. Faced with a decision on how tall new buildings should be, the Heber City Council found middle ground in its meeting Tuesday. The council weighed pros and cons of...
HEBER CITY, UT
KPCW

Heber City Council bars mayor from running airport meetings

After a September 22 open house about upgrading the Heber Valley Airport, city council members led a push to prevent elected officials from running future airport-related meetings. After Franco challenged the legality of that, the council revisited the subject Tuesday — and voted 4 to 0 to prohibit Franco from leading those meetings. Councilmember Yvonne Barney abstained.
HEBER CITY, UT
KPCW

Buses to start rolling between Heber City and Park City in November

High Valley Transit District will be expanding to Wasatch County this winter with bus and microtransit service to begin as soon as November 13th. High Valley Transit Executive Director Caroline Rodriguez says the plan is to have a fixed bus route between Heber City and Park City and add in microtransit zones to make sure those in Wasatch County can get a ride to jump on the bus at one of a handful of stops along Heber City’s Main St.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Longtime PC-SLC bus users call route change a disaster

The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) recently announced a variety of route changes due to a shortage of bus drivers. The 902 PC-SLC bus currently runs from Kimball Junction through the University of Utah all the way to downtown Salt Lake City. Starting December 11, the bus will only make one...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Former superintendent makes case against Orem/Alpine school district split

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Former Assistant Superintendent for the Alpine School District Gary Seastrant says he worries the city of Orem doesn’t understand just how much work and money it will take to make a new school district.  During a presentation with Orem PTA members, Seastrand focused on resources, saying the size of the […]
OREM, UT
KPCW

Open house offers updates on Park City construction

An open house hosted by Park City government offers residents news on what’s being built and planned around town. At Park City Municipal’s Fall Projects and Programs Open House, city leaders will present information and speak one-on-one with residents. “This is many departments from around the city, just...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Mayflower base complex would be largest building in Wasatch County

With its 1 million-square-foot base complex newly approved, the Mayflower Mountain Resort is one step closer to becoming the country’s newest ski resort. Just off U.S. Highway 40 across from the Jordanelle Reservoir, the newly approved Mayflower Mountain Resort skier services complex will be one of the busiest and most visible areas of the new resort. That’s partly because the site is just a few hundred feet from the roadway — but even more because it’ll be the new largest building in Wasatch County, according to Wasatch County Planning Director Doug Smith.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Furniture store Arhaus to replace L.L. Bean on Park City’s Main Street

L.L. Bean moved out of its Main Street location in September, and Arhaus filed a business application with Park City Municipal the same month. Arhaus is an American chain based just outside of Cleveland, Ohio that sells high-end furniture. It has many locations around the country. The Park City store will be the company’s first in Utah.
PARK CITY, UT
Axios

Changes planned at three Salt Lake City 'eyesores'

A few locations you cited as eyesores may not be that way for long, as cranes continue to fill our skyline. Here are three where changes might be coming. Details: If you've ever walked into the heart of downtown on 200 South, you might have felt a massive blank wall glaring at you near 200 East.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
tooelecity.org

TOOELE COUNTY SMALL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT AND EXPANSION GRANTS

Our partners at Tooele County have launched a grant program to help small businesses expand. Many of the downtown businesses (that’s you!) will qualify. ♦ Your business must be located somewhere in Tooele County. ♦ Must have fewer than 10 employees. ♦ Must have been in business for less...
TOOELE, UT
KPCW

Survivors of domestic violence remembered in vigil in Park City this weekend

October was first declared as National Domestic Violence Awareness month in 1989. Its goal is to bring awareness to the problem and remember victims. According to National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV), an estimated 1.3 million women are victims of physical assault by an intimate partner every year in the US. 835,000 men are assaulted, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
PARK CITY, UT
ABC4

Airline discovers ‘non-credible’ threat at Salt Lake City airport

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Southwest Airlines flight was cleared by a canine unit after arriving at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Wednesday. According to Southwest, a passenger discovered a note onboard Flight 1983 from San Jose to Salt Lake City and it was determined “non-credible.” After arriving at the airport, Southwest […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Park City residents say growth is their top concern

A survey of Park City residents found that locals believe population growth and economic development are occurring too quickly. Park City participated in the Utah Wellbeing Survey Project along with 32 other Utah cities this year, and the city recently released the results. The survey, which was in partnership with...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
