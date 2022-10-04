Read full article on original website
OAKLAND -- A young, sickly mountain lion who was trapped in a Santa Rosa backyard for several days was in a battle for his life Thursday in the veterinarian clinic at the Oakland Zoo.Zoo officials tweeted out a photo of the young male cat and issued a warning of his dire condition."His severe hind limb weakness & other serious conditions persist," the zoo medical staff posted. "This guy is fighting for his life, and we are doing everything we can to help him. "Ken Paglia, a spokesperson for the state's Department of Fish and Wildlife, told the San Francisco Chronicle the young 60-pound mountain lion had been limping around a fenced in backyard near an open space in Santa Rosa since last Friday.The sickly cat couldn't get out of the yard despite the homeowners leaving their gate opened.On Tuesday, Fish and wildlife officials tranquilized the 60-pound lion and transported it to the Oakland Zoo for treatment."@CaliforniaDFW brought her to us," zoo officials posted on social media. "She's severely emaciated, loaded with parasites, and could possibly be suffering from a virus."
SAUSALITO, Calif. - The Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito said it has been treating and releasing dozens of sea lions that had been affected by an outbreak of domoic acid poisoning. The center posted a video of one sea lion being released after receiving treatment. Domoic acid poisoning happens when...
South San Francisco, CA October 6, 2022 Submitted by Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA. There might not be enough words to describe how cute Daisy is but let us try. Adorable, precious, darling, charming…okay we’ll stop now, since you can clearly see for yourself that Daisy is a total cutie pie. This 11-year-old spayed female Terrier is pint-sized in stature but has a big personality. Daisy may be in her golden years, but this gal still has an abundance of energy and loves to talk. Daisy would do best in an adult only home or a home with no young children. Ready to add a winsome canine golden girl to your life? Ask for Daisy ID# A918798.
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — The Sunvalley Shopping Center in Concord was evacuated after a report of a person with a gun Wednesday afternoon, KRON4 confirmed. One person was taken into custody at about 4:45 p.m., and nobody was injured. The incident started at about 2:45 p.m. when a man walked into a jewelry store and […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Cal Fire’s Santa Clara Unit is working on putting out a fire on Mt. Umunhum, in the Santa Cruz Mountains in Santa Clara County. The grass fire is approximately 2-3 acres, according to a tweet, and “extremely difficult access in steep terrain.” The fire is spreading slowly, the tweet […]
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A man has died in a freak accident when he was struck by a parked car that was pushed into a tree after being initially hit by the driver of a Dodge pickup in San Jose, police said. He became the 53rd traffic death and 27th...
Search for Serial Killer: Emotional town-hall meeting held in Stockton. Stockton's police chief disclosed new information about a suspected serial killer at a town-hall meeting Wednesday. The community is rattled by the killer's shooting deaths of five people in Stockton and one in Oakland. About 100 people attended the meeting.
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police are reporting the 51st fatal traffic collision of the year in the South Bay city, after a pedestrian succumbed to his injuries months after being hit. The collision happened July 30 around 4:19 p.m., according to a San Jose Police Department press release. Officers responded to the […]
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – A hit-and-run suspect in Walnut Creek is still at large after the driver struck and killed a woman crossing a street Saturday night. KRON4 spoke with the victim’s grieving husband. Tin Pham describes his late 44-year-old wife Chung Thuy Le as a workaholic who was dedicated to making people happy. […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A teen girl has been reported missing, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday on Twitter. 13-year-old Nayeli Blanton was last seen in Hayward on Saturday, Oct. 1 near Hazel Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. Nayeli is about 5-foot-3 and 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, authorities said. Shewas […]
A local house on a curved street in San Francisco has had a couple of 'unlucky' collisions over the past 90 years.
UPDATE: Police confirmed Thind has been found. UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The Union City Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl. Aleena Thind was last seen walking eastbound on Rocklin Drive near Pioneer Elementary School. Police did not say what day she went missing. Thind is about 5 feet tall with black […]
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A man has been arrested after police found him underneath a car with a catalytic converter, according to a statement from Alameda Police Department. Over the weekend, an officer on patrol around Clement Avenue and Elm Street noticed a vehicle that didn’t have license plates with an open trunk. Police said […]
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued four people and two dogs after their boat began sinking one mile off of Point San Pablo in the San Francisco Bay.
A homeless woman and man had head injuries after they were attacked by five to 10 teenagers in downtown Berkeley on Sept. 30, police said.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The state agency vested with the power of overseeing the hiring and training of law enforcement in California will now be auditing every police department in three Bay Area counties stemming from revelations that 47 Alameda County sheriff's deputies were hired despite getting "not suitable" marks on their psychological exams.
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Fairfield residents were killed in a suspected DUI crash on Wednesday between Mankas Corner and Fairfield, according to the California Highway Patrol Solano Area Office. The crash occurred at around 8:40 p.m. along Mankas Corner Road, south of Ledgewood Road, when a Hyundai left the roadway and struck a power […]
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department has recovered 1,150 firearms this year thus far alone, according to a tweet. That means police have recovered about four firearms a day. “OPD is focused on getting illegal firearms off the streets of Oakland to help keep our community safe,” the Tweet stated. Adding “#OPDCARES and […]
