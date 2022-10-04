ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livermore, CA

CBS San Francisco

Captured Santa Rosa mountain lion battling for his life at Oakland Zoo

OAKLAND -- A young, sickly mountain lion who was trapped in a Santa Rosa backyard for several days was in a battle for his life Thursday in the veterinarian clinic at the Oakland Zoo.Zoo officials tweeted out a photo of the young male cat and issued a warning of his dire condition."His severe hind limb weakness & other serious conditions persist," the zoo medical staff posted.  "This guy is fighting for his life, and we are doing everything we can to help him. "Ken Paglia, a spokesperson for the state's Department of Fish and Wildlife, told the San Francisco Chronicle  the young 60-pound mountain lion had been limping around a fenced in backyard near an open space in Santa Rosa since last Friday.The sickly cat couldn't get out of the yard despite the homeowners leaving their gate opened.On Tuesday, Fish and wildlife officials tranquilized the 60-pound lion and transported it to the Oakland Zoo for treatment."@CaliforniaDFW brought her to us," zoo officials posted on social media. "She's severely emaciated, loaded with parasites, and could possibly be suffering from a virus."
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Dozens of sea lions sickened by domoic acid poisoning

SAUSALITO, Calif. - The Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito said it has been treating and releasing dozens of sea lions that had been affected by an outbreak of domoic acid poisoning. The center posted a video of one sea lion being released after receiving treatment. Domoic acid poisoning happens when...
SAUSALITO, CA
everythingsouthcity.com

Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA’s Pet of the Week: Daisy

South San Francisco, CA October 6, 2022 Submitted by Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA. There might not be enough words to describe how cute Daisy is but let us try. Adorable, precious, darling, charming…okay we’ll stop now, since you can clearly see for yourself that Daisy is a total cutie pie. This 11-year-old spayed female Terrier is pint-sized in stature but has a big personality. Daisy may be in her golden years, but this gal still has an abundance of energy and loves to talk. Daisy would do best in an adult only home or a home with no young children. Ready to add a winsome canine golden girl to your life? Ask for Daisy ID# A918798.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Livermore, CA
Livermore, CA
KRON4 News

Sunvalley Shopping Center evacuated, one arrested

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — The Sunvalley Shopping Center in Concord was evacuated after a report of a person with a gun Wednesday afternoon, KRON4 confirmed. One person was taken into custody at about 4:45 p.m., and nobody was injured. The incident started at about 2:45 p.m. when a man walked into a jewelry store and […]
CONCORD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Hundreds of tips coming in for serial killings linked to Stockton and Oakland

Search for Serial Killer: Emotional town-hall meeting held in Stockton. Stockton's police chief disclosed new information about a suspected serial killer at a town-hall meeting Wednesday. The community is rattled by the killer's shooting deaths of five people in Stockton and one in Oakland. About 100 people attended the meeting.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose reports 51st fatal collision of the year

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police are reporting the 51st fatal traffic collision of the year in the South Bay city, after a pedestrian succumbed to his injuries months after being hit. The collision happened July 30 around 4:19 p.m., according to a San Jose Police Department press release. Officers responded to the […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Remembering woman killed in Walnut Creek hit-and-run

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – A hit-and-run suspect in Walnut Creek is still at large after the driver struck and killed a woman crossing a street Saturday night. KRON4 spoke with the victim’s grieving husband. Tin Pham describes his late 44-year-old wife Chung Thuy Le as a workaholic who was dedicated to making people happy. […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Runaway teen from Hayward reported missing

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A teen girl has been reported missing, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday on Twitter. 13-year-old Nayeli Blanton was last seen in Hayward on Saturday, Oct. 1 near Hazel Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. Nayeli is about 5-foot-3 and 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, authorities said. Shewas […]
HAYWARD, CA
KRON4 News

Missing Union City girl found

UPDATE: Police confirmed Thind has been found. UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The Union City Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl. Aleena Thind was last seen walking eastbound on Rocklin Drive near Pioneer Elementary School. Police did not say what day she went missing. Thind is about 5 feet tall with black […]
UNION CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Alameda police stop catalytic converter theft in progress

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A man has been arrested after police found him underneath a car with a catalytic converter, according to a statement from Alameda Police Department. Over the weekend, an officer on patrol around Clement Avenue and Elm Street noticed a vehicle that didn’t have license plates with an open trunk. Police said […]
ALAMEDA, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police recover over 1,150 firearms

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department has recovered 1,150 firearms this year thus far alone, according to a tweet. That means police have recovered about four firearms a day. “OPD is focused on getting illegal firearms off the streets of Oakland to help keep our community safe,” the Tweet stated. Adding “#OPDCARES and […]
OAKLAND, CA

