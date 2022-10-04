OAKLAND -- A young, sickly mountain lion who was trapped in a Santa Rosa backyard for several days was in a battle for his life Thursday in the veterinarian clinic at the Oakland Zoo.Zoo officials tweeted out a photo of the young male cat and issued a warning of his dire condition."His severe hind limb weakness & other serious conditions persist," the zoo medical staff posted. "This guy is fighting for his life, and we are doing everything we can to help him. "Ken Paglia, a spokesperson for the state's Department of Fish and Wildlife, told the San Francisco Chronicle the young 60-pound mountain lion had been limping around a fenced in backyard near an open space in Santa Rosa since last Friday.The sickly cat couldn't get out of the yard despite the homeowners leaving their gate opened.On Tuesday, Fish and wildlife officials tranquilized the 60-pound lion and transported it to the Oakland Zoo for treatment."@CaliforniaDFW brought her to us," zoo officials posted on social media. "She's severely emaciated, loaded with parasites, and could possibly be suffering from a virus."

