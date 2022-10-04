Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
Former District 186 school board president passes away
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — District 186 and the Springfield community are in mourning after Mike Zimmers passed away Wednesday morning. Zimmers was a member of the District 186 school board and served previously as the president and vice president of the board. Before serving on the board, Zimmers was...
recordpatriot.com
Jacksonville business owner, volunteer White selected for Senior Hall of Fame honor
A Jacksonville man is being posthumously honored with inclusion in the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame. Ernest White of Jacksonville was selected for the hall's labor force category, according to the Illinois Department on Aging. The Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame recognizes older adults "who have made invaluable contributions to...
newschannel20.com
District 186 teachers speak out at school board meeting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The District 186 Board of Education meeting was on Monday night in Springfield, and several teachers and staff spoke about issues they had with the district. Some teachers spoke about being burnt out, overworked, and underpaid while others spoke about a lack of training and...
Herald & Review
Alumni get a last look at Maroa-Forsyth building before demolition
MAROA — Before Maroa-Forsyth Middle School was housed in its current building, that building was the high school. Now that the middle school's new building is almost ready to open in early 2023, the old one at 101 S. Cedar St. in Maroa is slated for demolition in the spring. The school district is offering open houses to let former students have a last look.
wlds.com
Former Springfield School Board President and Financial Adviser Released Early from Jacksonville Correctional Center
A former Springfield school district president and financial adviser were released from the Jacksonville Correctional Center on Tuesday. 39-year-old Adam Lopez was sentenced in Sangamon County Court in June of 2021, to serve 11 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after he pleaded guilty to theft. Lopez, who ran...
Decatur to hold ceremony for Preston Jackson Park
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — On Oct. 12, Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and the Decatur City Council are hosting a dedication ceremony to Preston Jackson Park. The ceremony takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m and starts with the dedication. The city said they would be unveiling a brass plaque honoring Mr. Jackson. There will […]
nowdecatur.com
Caterpillar celebrates brick and mortar expansion at the Decatur facility with ribbon cutting ceremony
October 5, 2022- Caterpillar held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the first brick and mortar expansion of the Decatur facility since 1997. “It has been 25 years since we have found a brick and mortar expansion on the Caterpillar Decatur campus, so that is why today is so special,” Tina Czerwinski, Facility Manager said. “Today is about investment in Decatur and our facility and our processes, but it is investment in the people. All the people in front of me, today.”
Herald & Review
Police investigate 'violent threats' made by Decatur LSA student
DECATUR — An incident of what police described as “violent threats” made by a 17-year-old male student at the Lutheran School Association High School in Decatur is now under investigation. Decatur police Lt. Scott Rosenbery said patrol officers were dispatched to the school at 10:44 a.m. Wednesday...
wgel.com
Greenville Woman & Minor Passenger Killed In Madison County Accident
A Greenville woman and her passenger were killed in a two-vehicle accident in Madison County Wednesday morning. Illinois State Police report a semi-trailer, driven by 38 year old Daniel G. Belay, of Ellicott City, MD, was southbound on IL Rt. 4 near IL Rt. 140, between Alhambra and Hamel, just before 8 AM Wednesday. A second vehicle, an SUV, driven by 73 year old Sheila M. Macon, of Greenville, was traveling west on IL Rt. 140. Police report the semi failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and struck the passenger side of Macon’s SUV.
Effingham Radio
Teutopolis FPD Responds To Barn Fire Yesterday Evening
From the Teutopolis Fire Protection District Facebook Page:. On Tuesday 10/4/2022 at 18:59 hours, Teutopolis Firefighters responded auto-aid with an Engine and Chief to Dieterich FPD at 19269 E 900th Avenue in Dieterich for a Barn Fire. Firefighters assisted with fire control and extinguishment. Multiple mutual aid fire companies on...
Herald & Review
Decatur restaurants offering two menus under one roof
DECATUR — Taqueria La Perlita and University Dogs are now serving a combined menu at 1105 W. Wood St. in Decatur. Taqueria La Perlita restaurants are located at 495 N. 22nd, inside the Hickory Point Mall, and in two food trucks located throughout Decatur. It is now providing some of its menu items at University Dogs.
thebengilpost.com
Granite City woman receives 46-year sentence for Macoupin County murder
A 32-year-old Granite City woman was convicted of first-degree murder by a Macoupin County jury in August and now has been sentenced to 46 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections by the Honorable Joshua Meyer. The conviction and sentencing stems from a 2015 home invasion in Woodburn that left...
Herald & Review
Forsyth to host Farmers' Market
FORSYTH — The Village of Forsyth will host its first Farmers' Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in the large pavilion in Forsyth Park. Maroa-Forsyth FFA members will be selling pork chop lunches during the event. Approximately 15 vendors will be on hand, featuring various...
khqa.com
One injured, one arrested in Fort Leonard Wood shooting
NEW BLOOMFIELD — One person is hospitalized in Springfield and another is under arrest after a shooting Tuesday evening on base at Fort Leonard Wood. According to the Public Affairs Office at the fort, the shooting occurred at 11:07 Tuesday evening at the fort. No specifics were given. The...
Herald & Review
Take a look at Week 7's standout football games around Central Illinois
Check out some of Week 7’s standout football games from around Central Illinois that includes key Central Illinois, Apollo, Sangamo and Central State Eight matchups with implications on the playoff picture and conference title standings. Jacksonville (4-2) at MacArthur (4-2) WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m. LAST WEEK: Jacksonville defeated Eisenhower...
WAND TV
Family with 4 children escape Decatur house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Fire Department was called out to a house fire Wednesday afternoon. Everyone inside was able to get out safely from the home on Moundford Ct. DFD got to the scene around 3:30 p.m. The first crew on the scene saw heavy fire and...
Herald & Review
UPDATE: Employees escape injury as car drives through Mt. Zion restaurant
MOUNT ZION — Workers were shaken but emerged unhurt Thursday after a car drove through the front wall of the Subway restaurant in Mount Zion. "He just kept coming instead of slowing down," Julie Blackwell, the restaurant’s manager, said about the crash. Mount Zion emergency personnel responded to...
wlds.com
Greene, Scott State’s Attorneys Join In on SAFE-T Act Lawsuits
Two more West Central Illinois States Attorneys have joined the growing number of states attorneys and chief law enforcement officers across the state in filing suit over the final implementation of portions of the SAFE-T Act. Greene County State’s Attorney Caleb Briscoe and Scott County State’s Attorney Richard Crews have...
wmay.com
Five Springfield Residents Charged With Pandemic Relief Fraud
Five Springfield residents have been indicted on charges accusing them of defrauding the government’s pandemic relief programs. All five are accused of getting fraudulent payments under the Paycheck Protection Program, which was supposed to help small businesses maintain payrolls during the business slowdown caused by the COVID pandemic. The alleged fraud in the latest cases occurred in the spring of 2021.
State Police: Route 29 shut down by crash
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police are actively responding to a crash on Illinois Route 29 east of Taylorville. Captain Jody Huffman, Commander of Districts 9 and 20, said the crash involved several vehicles, including a commercial one, and resulted in a lane blockage. Drivers are advised to avoid the area as troopers […]
