What to know about Southwest Florida International Airport reopening Wednesday

By Alex Martin, Fort Myers News-Press
 2 days ago
For the first time since last Tuesday, Southwest Florida International Airport is set to re-open.

The first commercial flight scheduled to fly out Wednesday morning is Spirit Flight 1150, which will be going to Detroit at 9:45 a.m., according to FlightAware.

Airport reopening:Southwest Florida International Airport is opening Wednesday with limited flights

Ian updates:Lee sheriff: 55 bodies recovered

Sanibel Island:Sanibel issuing passes to residents, businesses to get on island

The initial hours of operation for security checkpoints at RSW will be between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. with flights operating between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., according to the Lee County Port Authority's press release on Oct. 2.

Expect to not have drinking water available in the terminal because of the current boil water notice in Lee County that still exists. However, the restrooms will be open.

Primarily, Southwest, Frontier, Air Canada, Alaska, WestJet, and Eurowings all primarily operate out of Concourse B. United and Delta are typically in Concourse C. American, JetBlue, and Spirit are in Concourse D. Expect changes to those gate assignments in the short-term.

If you intend on parking in short- or long-term lots, you can. Shuttle buses could take a bit longer than normal in the days after the re-opening.

Expect not many places in the concourses to be open, as concessions will have limited food and beverage options in shorter supply.

The airport also asks that only people traveling come to the airport.

