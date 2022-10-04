Read full article on original website
Things to know about Tacos & Tequila Festival set for November in Fort Worth
Can you think of a better time than combining, tacos, tequila, and rap music? We didn't think so, so get ready for the Tacos & Tequila Festival in Fort Worth!
spectrumlocalnews.com
The 42nd Annual Denton Arts & Jazz Festival has arrived. Here's how to enjoy
DENTON, Texas — The 42nd Annual Denton Arts & Jazz Festival, showcasing local talent and family-friendly events has finally arrived. The festival kicks off at 3 p.m. on Friday Oct. 7 at Denton’s Quakertown Park and Facilities. The festival spans three days, and offers music and fun for...
dallasexpress.com
Fall Festivals in North Texas in October
As Autumn settles upon the Southwest, North Texas communities have ample opportunity to enjoy the sights, sounds, and scents of multiple fall festivals. Many cities will host fall festivities in October, including Dallas, Grapevine, Arlington, Fort Worth, and Plano. In Dallas, people can enjoy Autumn at the Arboretum and the...
Hungry for hot dogs? This Dallas restaurant serves the best hot dog in the entire state of Texas, report says
When it comes to a good sausage there are several types to choose from, andouille, bratwurst, chorizo, and so on and so forth; but everyone's favorite, at least in America, is the hot dog.
Iconic Texas Renaissance Festival kicks off 48th season in October
A Texas staple is making a comeback this weekend.
New Whataburger restaurant to be constructed in far east Plano
Texas-based chain Whataburger sells burgers, fries and shakes. (Courtesy Whataburger) A new Whataburger restaurant with a drive-thru will be constructed in far east Plano at the northeast corner of Renner Road and the President George Bush Turnpike. The restaurant is part of a larger development at that intersection from Turnpike Commons of Plano LLC, according to city planning documents. The Plano Planning & Zoning Commission approved a preliminary plat for the restaurant at its Aug. 15 meeting. Construction, estimated to cost $2.6 million, is scheduled to be completed in July, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The Texas-based fast-food chain has more than 900 restaurants in 14 states, according to its website. It serves burgers, fries and shakes as well as chicken, salads and breakfast items. An address and phone number for this location are not yet available. www.whataburger.com.
papercitymag.com
Celebrity Chef Tim Love’s New Concert Venue Is Opening In Fort Worth — Your First Look at Tannahill’s
The bluesy rock band Arc Angels will take to Tannahill's Fort Worth stage on opening night. Fort Worth Chef Tim Love is known for his string of restaurant and catering successes. Love even added hotelier to his resume with the opening of Hotel Otto last year. That’s a container hotel situated near the levy behind Love’s Gemelle Restaurant. Now, Love’s new live music venue called Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall is set to open this Friday, October 7th in the Fort Worth Stockyards.
escapehatchdallas.com
Incredible fried chicken and waffles is now on the menu at this well-regarded Frisco restaurant
Great chicken and waffles is all about the details. The Vinyard family gets the details right at their Bubba’s Cooks Country restaurant in Frisco, the family’s only restaurant where you’ll now find fried chicken and waffles on the menu. The waffle –light and fluffy waffle with an...
Fort Worth's newest park debuts in Alliance area
Alliance Park officially opened in Fort Worth on Sept. 23. (Courtesy city of Fort Worth) The city of Fort Worth held a grand opening ceremony for the 154-acre Alliance Park at 3800 Litsey Road on Sept. 23. The funding for the project was acquired from the 2014 and 2018 bond programs, Texas Parks and Wildlife grants, park dedication fees and donated land.
Dessert Lab offers unique options in Richardson
Dessert Lab offers dishes such as a waffle ice cream sandwich. (Tracy Ruckel/Community Impact) Dessert Lab opened this summer in Richardson at 329 E. Polk St., Ste. 100. The dessert store offers a variety of unique dessert dishes, including a glazed doughnut ice cream sandwich and a waffle ice cream sandwich. The restaurant is open seven days a week after 5 p.m. on weekdays. 469-740-6600.
Report: North Texas restaurants among the best places to get chicken-fried steak in Texas
Some chicken fried steaks are better than others and we want to know where you can get the best chicken fried steak in Texas.
cravedfw
Riscky’s BBQ Celebrating 95 Years on Oct. 20, 2022 / 95-cent Food Specials, More
Riscky’s Barbeque, the second-oldest restaurant in all of Fort Worth and a Texas barbeque legend since 1927, is celebrating its milestone 95th anniversary on October 20, 2022. In addition to offering 95-cent specials at all locations and $95 gift card giveaways all week long on social media, Riscky’s is hosting a free and open-to-the-public celebratory event from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, at its Fort Worth Stockyards location at 140 E. Exchange Ave.
virtualbx.com
Free Dirt Available in Fort Worth
Feature Photo: Free dirt – approximately 100 truckloads (20 yards each) in Fort Worth (North Saginaw Boulevard). Art Benavidez (Construction News Reporter, Central Texas) is a seasoned journalist with over 15-years of experience in writing breaking news and in-depth features at the local level. He honed his research and reporting skills in newspapers and magazines throughout South and West Texas along with expertise in crafting digital content as Managing Editor of New Image Marketing Research Corporation. Benevidez is a Texas native and graduate of UT-RGV.
Taco Tuesday: Where to eat the best tacos around Dallas
We know one of your favorite foods to eat for breakfast, lunch, and especially dinner is tacos, but do you know where to find the best taco spot in North Texas?
Did your Texas lottery tickets win Wednesday night? 2 $25,000 winning tickets sold in Dallas & Houston
It seems you may need to check your Texas Lottery tickets from Wednesday after two winners in the Lone Star State decided to channel their inner Cooper Rush (Dallas Cowboys undefeated starting quarterback) by getting some nice wins.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Bald Eagles Return to White Rock Lake and May Be Here to Stay
Nearly a year since a pair of bald eagles stole the hearts of many North Texas as they nested near White Rock Lake, the city’s urban biologist says the birds might be here to stay for good. Several Lake Highlands neighborhood residents said they’ve seen the bald eagles return...
Report: Did you know you can eat the best pizza in the country at this Dallas restaurant?
Well, the fall season is here in Texas as football is being played, the sun is still shining without it being nearly 100 degrees every day, fall fun & festivals are popping up everywhere and it's about that time to stop counting those calories.
peoplenewspapers.com
Auction of Dallas Philanthropist’s Jewelry Raises Nearly $1.9 Million
The sale of jewelry from the estate of the late philanthropist Mary Anne Sammons Cree raised $1,886,292 for the Rosine Foundation Fund of Communities Foundation of Texas, so named for Cree’s mother, from whom she inherited her spirit of giving. A 17.6-carat yellow diamond ring from Cree’s collection alone...
WFAA
Austin developer to bring new multifamily project to Grand Prairie
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Austin-based developer OHT Partners plans to get underway on a 400,000-square-foot apartment building early next year, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. Set to begin construction on February 15, 2023, OHT Partners will build a four- and five-story apartment...
Did you know these eateries serve the best cinnamon rolls in Dallas?
It's the fall season and slowly and somewhat surely the weather is turning in Texas; sooner or later weekend mornings will be filled with sweaters, sweatpants, hot coffee, and cinnamon rolls.
