U.K.

The Independent

Rare deep-sea shark found in Australia branded ‘stuff of nightmares’

An Australian fisherman discovered a unique-looking creature that has been branded “the stuff of nightmares.” The large-eyed shark was pulled lifeless from the sea off the Australian coast with a protruding white mouth and teeth and a pointed nose resembling a dog.Trapman Bermagui from Sydney was baffled by his unlikely catch from 2,133 feet underwater. The photo shared on social caused a stir online as users commented on its appearance and tried to confirm what it was. Since uploading a snap of the predator's head to Facebook on Monday, it has been liked over 1,000 times and commented on...
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bald Eagle Goes for Grizzly Bear’s Eyes in Shocking Attack on Banks of Alaskan River

In this viral video from August 2010, a bald eagle attacks a grizzly bear‘s eyes in this stunning encounter on the banks of Naknek River in Alaska. In the footage, a bear climbs up a steep hill as a man films from a boat on the river. As the bear makes its way up the incline, a huge bald eagle quickly swoops in the frame. It exits about as quickly as it moved in. The bear winces as the bird flies away.
ALASKA STATE
The US Sun

Meghan Markle news: Harry’s wild side ‘died’ when he met Meg as couple told to choose ‘all or nothing’ over Royal future

PRINCE Harry used to be a wild child but things changed when he met Meghan Markle, a bombshell new book has claimed. Speaking of a "complex" young Harry and his brother William, royal author Valentine Low writes: "The younger prince was a dashing figure, flying an Apache helicopter, and was heavily committed in the area of children’s health, with charities like Well Child. But he also used to be quite a wild lad. When Harry was young, it was easy to forgive him, his transgressions. But at what point does a wild lad become a seedy old roué? At the time, it was nothing to worry about: just something to keep an eye on.
CELEBRITIES
IFLScience

Blood Falls In Antarctica Oozes A Gruesome Red, And Shows Life At Its Most Extreme

Blood Falls is a waterfall of vibrant red water that oozes out of the Taylor Glacier in Victoria Land, East Antarctica. For decades, this strange sight confused the brave explorers who managed to reach this distant valley. While we now have a solid idea of what’s causing this hellish phenomenon, research over the past few decades has revealed that this small slice of Antarctica is perhaps even weirder than it first appears.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Zoo shares rare sighting of first fossa pups to be born in its 91-year history

A zoo has shared rare footage of the first fossa pups to be born in its 91-year history.The 12-week-old triplets were spotted for the first time by keepers as they emerged from their den at Chester Zoo in Cheshire.The tiny trio, born to the zoo’s five-year-old adult fossas named Shala and Isalo in July, have been identified as one male and two females but zookeepers are yet to decide on names for the youngsters.Zookeeper Rachael Boatwright said: “While it’s still early days, the three pups are doing great and are now full of confidence as they learn to climb trees...
ANIMALS
Country
U.K.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Grizzly Bear Chases, Swims After Kayaker in Intense Video

A kayaker leading a rafting tour was in for a wild surprise when a small grizzly bear charged him out of nowhere, getting within mere feet of the kayak. The incident occurred on the Elaho River near Squamish, British Columbia in Canada. The juvenile charged from the bank of the river and started swimming toward the guide, who begins paddling backwards.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Severely short-sighted Chinese worker is found alive in 'miracle' rescue after wandering around remote mountains without his glasses for 17 DAYS looking for help following deadly earthquake

A short-sighted Chinese worker who tended to his injured colleagues following a deadly earthquake and then got lost in the mountains has been rescued 17 days later. The 6.6-magnitude quake struck southwestern Sichuan province earlier this month, killing at least 93 people and forcing thousands to be resettled into temporary camps.
CHINA
iheart.com

Watch: Eerie Vanishing Figure Appears in Background of Camping IVideo

A YouTuber filming a camping instructional video was taken aback when he reviewed his footage and noticed a man briefly appears in the background of the scene before seemingly vanishing into thin air. The spooky incident reportedly occurred at a lake in Northern Ontario during the making of what was meant to be a demonstration of how to cook S'mores using a Swedish stove. In the video, as the outdoorsman prepares a spot outside of his cabin for filming and his dog wanders around in front of the camera, a man can be seen off in the distance walking towards the shore of the lake. However, before he completely moves out of frame, the mysterious stranger inexplicably fades into nothing and disappears from sight.
PUBLIC SAFETY

