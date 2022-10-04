Victoria Police Department’s K9 Hummer to receive protective vest through donation

VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria Police Department’s K9 Hummer will receive a bullet and stab protective vest through a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a non-profit organization.

K9 Hummer’s vest will have an embroidered sentiment stating, “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”. Hummer can expect to receive his vest within eight to 10 weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity. Its mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the U.S. This possible lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted and NIJ certified.

Since its establishment, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided more than 4,789 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million. These vests were provided through both private and corporate donations.

VPD’s K9 Lark will also receive a protective vest. You can read more about the impact Vested Interest in K9s has made on the K9 community below:

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provided the above information, and the Victoria Police Department provided the photo.

