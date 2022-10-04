ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Victoria Police Department’s K9 Hummer to receive protective vest through donation

By Jennifer Flores
 2 days ago
VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria Police Department’s K9 Hummer will receive a bullet and stab protective vest through a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a non-profit organization.

K9 Hummer’s vest will have an embroidered sentiment stating, “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”. Hummer can expect to receive his vest within eight to 10 weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity. Its mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the U.S. This possible lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted and NIJ certified.

Since its establishment, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided more than 4,789 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million. These vests were provided through both private and corporate donations.

VPD’s K9 Lark will also receive a protective vest. You can read more about the impact Vested Interest in K9s has made on the K9 community below:

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provided the above information, and the Victoria Police Department provided the photo.

Alzheimer’s Association hosts Walk to End Alzheimer’s

VICTORIA, Texas – The Alzheimer’s Association wants residents to join in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 8 at The Victoria College. The participants will honor people affected by the disease in the Promise Garden ceremony. Though several colors represent the disease, each color has a specific meaning. The garden will display each of the colors through its flowers. The event will show solidarity in the fight against the Alzheimer’s.
VICTORIA, TX
Keep Victoria Beautiful collects approximately 280 bags of trash in Fall Sweep

VICTORIA, Texas – Nearly 400 student groups, local businesses, congregations and other interested individuals participated in Keep Victoria Beautiful’s third annual citywide Fall Sweep. KVB partnered with the Texas Department of Transportation for this community cleanup. Community Appearance Manager Christy Youker released the following statement. “This citywide cleanup...
VICTORIA, TX
