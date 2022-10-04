Adam Lopez released from Jacksonville Correctional Center

Adam Lopez, a former Springfield financial agent who defrauded several clients, including family members, of more than $1.5 million, was released from Jacksonville Correctional Center on Tuesday.

Lopez was released at noon, according to Naomi Puzzello, a spokeswoman for the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Lopez's father, Mike Lopez, also confirmed his release. Mike Lopez did not offer further comment.

Lopez, who served as School District 186 board of education president and ran for U.S. Congress, had originally been slated for release on Oct. 26.

Lopez will have to complete three years of mandatory supervised release upon completion of his sentence.

Lopez, who turns 40 on Dec. 4, was sentenced on June 29, 2021, to 11 years in prison for theft. Lopez pleaded guilty to that charge nearly two and a half years after his arrest.

Lopez was credited for 965 days of county jail time. He was serving his sentence at 50%.

Oftentimes, inmates can accrue credit for taking education courses or attending substance abuse sessions.

Lopez's case created a stir earlier this year when he was granted a year's worth of "earned discretionary sentence credit." The code of corrections allows the IDOC director to apply certain "discretionary credits" for different reasons, even for Class X felonies.

A former Country Financial agent, Lopez defrauded over $1.5 million from several victims from April 2014 to September 2018, including his maternal aunt and uncle.

Lopez must repay a little over $1.53 million to Country Financial, which has reimbursed Lopez's former clients. Lopez was fired from the company in September 2018 after a customer complaint, the company said.

