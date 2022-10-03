ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantaga.gov

2022 City Of Atlanta Redistricting Early Voting – Monday, October 17, 2022 thru Friday, November 4, 2022.

Atlanta City Council Members Liliana Bakhtiari and Amir Farokhi to Participate in Demonstration Saturday in Solidarity with Global Day of Action for Iran. ATLANTA — Council members Liliana Bakhtiari and Amir Farokhi will participate in a demonstration in solidarity with the Global Day of Action for Iran on Saturday, October 8 at 1 p.m. in front of the CNN Center. Individuals and communities are invited to participate in support of human rights and women's rights.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaga.gov

Atlanta City Council to Hold Redistricting Information Sessions

Atlanta City Council to Hold Redistricting Information Sessions. ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council will hold three information sessions on 22-O-1700, legislation that amends the City’s Charter relating to the redistricting of boundaries of the Council districts. The sessions will allow residents to review the proposed map and hear more about the process. Additional information on redistricting, including an interactive dashboard, is available here.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy