Atlanta City Council Members Liliana Bakhtiari and Amir Farokhi to Participate in Demonstration Saturday in Solidarity with Global Day of Action for Iran. ATLANTA — Council members Liliana Bakhtiari and Amir Farokhi will participate in a demonstration in solidarity with the Global Day of Action for Iran on Saturday, October 8 at 1 p.m. in front of the CNN Center. Individuals and communities are invited to participate in support of human rights and women's rights.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO