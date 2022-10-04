Alan Jackson postpones Pittsburgh show

PITTSBURGH - Country music star Alan Jackson’s concert at PPG Paints Arena scheduled for this Saturday has been postponed.

Jackson is dealing with health issues related to the neurological condition (Charcot-Marie-Tooth, also known as CMT) he’s lived with for several years.

“I hoped I’d be able to be there; I hate to disappoint my fans,” the Country Music Hall of Fame member said. “I tried as much as I could to play this show at this time.”

Fans should hold on to their tickets as they will be honored for the new date in 2023 once announced, according to a press release from the venue. More information will be sent to ticketholders via email.

Jackson’s Last Call: One More for the Road Tour has been a big success, playing to sellout crowds since launching earlier this summer, including more than 25,000 people this past weekend alone. A $1 from every ticket sale is being donated to donated to the CMT Research Foundation and is being matched by a group of CMTRF donors and board members.