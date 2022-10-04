The name of the victim in the Wednesday evening collision with a minivan was not immedialtey released.A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a minivan in downtown Portland on Wednesday evening. The name of the victim was not immediately released. According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to the two-vehicle crash near Southeast Sixth Avenue and Morrison Street just after 7 p.m. Sept. 5. The motorcyclist reportedly died while he was being taken to the hospital. Investigators believe that speed may have been a contributing factor in the crash. The driver of the minivan, as well as a passenger, were evaluated by medical staff, but neither was taken to the hospital. Southeast Sixth Avenue was closed between Southeast Belmont Street and Alder Street during the investigation. Additionally, Southeast Morrison Street was closed between Southeast Seventh Avenue and Grand Avenue. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-268103. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group. {loadposition sub-article-01}

PORTLAND, OR ・ 20 HOURS AGO