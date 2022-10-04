ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 7

poo poo
2d ago

Why not just violence? People have plenty of ways to be violent, with or without guns.

Reply
6
John citizen
2d ago

gun violence????? mine are just sitting there. it's PEOPLE VIOLENCE.

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
multco.us

Hundreds turn out for final Reclaiming Black Joy event of the summer at Dawson Park

Hundreds of people turned out Friday, Sept. 30, for the final “Reclaiming Black Joy” event of the summer. (Making Ourselves Resilient Everyday), the summer series at Dawson Park in North Portland was the culmination of dozens of partnerships to celebrate Black community, togetherness, food, music, people, smiles, healing and reclaiming Black joy.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Two hospitalized after shooting in Old Town

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that injured two people in the Old Town Chinatown neighborhood. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday at Northwest Glisan Street and Northwest 6th Avenue. Police said a man was located at the scene with an injury to one of his legs. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be okay.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Portland Chef Killed in Powell Crash, Pandemic Personality Changes, and Thailand's Deadliest Shooting in History

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! If you, like...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Society
Portland, OR
Government
City
Unity, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Motorcyclist killed in downtown Portland crash

The name of the victim in the Wednesday evening collision with a minivan was not immedialtey released.A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a minivan in downtown Portland on Wednesday evening. The name of the victim was not immediately released. According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to the two-vehicle crash near Southeast Sixth Avenue and Morrison Street just after 7 p.m. Sept. 5. The motorcyclist reportedly died while he was being taken to the hospital. Investigators believe that speed may have been a contributing factor in the crash. The driver of the minivan, as well as a passenger, were evaluated by medical staff, but neither was taken to the hospital. Southeast Sixth Avenue was closed between Southeast Belmont Street and Alder Street during the investigation. Additionally, Southeast Morrison Street was closed between Southeast Seventh Avenue and Grand Avenue. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-268103. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Children And Youth#Block Party#The Next G And#Southern Kitchen#Dj
KGW

More people moving out of Portland than moving in, data shows

PORTLAND, Ore. — New data confirms what some Portlanders already know: the Rose City doesn't seem to have the kind of draw it once did, with fewer people moving in, as many move out. KGW's news partner, the Portland Business Journal, found that the population of the Portland metro...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Greyhound station to remain homeless shelter through winter

Multnomah County renewed its lease of the former bus terminal, which was set to expire last month.Multnomah County has, again, extended the life of a homeless shelter in Portland's old Greyhound bus station. Portland and the county's Joint Office of Homeless Services opened the 30,000-square-foot former bus terminal at Northwest Sixth Avenue and Glisan Street in the Old Town/Chinatown neighborhood as a winter weather shelter in December 2020. On Sept. 29, the county's board of commissioners approved a second extension of the lease through at least this winter, with the possibility of extending it through September 2023. The county first...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
kptv.com

Award-winning Portland chef identified as bicyclist killed in crash

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the bicyclist killed Tuesday near Cleveland High School as accomplished Portland chef Sarah Pliner. At about 11:49 a.m. Tuesday, emergency crews responded to the crash at Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 26th Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found Pliner who was hit by a semi-truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

‘Really disappointing’: Neighbors in NE Portland describe hearing gunshots

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Just days after two deadly shootings in Portland, neighbors in one community are on edge after gunshots rang out near their homes. Neighbors near Northeast Rodney and Graham streets say flashing police lights and sirens used to be uncommon in their neighborhood. However, it seems like no area is safe from the crime they say is spreading all over Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

The Skanner News

Portland, OR
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
620K+
Views
ABOUT

The Skanner is a website and newspaper published in Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wash. Established in 1975, The Skanner News Group has advanced the cause of the Black Press in the Pacific Northwest. Each day The Skanner strives to work in harmony with its mission statement: “Challenging People to Shape a Better Future Now” and at the same time abide by the declared values that are reflected in the mission statement.

 https://theskanner.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy