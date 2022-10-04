Read full article on original website
poo poo
2d ago
Why not just violence? People have plenty of ways to be violent, with or without guns.
John citizen
2d ago
gun violence????? mine are just sitting there. it's PEOPLE VIOLENCE.
A New Study Said This City Is the “Best Foodie City” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Woman accused of killing boyfriend 2 months ago remains at largeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OHA says masks still required in health care settings despite updated CDC guidanceEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: 3 suspects arraigned for homicides over weekend and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: City sees 4 homicides in 24 hours, nonprofit provides Oregon schools with NarcanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
multco.us
Hundreds turn out for final Reclaiming Black Joy event of the summer at Dawson Park
Hundreds of people turned out Friday, Sept. 30, for the final “Reclaiming Black Joy” event of the summer. (Making Ourselves Resilient Everyday), the summer series at Dawson Park in North Portland was the culmination of dozens of partnerships to celebrate Black community, togetherness, food, music, people, smiles, healing and reclaiming Black joy.
kptv.com
Two hospitalized after shooting in Old Town
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that injured two people in the Old Town Chinatown neighborhood. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday at Northwest Glisan Street and Northwest 6th Avenue. Police said a man was located at the scene with an injury to one of his legs. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be okay.
Community Group Meets to Discuss Vision for Albina Arts Center
Bonnie Johnson, who is now in her 70s, fondly remembers regularly visiting the former Albina Arts Center, which was just two blocks from her Northeast Portland childhood home. It was a safe place where she felt fully accepted, even though she says she couldn’t read or write well as a child.
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Portland Chef Killed in Powell Crash, Pandemic Personality Changes, and Thailand's Deadliest Shooting in History
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! If you, like...
kptv.com
Reward offered for information that leads to arrest in deadly NE Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public’s help finding who shot and killed a 36-year-old man in the Wilkes neighborhood on Saturday. Nicholas Scott Hammann died after he was shot in the area of Northeast 162nd Avenue and...
Motorcyclist killed in downtown Portland crash
The name of the victim in the Wednesday evening collision with a minivan was not immedialtey released.A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a minivan in downtown Portland on Wednesday evening. The name of the victim was not immediately released. According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to the two-vehicle crash near Southeast Sixth Avenue and Morrison Street just after 7 p.m. Sept. 5. The motorcyclist reportedly died while he was being taken to the hospital. Investigators believe that speed may have been a contributing factor in the crash. The driver of the minivan, as well as a passenger, were evaluated by medical staff, but neither was taken to the hospital. Southeast Sixth Avenue was closed between Southeast Belmont Street and Alder Street during the investigation. Additionally, Southeast Morrison Street was closed between Southeast Seventh Avenue and Grand Avenue. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-268103. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group. {loadposition sub-article-01}
KGW
Minority-owned coffee shop in NE Portland vandalized by group of suspects
Bison Coffeehouse on Northeast Cully was targeted by roughly a half-dozen vandals. The owner thinks it could be because she planned to host “Coffee With a Cop.”
Portland coffee shop’s windows smashed after advertising ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event
Six masked vandals smashed up a coffee shop about 3 a.m. Wednesday in apparent retaliation for a planned “Coffee with a Cop” event that had drawn angry online comments, according to the proprietor. Alerted to the damage by neighbors immediately afterward, Bison Coffeehouse owner Loretta Guzman said she...
KXL
Jury Finds Portland Police Liable During 2020 Protests: What Does It Mean For Future Lawsuits?
Federal officers deploy tear gas and crowd control munitions at demonstrators during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Portland, Ore. – A jury has awarded more than $40,000 to a woman who...
More people moving out of Portland than moving in, data shows
PORTLAND, Ore. — New data confirms what some Portlanders already know: the Rose City doesn't seem to have the kind of draw it once did, with fewer people moving in, as many move out. KGW's news partner, the Portland Business Journal, found that the population of the Portland metro...
Case of Portland home intruder suspect Terri Zinzer highlights the challenge of civil commitment
PORTLAND, Ore. — Terri Zinzer is a homeless woman who suffers from some form of mental illness. She's been repeatedly accused of committing crimes over the last few years, landing her in and out of the Oregon justice system like a revolving door. Troubling though Zinzer's case may be...
Greyhound station to remain homeless shelter through winter
Multnomah County renewed its lease of the former bus terminal, which was set to expire last month.Multnomah County has, again, extended the life of a homeless shelter in Portland's old Greyhound bus station. Portland and the county's Joint Office of Homeless Services opened the 30,000-square-foot former bus terminal at Northwest Sixth Avenue and Glisan Street in the Old Town/Chinatown neighborhood as a winter weather shelter in December 2020. On Sept. 29, the county's board of commissioners approved a second extension of the lease through at least this winter, with the possibility of extending it through September 2023. The county first...
Portland chef Sarah Pliner, killed while riding bicycle Tuesday, remembered as ‘force of nature’
One day after she was struck and killed while riding her bike to work in Southeast Portland, colleagues remembered chef Sarah Pliner as a “force of nature” in the Portland restaurant industry. Pliner, who was best known for bringing a fine-dining sensibility to Northeast Alberta Street through her...
Reward offered for information on Vancouver shooting that hospitalized 1
A reward is being offered for information connected to a Vancouver shooting that seriously injured a man in early August.
kptv.com
Award-winning Portland chef identified as bicyclist killed in crash
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the bicyclist killed Tuesday near Cleveland High School as accomplished Portland chef Sarah Pliner. At about 11:49 a.m. Tuesday, emergency crews responded to the crash at Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 26th Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found Pliner who was hit by a semi-truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
kptv.com
‘Really disappointing’: Neighbors in NE Portland describe hearing gunshots
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Just days after two deadly shootings in Portland, neighbors in one community are on edge after gunshots rang out near their homes. Neighbors near Northeast Rodney and Graham streets say flashing police lights and sirens used to be uncommon in their neighborhood. However, it seems like no area is safe from the crime they say is spreading all over Portland.
WWEEK
Hardesty Calls for Transferring Southeast Powell Boulevard to Local Control After Beloved Chef Is Killed
City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty today called on the Oregon Department of Transportation to transfer Southeast Powell Boulevard to city control after local chef Sarah Pliner was killed while cycling there. Earlier this year, the city won ownership of 82nd Avenue from the state and vowed to slow drivers and...
KGW
Police investigating three separate crime scenes that are connected in the Lloyd District
The crime scenes involved two separate car crashes and a sheriff's deputy shooting someone. The person survived and is currently at the hospital.
kptv.com
‘You hear gunfire and stuff’: Neighbors near Kenton Park say crime has gone up
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Homeless camps near Kenton Park have some neighbors worried, saying crime in the area has gone up. Several community members reached out to FOX 12 saying they don’t feel safe and that the city isn’t doing anything about it. We spoke with neighbors in...
Transgender and nonbinary people’s gender identities erased after death, Portland area officials find
Portland area health officials are calling for change after finding that death certificates misgendered more than half of transgender or nonbinary people who died in the decade ending last year. A combined research effort by Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas county epidemiologists, published Aug. 31 in the Journal of Public Health...
