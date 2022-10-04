ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

BPUB: Sewage line trouble leads to closure of Rentfro Boulevard in Brownsville

By Alejandra Yanez
 2 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board will have temporary road closures throughout the next four days to repair a main sewage line.

Beginning Tuesday and continuing through Friday, a section of Rentfro Boulevard between Clover Drive and Scott Street will be closed while BPUB crews work on a sewage line. Traffic will be detoured until work is completed.

According to a BPUB news release, construction dates and times may vary due to the nature of weather, soil conditions and job provisions.

Questions and concerns regarding the road closure can be directed to BPUB by calling (956) 983-6100.

