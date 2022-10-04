Read full article on original website
Related
newsdakota.com
Jamestown Road Closure Planned for Sewer Repair
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A road closure has been planned this week in Jamestown for sewer repairs. Starting Thursday Oct. 6 through Friday Oct. 7, there will be a road closure on 15th St SW, between 11th Ave SW and 9th Ave SW. This closure will start at approximately 7:00 A.M. until approximately 7:00 P.M. on Friday.
viatravelers.com
23 Best Restaurants in Fargo, North Dakota
Visiting Fargo anytime soon? This is a seriously underrated city for foodies, so plan your trip accordingly because you don’t want to miss out on these delicious eateries, many of which are in the heart of historic downtown Fargo. We’ve compiled a list of the best restaurants in Fargo...
Times-Online
School Board seeks to purchase, pave over property for parking
The Valley City Public School Board met for a special meeting to discuss plans to purchase property north of the Central Administration Building, to be bulldozed and paved over to make for an expanded parking lot for the school. A quorum of the School Board, with members Phil Hatcher and...
The Smelliest City In North Dakota Is A Stinker For Sure
Have you been to the smelliest town in North Dakota before?. I have, I grew up in it, and let me tell you it can be a "stinker" for many months each year, and there are multiple reasons why. More on that in just a moment. I know where I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kfgo.com
Wisconsin hunter dies of medical issue while hunting in southeast ND
COGSWELL, N.D. (KFGO) – A hunter died of an apparent medical issue early Thursday morning in southeastern North dakota. Sargent County Sheriff Travis Paeper said the 32-year-old Sherwood, Wisc. man was hunting with family when he collapsed while walking to a duck blind shortly before 7 a.m. southeast of Cogswell. Paeper says family members did CPR, but the man died.
kfgo.com
Recent cleanup along Red River meant to help homeless and keep area clean
FARGO (KFGO) – The Fargo Police Department, with the help of Public Works, cleaned up several homeless camps along the Red River last week. The police department said it is to help people living near the river and keep the area clean. Lieutenant Bill Ahlfeldt said the homeless population boomed in the downtown area last summer.
kfgo.com
Panel discusses new, proposed marijuana & THC legalization in ND/MN
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – In light of new and proposed laws regarding marijuana and THC in Minnesota and North Dakota and questions about the impact the new rules will have on business, criminal justice, and state coffers, the Fargo-Moorhead Chamber convened a panel Wednesday to discuss the implications of legal THC and marijuana with key stakeholders and experts on the topic.
kfgo.com
Man arrested for stealing American flags from courthouse in Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO) – A man has been arrested for stealing a U.S. flag from the Barnes County Courthouse in Valley City. Barnes County Sheriff Randy McClaflin says Alexander Huus-Peterson was taken into custody late Tuesday night after taking the flag from the grounds of the courthouse. After...
IN THIS ARTICLE
valleynewslive.com
UPS in Fargo trying to hire 130 workers to handle holiday rush
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPS is hiring for the holiday season, including 130 seasonal workers in Fargo. They will be hosting a job fair on Saturday, October 8 from 9 am – 3 pm at 3901 12th Ave N. Driver positions are paid $21 per hour, $16.80...
dakotastudent.com
BioLife Plasma, Is It Worth It?
Biolife Plasma Center is a fairly familiar facility to college students. It is a plasma donation center located around the United States where plasma can be exchanged for money. It is a simple process that only takes about an hour. Many college students are full-time, which means an addition of a job can cause cramped school schedules, increase stress, and poor academic performance, so students turn to donating plasma to fund their books, necessities, and gas among other things. The issue arises when students fall into the gimmick of donating for seemingly large amounts of money without looking into the background of their specific facility, the process, and the side effects.
kvrr.com
Commissioners Respond To Harsh Statements During Downtown Fargo Safety Talk
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn raised some anger at last night’s meeting during a discussion about the need for safety downtown. Piepkorn shared a story about calling 911 on two very intoxicated Native Americans sleeping next to his building downtown. He says police came...
newsdakota.com
Superintendent Discusses Exit Interview Policy
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown Public School District Superintendent Dr. Rob Lech says they want to do a better job regarding exit interviews with staff. During the Monday night board meeting, Dr. Lech informed the school board that in discussions between himself and Sally Ost, they determined they could do a better job collecting and analyzing exit interview data from certified and non-certified staff.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newsdakota.com
Washington Elementary Soup’er Fundraiser Planned
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Washington Elementary PTO is hosting the annual knoephla & chili drive through fundraiser Oct. 28th from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM. The PTO is raising money to build a new playground for all the grades K-5 on the north playground. While all of the playground equipment is quite old, the wooden playground structure is rotting and has been determined unsafe for the children to use.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Anonymous group releasing Cass County Sheriff's Office records
(Fargo, ND) -- A candidate for Cass County Sheriff is continuing to insistent that he has nothing to do with an anonymous group that is releasing department records. Deputy Mathew King says he isn't behind efforts to stir up the race for sheriff. Code 4 Media is at the center of the controversy after the group sent a large number of sheriff's department investigative documents to reporters and news outlets Monday. It was also the reason over 50 exit interviews from the last three-and-a-half years were released Tuesday.
740thefan.com
Bismarck man jailed after two-state pursuit
FARGO (KFGO) – A Bismarck man is in the Cass County Jail following a weekend pursuit that started east of Moorhead and ended in Fargo. 34-year-old Joel Maye was driving a pickup with a van on a trailer. State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow says a trooper attempted to stop Maye for a traffic violation when he took off westbound on I-94 shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Motorcyclist seriously injured in South Fargo crash with dump truck
(Fargo, ND) -- A motorcyclist is seriously injured after a crash in Fargo involving a dump truck. The crash happened late Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of 52nd Avenue South and 53rd Street South, just southeast of Prairie Winds Veterinary Center. The driver of the dump truck was cited for...
kvrr.com
Motorcycle Driver Has Serious Injuries After Crash With Dump Truck on 52nd Ave. South in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The driver of a motorcycle is in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash with a dump truck on 52nd Avenue South in Fargo. Police say the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. when the dump truck pulled out in front of the motorcycle. The...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo superintendent cites "systems level issue" for soccer team's disqualification from state tournament
(West Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo School officials did not take questions from the media Tuesday afternoon, but the superintendent offered an apology to the boy's varsity soccer team at Sheyenne High School. "To our Mustang soccer team, I am so sorry that you will not be participating in your...
kvrr.com
No Charges In Enderlin School Bus Crash Due To Medical Emergency
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — There will be no charges filed in a school bus crash that injured a driver and three students in rural Leonard on September 23. Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner released a redacted report showing the State’s Attorney’s Office will not file charges against the driver, 62-year-old Andy Bunn of Alice.
kfgo.com
Commissioner Piepkorn: ‘Engagement Center has got to go’
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn raised some anger at last night’s meeting during discussion about the need for safety downtown. Piepkorn, who owns a property downtown, specifically called out what he said was ‘enabling’ services provided by Downtown Engagement Center. “I was doing...
Comments / 0