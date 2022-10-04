Read full article on original website
Related
68th Swansboro Mullet Festival happening this weekend
SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Happening this weekend is the 68th annual Mullet Festival in Swansboro! Let’s Go Out festivals and other events The festival kicks off Saturday with a street parade in downtown Swansboro at 9 am. Festival goers can taste fried mullet served all around the festival, participate in a mullet toss, attend a […]
WITN
Groups work to clear abandoned boats from North Carolina coast
NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Ian was a reminder to Floridians and Carolinians of just how devastating a big storm can be. While it was just over four years ago, Hurricane Florence is still fresh on the minds of many in Eastern Carolina. Pictures coming out of Florida this past week of boats tossed around canals, rivers, and marinas are not unlike what Eastern Carolinians saw in 2018.
carolinacoastonline.com
White Oak River IWLA selling tickets for Nov. 5 fundraiser oyster roast and barbecue
PELETIER — The White Oak River Chapter of the Isaac Walton League of America will hold its annual fundraising oyster roast and barbecue on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. The event will be in the group's clubhouse at 287 Hadnot Creek Road. “We have renamed our old event...
carolinacoastonline.com
Crab Pot Christmas Trees finishes second in 'coolest thing' contest
SMYRNA — The Crab Pot Christmas Tree, by Fisherman Creations, based Down East in Smyrna, finished second in the small business in the N.C. Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest. Emmy Boyette, director of marketing for the N.C. Chamber, said about 46,000...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Craven County highway to be resurfaced
NEW BERN, N.C. – Drivers using an 8-mile section of N.C. 43 north of New Bern will encounter daytime lane closures and delays starting this week while crews resurface the highway. A contractor will mill away the old asphalt and lay new pavement on the two-lane highway between N.C. 55 and U.S. 17. The work […]
Morehead City’s Floyd’s 1921 restaurant will be featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives’
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — If you didn’t get enough of Eastern North Carolina being featured on the Food Network, there’s a second helping coming this Friday. The Town of Morehead City posted on its Facebook page that Floyd’s 1921 will be featured in Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.” The restaurant will be showcased […]
wcti12.com
Wild canine seen near Emerald Isle, is it a coyote or is it a wolf?
EMERALD ISLE, Carteret County — People in Spinnaker's Reach were alarmed at the sight of a large, wild canine roaming their neighborhood. Several took photos of the animal. "We've been living in Spinnaker's Reach for a couple of months. I'm a hunter and have seen many coyotes in the wild, none as big as this here in this area. It was the size of a full-grown German Shepherd," Matthew Miles said.
carolinacoastonline.com
Garner’s Fall Festival offers fun for students, families
NEWPORT — From hayrides to pumpkin patches and games, about 150 area homeschool students and families enjoyed a sunny fall day Thursday at Garner’s Fall Festival, held each October at Garner Farms. GALLERY: Garner’s Fall Festival offers fun for students, families. This year’s festival, which features a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
carolinacoastonline.com
Multiple generations join for family reunion at the History Museum of Carteret County
— Multiple generations of family members related to Ellen Cavanaugh, a native of Morehead City, celebrated a unique reunion Sept. 30 at the History Museum of Carteret County. “The ideology to have this came from my research findings of the maternal side of my family,” she stated in an email....
carolinacoastonline.com
Taste of the ocean: annual N.C. Seafood Festival brings fun, food
- If it swims, floats or crawls in saltwater, chances were good it could be found on a plate this past weekend at the 36th annual North Carolina Seafood Festival. Typically, a three-day event, this year's festival was shortened to Saturday and Sunday due to the threat of Tropical Storm Ian.
carolinacoastonline.com
Cedar Point Planning Board recommends approval of Tractor Supply store, other projects
CEDAR POINT — Several major new developments are headed to the Cedar Point Board of Commissioners with favorable recommendations from the town planning board. The planners, during their meeting Tuesday night in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue, turned thumbs up to plans for a Tractor Supply store off Old Highway 58, CSP Extra Space Storage near the intersection of Highway 24 and Old Highway 58 and a new, two-story, nearly 5,000-square-foot commercial building at 1160 Highway 24.
carolinacoastonline.com
James Cowart, 58; no service
James Thomas Cowart, 58, passed away, with peace and dignity, Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at New Hanover County Regional Medical Center after a short illness. James was born in Onslow County, North Carolina, to Louis and Goldie Cowart Monday, September 30, 1963. He spent the next 18 years living in his favorite spot on earth, Swansboro. He was an active member for many years of St. Peter's By-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Swansboro.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
carolinacoastonline.com
Hubert Smith Jr., 92; service October 8
Hubert “Juney” Clarence Smith Jr., 91, of Beaufort, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022, at his home. A memorial service will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Juney, as he was known by many of his friends...
carolinacoastonline.com
Clara Bernstein, 71; service October 6
Clara Bernstein, 71, of Morehead City, passed away October 3, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, October 6, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery. For those unable to attend the service, you can view the service on Munden Funeral Home’s website on Clara’s obituary page. The service can be viewed for 90 days.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties
EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
carolinacoastonline.com
Richard Blake Jr., 49; service October 6
Richard G. Blake Jr., 49, of Newport, died Monday, October 3, 2022, at his home. A celebration of his life will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, October 6th, at the family home in Newport, officiated by Rev. Joseph Park. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Audrey Macklin, 86; no service
Audrey L. Macklin, 86, of Newport, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Audrey was born on December 11, 1935, in Beaver County, Pennsylvania to the late Frank and Bertha Vogan. She worked in the medical field as a pharmacy technician. But her favorite role was that of being a dedicated mother to her beloved children. She will be forever cherished as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
carolinacoastonline.com
Shirley Conekin, 84; incomplete
Shirley Denning Conekin, 84, of Emerald Isle, died Sunday, October 2, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
MOREHEAD CITY — Sasha Baker is no stranger to tense tennis matches. The West Carteret sophomore has played in six such dramatic contests this season. “I definitely find myself less nervous,” she said. “The longer the match goes, my confidence builds up.”. Her biggest win of the...
carolinacoastonline.com
Kristopher Jones, 27; incomplete
Kristopher Relle Jones, 27, of Havelock, NC, died on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home of Kinston,NC.
Comments / 0