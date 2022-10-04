ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead City, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

68th Swansboro Mullet Festival happening this weekend

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Happening this weekend is the 68th annual Mullet Festival in Swansboro! Let’s Go Out festivals and other events The festival kicks off Saturday with a street parade in downtown Swansboro at 9 am. Festival goers can taste fried mullet served all around the festival, participate in a mullet toss, attend a […]
SWANSBORO, NC
WITN

Groups work to clear abandoned boats from North Carolina coast

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Ian was a reminder to Floridians and Carolinians of just how devastating a big storm can be. While it was just over four years ago, Hurricane Florence is still fresh on the minds of many in Eastern Carolina. Pictures coming out of Florida this past week of boats tossed around canals, rivers, and marinas are not unlike what Eastern Carolinians saw in 2018.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Crab Pot Christmas Trees finishes second in 'coolest thing' contest

SMYRNA — The Crab Pot Christmas Tree, by Fisherman Creations, based Down East in Smyrna, finished second in the small business in the N.C. Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest. Emmy Boyette, director of marketing for the N.C. Chamber, said about 46,000...
SMYRNA, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlantic Beach, NC
City
Morehead City, NC
Morehead City, NC
Government
WNCT

Craven County highway to be resurfaced

NEW BERN, N.C. – Drivers using an 8-mile section of N.C. 43 north of New Bern will encounter daytime lane closures and delays starting this week while crews resurface the highway. A contractor will mill away the old asphalt and lay new pavement on the two-lane highway between N.C. 55 and U.S. 17. The work […]
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Wild canine seen near Emerald Isle, is it a coyote or is it a wolf?

EMERALD ISLE, Carteret County — People in Spinnaker's Reach were alarmed at the sight of a large, wild canine roaming their neighborhood. Several took photos of the animal. "We've been living in Spinnaker's Reach for a couple of months. I'm a hunter and have seen many coyotes in the wild, none as big as this here in this area. It was the size of a full-grown German Shepherd," Matthew Miles said.
EMERALD ISLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Garner’s Fall Festival offers fun for students, families

NEWPORT — From hayrides to pumpkin patches and games, about 150 area homeschool students and families enjoyed a sunny fall day Thursday at Garner’s Fall Festival, held each October at Garner Farms. GALLERY: Garner’s Fall Festival offers fun for students, families. This year’s festival, which features a...
NEWPORT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Triple Bridge#4th Street#High Rise#The N C Seafood Festival#The Twin Bridges
carolinacoastonline.com

Taste of the ocean: annual N.C. Seafood Festival brings fun, food

- If it swims, floats or crawls in saltwater, chances were good it could be found on a plate this past weekend at the 36th annual North Carolina Seafood Festival. Typically, a three-day event, this year's festival was shortened to Saturday and Sunday due to the threat of Tropical Storm Ian.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Cedar Point Planning Board recommends approval of Tractor Supply store, other projects

CEDAR POINT — Several major new developments are headed to the Cedar Point Board of Commissioners with favorable recommendations from the town planning board. The planners, during their meeting Tuesday night in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue, turned thumbs up to plans for a Tractor Supply store off Old Highway 58, CSP Extra Space Storage near the intersection of Highway 24 and Old Highway 58 and a new, two-story, nearly 5,000-square-foot commercial building at 1160 Highway 24.
CEDAR POINT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

James Cowart, 58; no service

James Thomas Cowart, 58, passed away, with peace and dignity, Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at New Hanover County Regional Medical Center after a short illness. James was born in Onslow County, North Carolina, to Louis and Goldie Cowart Monday, September 30, 1963. He spent the next 18 years living in his favorite spot on earth, Swansboro. He was an active member for many years of St. Peter's By-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Swansboro.
SWANSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Seafood
carolinacoastonline.com

Hubert Smith Jr., 92; service October 8

Hubert “Juney” Clarence Smith Jr., 91, of Beaufort, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022, at his home. A memorial service will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Juney, as he was known by many of his friends...
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Clara Bernstein, 71; service October 6

Clara Bernstein, 71, of Morehead City, passed away October 3, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, October 6, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery. For those unable to attend the service, you can view the service on Munden Funeral Home’s website on Clara’s obituary page. The service can be viewed for 90 days.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties

EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
EDEN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Richard Blake Jr., 49; service October 6

Richard G. Blake Jr., 49, of Newport, died Monday, October 3, 2022, at his home. A celebration of his life will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, October 6th, at the family home in Newport, officiated by Rev. Joseph Park. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City,...
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Audrey Macklin, 86; no service

Audrey L. Macklin, 86, of Newport, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Audrey was born on December 11, 1935, in Beaver County, Pennsylvania to the late Frank and Bertha Vogan. She worked in the medical field as a pharmacy technician. But her favorite role was that of being a dedicated mother to her beloved children. She will be forever cherished as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Shirley Conekin, 84; incomplete

Shirley Denning Conekin, 84, of Emerald Isle, died Sunday, October 2, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
EMERALD ISLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

MOREHEAD CITY — Sasha Baker is no stranger to tense tennis matches. The West Carteret sophomore has played in six such dramatic contests this season. “I definitely find myself less nervous,” she said. “The longer the match goes, my confidence builds up.”. Her biggest win of the...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Kristopher Jones, 27; incomplete

Kristopher Relle Jones, 27, of Havelock, NC, died on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home of Kinston,NC.
HAVELOCK, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy