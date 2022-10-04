Luke Fickell: Tying All-Time UC Wins Record 'Not Something I Think About'

The Bearcats battle South Florida on homecoming weekend as Fickell tries to tie the all-time record for UC football wins.

CINCINNATI — UC football head coach Luke Fickell met with the media on Tuesday ahead of the team's homecoming battle against South Florida.

Check out some of the best quotes from the Bearcats leader as UC looks for its fifth-straight win against the Bulls.

On The Defensive Line Wrecking Tulsa's Offense:

We gave up a lot of yards rushing the year before, so our whole emphasis was not to dominate the line of scrimmage but to control the line of scrimmage. It is a little bit different, so we played a little bit different I thought, and really did a good job.

Those players kind of honed into what it is we asked them to do, at times it can be a little different, and I think that is where some of your adjustments that people don't probably know and recognize come from, but those guys up front, in particular, did a really good job. I know people want to talk about sacks and things like that, but it came down to our ability to control the line of scrimmage, stop the run game and put ourselves in better situations than we were in the last two years, to be honest with you.

On How Much QB Pressure Helps The Backend Of A Defense:

It does a lot. I mean you have to find ways to apply pressure. I think we are doing a good job at that. I think there's some things that we have to do better, but all in all, whether it's three-man, four-man, five-man, or even at times there are six men coming we have got to find the ability even more so this year to mix it up a little bit and not be as predictable. I think with our pressures and things like that our guys have done a great job.

There are a lot of adjustments that need to be made in games like last week, in particular, preparing maybe for a different quarterback, and then game time it goes back to the original starter, and it shifts the mentality of those things. So, you have to give a lot of credit to those guys up front maturity wise understanding what it is we need to do in each game to be successful and they have done a really good job with that.

On The Run Game Coming Alive Against Tulsa:

It’s always about balance. I say that every week. Yes, obviously you want those big plays. Big plays don’t happen because someone makes four or five guys miss in reality. Big plays, especially in the run game, happen when you get the guy to the second level. It means you’ve done a good job upfront; you’ve controlled the line of scrimmage and now it all comes down to the extra efforts of those wide receivers. That’s where we are continuing to grow.

Those guys on the outside have done a really good job of not just catching the ball but blocking downfield. We didn’t do as good of a job at the line of scrimmage to get those guys to the second level where they can have a chance to make one guy miss but also use the people that are out there as well. I don’t want us to think that it’s all about home run shots. It’s about the ability to wear people down. It’s about the ability to get those guys to the second level and allow the extra efforts of the world to create some of the things we do.

On How USF Looks Offensively:

I think they are a little bit back and forth. They know they've got talent and know they have speed at the wide receiver position and want to get the balls into those guys' hands. So, I think maybe early on, they were trying to force things a little bit differently. The quarterback is not new, obviously, he was a starter last year at Baylor, played 13 games, and led them to the [Big 12] Championship, but he didn't come until the fall, so I think that all-in-all they probably had a good idea the first four or five games that it was going to be a bit of development for what the offense is going to be, and so maybe they are not where they want to be, but I do believe that they have the pieces and the talent.

They are a little bit back and forth with the guys on running the football and throwing the football, but I know as a coach you sit there and look at it the fact that maybe they haven't won games, but they had 400 plus yards of total offense last week throwing the ball, running the ball, and it's a team like I said that anytime their backs against the wall, you are going to get their best.

On Tying Rick Minter For Most Wins At UC And What It Means To Be Here Six Years:

[Tying the record] Not something I think a whole lot about. I don’t think the kids that sit in these seats do either. It’s another opportunity for us to continue to move forward.

I think (continuity) it’s the only way to create sustained success. Coaches are going to change but some stability and continuity. It’s really hard for the young guys to grow. I know in this world you have the transfer portal and everyone’s talking about those things but that’s not who we are. That’s not how we grow the program. There needs to be some stability to give 18–22-year-olds a chance to grow.

I think that’s where we’ve done a really good job, not because of me, but because we’ve been able to keep the key places in place here from our strength program to what we’ve done both offensively and defensively. We haven’t changed, we’ve grown. That stability has given our kids a much greater opportunity to grow and to play above the talent levels at which they have. As we continue to see how this college football era in the next 10 years goes, you’re going to see that the ones with more stability are going to be good year in and year out.

Watch the full press conference below.

