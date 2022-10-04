ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

okcfox.com

Play It Safe so Scammers Don't Cash In on Your Generosity

Relief efforts are underway in Florida after hurricane Ian pounded the state. Many Oklahomans are stepping up to help which is why it's a good time to be reminded that scammers are also looking to cash in on your generosity. Our friends at West Ylla Gosney tell us how to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Experts warn Oklahomans to stop feeding ducks, geese

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Environmentalists are asking people to stop feeding waterfowl at local lakes and ponds, saying it causes more harm than good to the animals. Biologists told Fox 25 that people have been dumping 50 pound bags of feed into Lake Hefner and other lakes around the metro, which is actually bad for both the animals and the environment.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

CHEF'STORE Kitchen: Taste The Flavors Of Hawaii at Shaka

Today we headed over to The Collective Kitchen to join Shaka Owner, Patton Simpson to hear about the yummy tropical cuisines he is dishing up in OKC foodie community!. Find out more by calling 405-724-7681, visit Shaka's Facebook page @ShakaOKC or search their website www.ShakaOKC.com. Find out more about The...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OPEC cutbacks raise Oklahoma gas prices

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Gas prices jumped Thursday after OPEC announced its biggest production cut since the beginning of the pandemic. Though the cost of gas has settled down since the summer’s record highs, it could continue to climb in the coming days. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, announced Wednesday they will produce two million fewer barrels of oil per day. Professor Tom Seng, director of the University of Tulsa School of Energy, said it’s a very significant drop.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police investigating Thursday morning shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man is in the hospital after he allegedly broke into a home in southwest Oklahoma City. Police say a neighbor called the homeowner saying people were breaking into and squatting in the home. The owner arrived and confronted them. Police say during an argument...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Clemency petition filed for death row inmate Richard Fairchild

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A clemency petition has been filed for death row inmate Richard Fairchild, who is scheduled to be put to death on Nov. 17, 2022. On Sept. 30, Fairchild's attorneys filed a clemency petition with the Oklahoma Board of Pardons and Parole, claiming Fairchild as a person with severe brain damage.
OKLAHOMA STATE

