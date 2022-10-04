Read full article on original website
Play It Safe so Scammers Don't Cash In on Your Generosity
Relief efforts are underway in Florida after hurricane Ian pounded the state. Many Oklahomans are stepping up to help which is why it's a good time to be reminded that scammers are also looking to cash in on your generosity. Our friends at West Ylla Gosney tell us how to...
Experts warn Oklahomans to stop feeding ducks, geese
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Environmentalists are asking people to stop feeding waterfowl at local lakes and ponds, saying it causes more harm than good to the animals. Biologists told Fox 25 that people have been dumping 50 pound bags of feed into Lake Hefner and other lakes around the metro, which is actually bad for both the animals and the environment.
CHEF'STORE Kitchen: Taste The Flavors Of Hawaii at Shaka
Today we headed over to The Collective Kitchen to join Shaka Owner, Patton Simpson to hear about the yummy tropical cuisines he is dishing up in OKC foodie community!. Find out more by calling 405-724-7681, visit Shaka's Facebook page @ShakaOKC or search their website www.ShakaOKC.com. Find out more about The...
Fact Check Team: A closer look at New York state's new bail law
WASHINGTON (TND) — One man accused of 42 separate attacks in New York City has bail reform in the spotlight again. The Fact Check Team has been digging into the effect of the relaxed standards. New York state’s bail law went into effect at the beginning of 2020 and...
Lawsuit challenging Florida's Parental Rights in Education law tossed by federal judge
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (TND) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit levied against Governor Ron DeSantis and other Florida officials by two LGBT advocacy groups over the state's new Parental Rights in Education law. The plaintiffs, acting on behalf of parents and teachers, argued the new law violated the...
Video shows accused kidnapper taking family at gunpoint in California, authorities say
MERCED, Calif. (KMPH) — Detectives in California released a surveillance video they said is connected to the kidnapping of a family, including an infant. Authorities said Amandeep Singh, 39, Jasdeep Singh, 36, Jasleen Kaur, 27, and 8-month-old baby Aroohi Dheri were all kidnapped on Monday. The footage, which police...
OPEC cutbacks raise Oklahoma gas prices
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Gas prices jumped Thursday after OPEC announced its biggest production cut since the beginning of the pandemic. Though the cost of gas has settled down since the summer’s record highs, it could continue to climb in the coming days. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, announced Wednesday they will produce two million fewer barrels of oil per day. Professor Tom Seng, director of the University of Tulsa School of Energy, said it’s a very significant drop.
Oklahoma City police investigating Thursday morning shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man is in the hospital after he allegedly broke into a home in southwest Oklahoma City. Police say a neighbor called the homeowner saying people were breaking into and squatting in the home. The owner arrived and confronted them. Police say during an argument...
Gov. Stitt signs bill to prevent gender transition services at OU Children's Hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill on Tuesday that blocks funding to prevent gender transition services for minors at Oklahoma Children’s Hospital at OU Health. The bill, SB 3XX, went into effect immediately with Stitt's signature. “By signing this bill today we are taking...
Gov. Kevin Stitt: President Joe Biden has 'refused to acknowledge' the border crisis
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt is calling out President Joe Biden one year after his visit to the southern border, saying the President lacks leadership and has blatant disregard of the border crisis. "One year ago today, I joined nine other Republican governors to visit our southern...
Clemency petition filed for death row inmate Richard Fairchild
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A clemency petition has been filed for death row inmate Richard Fairchild, who is scheduled to be put to death on Nov. 17, 2022. On Sept. 30, Fairchild's attorneys filed a clemency petition with the Oklahoma Board of Pardons and Parole, claiming Fairchild as a person with severe brain damage.
