3 charged in connection with shooting in Walmart parking lot in Claremont

CLAREMONT, N.H. — Three people arrested in connection with a shooting in the parking lot of a Claremont Walmart are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday. According to a police affidavit, the shooting suspects drove up from Keene on Wednesday to rob the victim of marijuana and, in the words of one man accused in the shooting, to "do something stupid to make money."
Framingham Police: Teen Tried To Break Into Home

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a teen, 19, on multiple charges after he was observed trying to break into a home, said the police spokesperson. Police arrested at 4:37 p.m. on Monday, October 3, Victor Pereira, 19, with an unknown address at 17 Hilton Street in Framingham. Hilton Street...
Alleged Dunkins thief apprehended

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester Police have arrested 20-year-old Shawn Senay after he allegedly tried to rob the Granite Street Dunkin’ Donuts. Police were called at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, with someone telling police that a man with a black, fur-lined and hooded winter jacket entered the store, had a gun, and demanded money. The man then left and ran eastbound toward the Granite Street Bridge.
Brattleboro police investigate 2 deaths Wednesday

BRATTLEBORO — Local police said they had little information to report after finding two people dead in separate incidents Wednesday. Authorities found one body at a local motel and another on the bandstand of downtown’s Common. “There’s no reason for us to believe they’re related and we don’t...
Man Charged With Robbing NH Dunkin' Store

A New Hampshire man is facing charges after he allegedly robbed a Dunkin' store in Manchester over the weekend. Shawn Senay, 20, of Manchester, is charged with robbery and was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Hillsborough Superior Court-North. Manchester police said they received a call around 6:45 p.m. Sunday...
Framingham Police Arrest 2 In Connection With $6,800 in Thefts at 3 Retailers

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested two individuals on September 29, in connection with thefts from three retailers, that totalled $6,800. Police arrested at 9:13 p.m. Glenn Carbonneau, 49, f 1200 Washington Street in Boston. He was charged with larceny under $1,200, larceny over $1,200, larceny over $1,200, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and on a warrant.
Officers Make Drug Trafficking Arrest in South Boston

At about 3:30 PM, on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, officers assigned to the District C-6 Drug Control Unit (South Boston), were on patrol in the area of E 9th Street near Mercer Street when they observed the suspect, Darryl Henley, 54, of Boston, take part in what appeared to be a street level drug transaction with an unknown male. After further surveillance investigation, officers recovered twelve plastic bags of crack cocaine, eleven plastic bags of Fentanyl, and seven plastic bags of cocaine. Also recovered was $4,165.00 in USC.
Rochester police search for missing woman described as endangered

ROCHESTER, N.H. — Rochester police are searching for a missing woman described as endangered. Tiffany Vigneau, 42, was last seen in the Charles Street area Monday, wearing a multi-colored short-sleeved blouse and jeans, police said. Officials said Vigneau is described as tall with curly brown hair nearly to her...
Man who threatened mass shooting to remain in jail

A Manchester man charged with threatening to carry out a mass shooting at the University of New Hampshire will remain in custody in Belknap County jail, a judge has ruled. Christopher S. Stewart, 33, of Manchester, appeared in Belknap Superior Court for a probable cause hearing Wednesday on a felony-level charge of criminal threatening for allegedly texting the threat to a mental health counselor in Laconia. Stewart also faces a misdemeanor charge of breach of bail.
Woman Charged in South Boston Crash That Killed Toddler to Face Trial

Four years after a crash in South Boston killed a toddler, the trial for the woman police say is responsible is set to begin. Jury selection began in Charlene Casey's trial in Suffolk Superior Court Tuesday. That process took the day, and opening arguments are expected to start around 9 a.m. Wednesday.
New collaborative police patrol aims to curtail speeding on Everett Turnpike

NASHUA, NH – The New Hampshire State Police and Nashua Police Department have partnered to address rising concerns from residents regarding aggressive driving on the F.E. Everett Turnpike as well as some of the main roads throughout the city of Nashua. In conjunction with Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, state...
