WMUR.com
3 charged in connection with shooting in Walmart parking lot in Claremont
CLAREMONT, N.H. — Three people arrested in connection with a shooting in the parking lot of a Claremont Walmart are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday. According to a police affidavit, the shooting suspects drove up from Keene on Wednesday to rob the victim of marijuana and, in the words of one man accused in the shooting, to "do something stupid to make money."
whdh.com
Peabody man to appear in court after he brought shotgun, ammunition to Amazon facility
REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Peabody man police said brought a shot gun and ammunition to an Amazon facility is expected to appear in court Thursday. Police responded to calls of an armed man at the Amazon site in Revere that’s under construction. The suspect, who police said is affiliated with the construction project, was arrested on site.
Emaciated dog abandoned in Malden reunited with police after making remarkable recovery
MALDEN, Mass. — An abandoned one-year-old dog, who was found emaciated and left in “terrible condition” in Malden, was reunited with Police after making a remarkable recovery. On Wednesday, the Malden Police Department was “joyfully” reunited with a one-year-old Chihuahua that they had found in late July...
WMUR.com
Man seriously injured in shooting in Claremont; 3 people arrested in connection to incident, police say
CLAREMONT, N.H. — A man is seriously injured after a shooting in a Claremont Walmart parking lot Wednesday, police said. Claremont police said they responded to the Walmart on Bowen Street around 2:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting. They said this all stems from some sort of...
Have You Seen Them? NH Police Seek Missing Portsmouth Teen, Rochester Woman
UPDATE: Rochester Police said Tiffany Vigneau was safely located on Signal Street safe and unharmed Wednesday afternoon. Police in Portsmouth and Rochester are looking for help locating two individuals missing for over a week. Davyn Hanson, 15, of Portsmouth was last seen September 26 leaving Portsmouth High School around 3:15...
Driver that crashed into Danvers River facing speeding, negligent driving charges
The driver that crashed into the Danvers River late Tuesday night is now facing speeding and negligent driving charges, according to an official from the Salem Police Department. Police told Boston 25′s Drew Karedes Tuesday that the driver plunged into the water from a nearby roadway and was likely to...
Police in New Hampshire city stop 147 drivers in 5-hour span amid crackdown on excessive speeding
NASHUA, N.H. — Police in one New Hampshire city stopped nearly 150 drivers in a span of five hours on Wednesday in an effort to crackdown on excessive speeding, officials said. Officers on the Everett Turnpike in Nashua pulled over 147 drivers, more than half of whom were traveling...
Framingham Police: Teen Tried To Break Into Home
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a teen, 19, on multiple charges after he was observed trying to break into a home, said the police spokesperson. Police arrested at 4:37 p.m. on Monday, October 3, Victor Pereira, 19, with an unknown address at 17 Hilton Street in Framingham. Hilton Street...
manchesterinklink.com
Alleged Dunkins thief apprehended
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester Police have arrested 20-year-old Shawn Senay after he allegedly tried to rob the Granite Street Dunkin’ Donuts. Police were called at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, with someone telling police that a man with a black, fur-lined and hooded winter jacket entered the store, had a gun, and demanded money. The man then left and ran eastbound toward the Granite Street Bridge.
VTDigger
Brattleboro police investigate 2 deaths Wednesday
BRATTLEBORO — Local police said they had little information to report after finding two people dead in separate incidents Wednesday. Authorities found one body at a local motel and another on the bandstand of downtown’s Common. “There’s no reason for us to believe they’re related and we don’t...
NECN
Man Charged With Robbing NH Dunkin' Store
A New Hampshire man is facing charges after he allegedly robbed a Dunkin' store in Manchester over the weekend. Shawn Senay, 20, of Manchester, is charged with robbery and was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Hillsborough Superior Court-North. Manchester police said they received a call around 6:45 p.m. Sunday...
Register Citizen
After hitting barrier, woman killed by tractor-trailer on I-395 in Thompson, police say
THOMPSON — Authorities are investigating after a woman was struck and killed Tuesday evening by a tractor-trailer on Interstate-395. State police said the commercial truck was heading south on the highway in the right lane when the driver saw two vehicles up ahead that were pulled over in the shoulder with their hazard lights activated.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire unsolved missing person case: Salem man still missing 23 years later
SALEM, N.H. — Thursday marked 23 years since a Salem man was last seen at his home. Authorities are still trying to figure out what happened to him. Joseph Morawski, who was 72 years old at the time, was reported missing on Oct. 6, 1999. Morawski was last seen...
Framingham Police Arrest 2 In Connection With $6,800 in Thefts at 3 Retailers
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested two individuals on September 29, in connection with thefts from three retailers, that totalled $6,800. Police arrested at 9:13 p.m. Glenn Carbonneau, 49, f 1200 Washington Street in Boston. He was charged with larceny under $1,200, larceny over $1,200, larceny over $1,200, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and on a warrant.
bpdnews.com
Officers Make Drug Trafficking Arrest in South Boston
At about 3:30 PM, on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, officers assigned to the District C-6 Drug Control Unit (South Boston), were on patrol in the area of E 9th Street near Mercer Street when they observed the suspect, Darryl Henley, 54, of Boston, take part in what appeared to be a street level drug transaction with an unknown male. After further surveillance investigation, officers recovered twelve plastic bags of crack cocaine, eleven plastic bags of Fentanyl, and seven plastic bags of cocaine. Also recovered was $4,165.00 in USC.
WMUR.com
Rochester police search for missing woman described as endangered
ROCHESTER, N.H. — Rochester police are searching for a missing woman described as endangered. Tiffany Vigneau, 42, was last seen in the Charles Street area Monday, wearing a multi-colored short-sleeved blouse and jeans, police said. Officials said Vigneau is described as tall with curly brown hair nearly to her...
laconiadailysun.com
Man who threatened mass shooting to remain in jail
A Manchester man charged with threatening to carry out a mass shooting at the University of New Hampshire will remain in custody in Belknap County jail, a judge has ruled. Christopher S. Stewart, 33, of Manchester, appeared in Belknap Superior Court for a probable cause hearing Wednesday on a felony-level charge of criminal threatening for allegedly texting the threat to a mental health counselor in Laconia. Stewart also faces a misdemeanor charge of breach of bail.
nbcboston.com
Woman Charged in South Boston Crash That Killed Toddler to Face Trial
Four years after a crash in South Boston killed a toddler, the trial for the woman police say is responsible is set to begin. Jury selection began in Charlene Casey's trial in Suffolk Superior Court Tuesday. That process took the day, and opening arguments are expected to start around 9 a.m. Wednesday.
manchesterinklink.com
New collaborative police patrol aims to curtail speeding on Everett Turnpike
NASHUA, NH – The New Hampshire State Police and Nashua Police Department have partnered to address rising concerns from residents regarding aggressive driving on the F.E. Everett Turnpike as well as some of the main roads throughout the city of Nashua. In conjunction with Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, state...
Salem PD: Driver okay but facing charges after car plunges into Danvers River
A driver is okay after his car plunged into the Danvers River near Salem’s Kernwood Bridge Tuesday night, Salem police told Boston 25. According to police, the driver climbed out the window and on top of the vehicle. Boston 25 was first on the scene and our cameras caught...
