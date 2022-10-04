ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary, IN

Four killed in separate shootings in Gary Indiana since Sunday

By Marybel Gonzalez
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

Gary police say four recent murders were not random shootings 01:33

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in Gary, Indiana, are reassuring the public following four murders in less than two days.

Today investigators revealed all the victims were targeted. Police wanted to make it clear none of the shootings was related to one another. They said none were drug- or gang-related, and they're not random.

The first shooting happened on Sunday. Police said a woman with a gunshot wound was dropped off at Methodist Hospital by someone she knew. She later died from her injuries.

At about 7:30 p.m. that same day, police responded to a house at 26th Avenue and Jackson Street, where two people were shot. One woman died and another person was hurt. Police are investigating this as a murder and attempted suicide.

Then, on Monday night, police found two teen boys dead from gunshot wounds at a home near Taney Street and 11th Avenue. The teens, identified by the Lake County Coroner's office as 16-year-old Dayvion Jones and 14-year-old Bobby Wright, are believed to have been killed at the same time.

"Anytime we have this amount of violence this quickly anywhere, we're very concerned. All of our investigators and officers are very concerned," Gary Police Chief Brian Evans said.

Police said those killed were targeted, and it just so happens the shootings happened so close together.

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings as of Tuesday evening.

