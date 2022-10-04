ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Meet the New Guinness World Record Cat That's Being Compared to 'Clifford'

By Carly Silva
Parade
Parade
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lFNNY_0iM3EvO400
Guiness World Records

Guinness World Records has revealed some of its newest record holders for 2023, including the world's tallest living domestic cat, Fenrir Antares Powers.

Fenrir is a 2-year-old Savannah cat who stands at 18.83 inches tall, making him the world's tallest living domestic cat.

His owner, Dr. Will Powers, a physician and HIV specialist from Michigan, adopted the cat when he was only 12 weeks old, before he grew to record-breaking heights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lQbyj_0iM3EvO400
Fenrir the Cat Guinness World Records

"He just grew and grew like Clifford the Big Red Dog," Powers said in a video about his furry friend, who he has nicknamed "The Big Chungus" or "The Chonk."

"Sometimes people see him and think he's a small panther, a puma, or an ocelot," the self-proclaimed "crazy cat dad" added of Fenrir.

Fenrir is "exceptionally tall for his breed," despite being a Savannah cat, which are partly descended from wild African cats. He actually measures about one inch taller than most average-sized Savannah cats, according to the Guinness World Records website.

But Fenrir isn't the only record-setter in the family, as his brother, Altair Cygnus Powers, is currently the Guinness World Records title holder for the longest tail on a living domestic cat at 16.07 inches.

Another member of the family, Arcturus Aldebaran Powers also holds the record for the tallest cat ever at 19.05 inches and previously held the title for tallest living domestic cat before tragically dying in a house fire in 2017. Powers also lost his cat Cygnus, who still holds the record for longest tail on a domestic cat ever at 17.58 inches.

Now, Power's current fur-babies have kept the family tradition of breaking records going, including Fenrir, who also has an important job outside of standing tall. According to a Guinness World Records press release shared with Parade, Fenrir also works as a therapy cat, where his favorite thing to do is "receive pets from patients, sleep on exam tables, and have a treat, of course."

The 2023 edition of Guinness World Records also includes more jaw-dropping titles including the Youngest chess Grandmaster, (12), Largest collection of lip balms (3,388) and more.

Guinness World Records 2023 is available in stores and online now.

Comments / 1

Related
nypressnews.com

Cat breaks world record for tallest and gets mistaken for a panther

A Michigan-based cat owner has opened up about his pet breaking the world record for tallest cat and how the animal’s large size causes people to mistake him for “a panther”. Fenrir, who is a Savannah cat-breed, made history this week, when the Guinness Book of World...
ANIMALS
News On 6

Michigan Cat Breaks World Record For Tallest Living Domestic Cat

A Michigan man's cat now holds the world record for world's tallest living domestic cat. The cat's name is Fenrir, and he measures in at 18.83 inches tall. Finrir's owner, William Powers, also owns another world record holding cat. The other's name is Altair, and he holds the record for...
MICHIGAN STATE
Maya Devi

Meet the twin who lived inside his brother for 36 years

A man, who farms for a living, had his twin living inside him for 36 years. The man, Sanju Bhagat, was born in 1963 in Nagpur, a city in Maharashtra, India. He was widely teased in his village because of his large stomach, which made him look nine months pregnant.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Clifford, MI
microsoftnewskids.com

If You See a Dog with a Red Collar, This Is What It Means

When you see an adorable floof, it's hard not to get a little giddy. They're so cute with their flopping ears, doggy swagger, and hanging tongues! They obviously want some ear scratches and belly rubs, right? Not so fast. Though petting a new pup may seem like a great way...
PETS
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Drops House Cat Into The Nest For Eaglets To Chow Down On

Unfortunately for us, our favorite furry critters can be easy targets for those birds that decide to make a home near an urban environment. It’s notoriously rumored that many nests that belong to birds of prey are littered with many different collars from cats and smaller dogs. It’s no question that these birds are absolute killers… assassins of the sky.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Record#Savannah Cat#Clifford The Big Red Dog#African
Ali Pazani

The snake stuck in the girl's ear, the doctor was seen removing it with tongs

Social media platforms always amaze us in many ways. Sometimes, it makes us smile on our face or sometimes scare us. Social media surprises us in different ways. These days, it's common to stumble across scary snake films on YouTube and other online platforms. But this video didn't belong to any scripted film. It is scary and seems to be authentic. In this viral video, a snake is stuck in a woman's ear.
Maya Devi

Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors

Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
WCCO News Talk 830

LISTEN: What are the worst 5 dog breeds to own?

While they may be man's best friend, not all of them are equally friendly or polite, so the question must be asked, what dogs should would-be-owners stay away from?. One U.K. veterinarian is blowing up online for his list of the top five worst dogs to own. The vet said that Chow Chows, Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, Dachshunds, Shar-Peis, and French Bulldogs should all be avoided because of health concerns and/or behavioral mannerisms.
PETS
ohmymag.co.uk

Crocodile-like creatures seen swarming the shore of this island (VIDEO)

Did crocodiles get together to invade a Brazilian beach? That's what one Twitter user implied, sharing a video in which hundreds of reptilescan actually be seen sunning themselves near the water. The rather scary tweet indicates that the local population is frightened and that the presence of the reptiles could be explained by an impending earthquake. However, this is not the case.
ANIMALS
Parade

Parade

55K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy