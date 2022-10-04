Meet the New Guinness World Record Cat That's Being Compared to 'Clifford'

Guiness World Records

Guinness World Records has revealed some of its newest record holders for 2023, including the world's tallest living domestic cat, Fenrir Antares Powers.

Fenrir is a 2-year-old Savannah cat who stands at 18.83 inches tall, making him the world's tallest living domestic cat.

His owner, Dr. Will Powers, a physician and HIV specialist from Michigan, adopted the cat when he was only 12 weeks old, before he grew to record-breaking heights.

Fenrir the Cat Guinness World Records

"He just grew and grew like Clifford the Big Red Dog," Powers said in a video about his furry friend, who he has nicknamed "The Big Chungus" or "The Chonk."

"Sometimes people see him and think he's a small panther, a puma, or an ocelot," the self-proclaimed "crazy cat dad" added of Fenrir.

Fenrir is "exceptionally tall for his breed," despite being a Savannah cat, which are partly descended from wild African cats. He actually measures about one inch taller than most average-sized Savannah cats, according to the Guinness World Records website.

But Fenrir isn't the only record-setter in the family, as his brother, Altair Cygnus Powers, is currently the Guinness World Records title holder for the longest tail on a living domestic cat at 16.07 inches.

Another member of the family, Arcturus Aldebaran Powers also holds the record for the tallest cat ever at 19.05 inches and previously held the title for tallest living domestic cat before tragically dying in a house fire in 2017. Powers also lost his cat Cygnus, who still holds the record for longest tail on a domestic cat ever at 17.58 inches.

Now, Power's current fur-babies have kept the family tradition of breaking records going, including Fenrir, who also has an important job outside of standing tall. According to a Guinness World Records press release shared with Parade, Fenrir also works as a therapy cat, where his favorite thing to do is "receive pets from patients, sleep on exam tables, and have a treat, of course."

The 2023 edition of Guinness World Records also includes more jaw-dropping titles including the Youngest chess Grandmaster, (12), Largest collection of lip balms (3,388) and more.

Guinness World Records 2023 is available in stores and online now.