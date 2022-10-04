A Cleveland fisher called out cheating anglers following a tournament. The fisherman had won the controversial walleye fishing competition. Steve Hendricks, who was announced as the winner after a cheating scandal was discovered, shared that he hopes the two men who cheated receive the necessary punishments. According to Daily Mail, Chase Cominsky from Pennsylvania and Jake Runyan from Ohio were acting fishy. It was revealed that they had stuffed their catches with weights to make them seem heavier.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO