ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton Falls, OH

Comments / 3

P Jay
1d ago

Says it's electric.... pulls starter to start a gasoline engine...... these have been around for years....... he didn't invent anything.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Farm and Dairy

Tractors, equipment, motorcycle, guns, antiques, and misc.

3 generations of accumulation to sell at absolute auction located at 36688 Neff Rd., Grafton, OH 44044 (1/2 mile West of OH-83). See full list & pictures at www.theemersongrp.com. Click on “AUCTIONS” tab. Tractors/Equip.: John Deere 301 Industrial w/loader, John Deere 430 w/loader, Toro Front Mount Mower, 3pt:...
GRAFTON, OH
WFMJ.com

Ohio's newest getaway lodge starts taking reservations

Ohio has a new spot for weekend getaways about an hour southeast of Columbus. The new 81-room Hocking Hills State Park Lodge & Conference Center is taking reservations for as early as Sunday, October 8, 2022. Less than a five-hour drive from Youngstown, the lodge is located near some of...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
California State
Local
Ohio Cars
City
Newton Falls, OH
City
California, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Plans for large-scale home in Shaker Heights concern residents

Plans to build a 12,000-square-foot house with a banquet hall, a hot tub mikvah, elevator, fitness center, nine bedrooms and 12 gender-specific bathrooms on Shelburne Road in Shaker Heights have raised concerns among dozens of neighbors in the Poets Corner neighborhood. The plan to demolish the existing single-family home at...
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
WFMJ.com

Canfield, Sebring, Warren receiving funding to replace water lines

Some communities in the Valley are about to benefit from either low-interest loans or principal forgiveness funding, which means the funding doesn't have to be repaid. The city of Canfield will be receiving approximately $540,000 to replace water lines on Bradford, Neff Drives, while Sebring is getting $500,000 in forgiveness funding to replace lead lines in more than 250 locations in the village.
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

Many Valley gas stations raise prices to $3.99

Less than two-and-a-half weeks after the price per gallon at some gas stations in the Valley had dipped to just over $3, prices at many pumps in the Youngstown area are just under $4. As of Thursday, AAA was reporting average prices of $3.83 in Trumbull, County, $3.84 in Mahoning...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Bikes#Bike
whbc.com

Happy Driving News: 2 Of 3 Ramps Reopening at Central Interchange

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The reopening of the I-77 Northbound ramp to I-76 East at the Central Interchange first thing Tuesday morning is a harbinger of good things to come. Somewhere in the vicinity of November 30, the all-important Northbound 77 to Westbound 76 ramp will...
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Cars
Outsider.com

Winner of Controversial Walleye Fishing Tournament Unleashes on the Cheating Anglers

A Cleveland fisher called out cheating anglers following a tournament. The fisherman had won the controversial walleye fishing competition. Steve Hendricks, who was announced as the winner after a cheating scandal was discovered, shared that he hopes the two men who cheated receive the necessary punishments. According to Daily Mail, Chase Cominsky from Pennsylvania and Jake Runyan from Ohio were acting fishy. It was revealed that they had stuffed their catches with weights to make them seem heavier.
CLEVELAND, OH
mahoningmatters.com

A busy Ohio municipal course will soon see about $1M in facility upgrades

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Visitors to Brookledge Golf Club in this Cleveland suburb could see an upgraded and expanded clubhouse within the next year. Cuyahoga Falls officials recently took their first steps toward roughly $1 million in improvements to the 32-year-old clubhouse at the golf course, which was designed by Don Walker and originally opened in 1941. It underwent a substantial renovation in 1992 under the watchful eye of Arthur Hills, who also designed Inverness Club in Toledo and LPGA International in Daytona Beach, Florida.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Ohio offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Buckeye State has to offer along the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy