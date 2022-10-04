Read full article on original website
P Jay
1d ago
Says it's electric.... pulls starter to start a gasoline engine...... these have been around for years....... he didn't invent anything.
5
3 Places To Get Wings in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy OhioTravel MavenAkron, OH
The Best Sandwiches in Ohio Can be Found at this Old-Fashioned DeliTravel MavenAkron, OH
There’s A Lost Treasure Of Gold in Ohio From The French & Indian War Worth $25,000
YARRGH! Hoist the Sails and Load the Boat... We be Headed to... Ohio?. Yep. Awful Pirate impression. But that quest for treasure is still real, as there's actually lost, buried gold in the State of Ohio worth more than $25,000 from before the Revolutionary War. So how has no one found it in almost 250 years?
$1 or less liquor in ‘liquordation’ sale in Warren
Ohio Liquor (OHLQ) will be holding four “Liquordation” events around Ohio, including in Warren.
Farm and Dairy
Tractors, equipment, motorcycle, guns, antiques, and misc.
3 generations of accumulation to sell at absolute auction located at 36688 Neff Rd., Grafton, OH 44044 (1/2 mile West of OH-83). See full list & pictures at www.theemersongrp.com. Click on “AUCTIONS” tab. Tractors/Equip.: John Deere 301 Industrial w/loader, John Deere 430 w/loader, Toro Front Mount Mower, 3pt:...
WFMJ.com
Ohio's newest getaway lodge starts taking reservations
Ohio has a new spot for weekend getaways about an hour southeast of Columbus. The new 81-room Hocking Hills State Park Lodge & Conference Center is taking reservations for as early as Sunday, October 8, 2022. Less than a five-hour drive from Youngstown, the lodge is located near some of...
Ohio Man Falls From 15th Floor Hotel Balcony While Attempting Handstand
He was in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian at the time.
WFMJ.com
SUV gets trapped on guy wire in Boardman after driver mistakes gas pedal for brake pedal
An SUV was trapped on a guy wire in Boardman early Wednesday evening. Boardman Police tell 21 News the driver of a Subaru Forester mistook the gas pedal for the brake pedal causing the vehicle to speed into the guy wire and get trapped on it. The incident took place...
Cleveland Jewish News
Plans for large-scale home in Shaker Heights concern residents
Plans to build a 12,000-square-foot house with a banquet hall, a hot tub mikvah, elevator, fitness center, nine bedrooms and 12 gender-specific bathrooms on Shelburne Road in Shaker Heights have raised concerns among dozens of neighbors in the Poets Corner neighborhood. The plan to demolish the existing single-family home at...
Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad's North Pole Adventure returns to Northeast Ohio: How to buy tickets
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — Tickets for one of Northeast Ohio's favorite holiday traditions are on sale now!. In previous years, the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Christmas train has sold out, and it is expected to be once again as one of the most sought-after holiday experiences in Northeast Ohio. SUBSCRIBE:...
Vehicle crashes into, gets stuck on guy-line in Boardman
The vehicle was stuck in front of First National Bank on Tippecanoe Road in Boardman.
WFMJ.com
Groundbreaking to take place Monday for $3 million development in Boardman
Groundbreaking for a new $3 million project in Boardman is scheduled for Monday, October 10 at 6:00 p.m. The project is a state-of-the art, multi-unit plaza at 15, Boardman Canfield Road next to the Men's Warehouse. The plaza will be called the Prosper Centre and will consist of four total...
WFMJ.com
Canfield, Sebring, Warren receiving funding to replace water lines
Some communities in the Valley are about to benefit from either low-interest loans or principal forgiveness funding, which means the funding doesn't have to be repaid. The city of Canfield will be receiving approximately $540,000 to replace water lines on Bradford, Neff Drives, while Sebring is getting $500,000 in forgiveness funding to replace lead lines in more than 250 locations in the village.
WFMJ.com
Many Valley gas stations raise prices to $3.99
Less than two-and-a-half weeks after the price per gallon at some gas stations in the Valley had dipped to just over $3, prices at many pumps in the Youngstown area are just under $4. As of Thursday, AAA was reporting average prices of $3.83 in Trumbull, County, $3.84 in Mahoning...
whbc.com
Happy Driving News: 2 Of 3 Ramps Reopening at Central Interchange
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The reopening of the I-77 Northbound ramp to I-76 East at the Central Interchange first thing Tuesday morning is a harbinger of good things to come. Somewhere in the vicinity of November 30, the all-important Northbound 77 to Westbound 76 ramp will...
Shelter animals arrive in Northeast Ohio to help with influx of displaced pets from Hurricane Ian
NORTH CANTON, Ohio — After Hurricane Ian swept through Southwest Florida, leaving a path of destruction behind, shelters from all across the country are coming together to help clear the kennels in those hard hit cities. The goal is to make room for displaced pets, as shelters brace for...
20 Federal Place eatery finds new home in Hubbard
After receiving some difficult news that they would have to pack up and move, a downtown Youngstown business has found a new home.
WFMJ.com
Local JCPenney stores looking to hire dozens of team members for holiday season
Texas-based retailer, JCPenney is looking to hire nearly 22,000 team members nationwide during a national hiring event with multiple store locations right here in the Mahoning and Shenango Valley taking part. There are dozens of openings across four different stores throughout the Valley with each one looking to hire a...
Winner of Controversial Walleye Fishing Tournament Unleashes on the Cheating Anglers
A Cleveland fisher called out cheating anglers following a tournament. The fisherman had won the controversial walleye fishing competition. Steve Hendricks, who was announced as the winner after a cheating scandal was discovered, shared that he hopes the two men who cheated receive the necessary punishments. According to Daily Mail, Chase Cominsky from Pennsylvania and Jake Runyan from Ohio were acting fishy. It was revealed that they had stuffed their catches with weights to make them seem heavier.
WFMJ.com
Mercer County non-profit awarded $2,000 to grow sales, exports of PA agricultural products
A Mercer County non-profit is among 17 non-profits throughout Pennsylvania to receive a total of $303,000 in matching funds to grow domestic sales and exports of Pennsylvania agricultural products. The grants will reimburse these non-profits representing members across the commonwealth up to 50% of the cost of promotional and consumer...
mahoningmatters.com
A busy Ohio municipal course will soon see about $1M in facility upgrades
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Visitors to Brookledge Golf Club in this Cleveland suburb could see an upgraded and expanded clubhouse within the next year. Cuyahoga Falls officials recently took their first steps toward roughly $1 million in improvements to the 32-year-old clubhouse at the golf course, which was designed by Don Walker and originally opened in 1941. It underwent a substantial renovation in 1992 under the watchful eye of Arthur Hills, who also designed Inverness Club in Toledo and LPGA International in Daytona Beach, Florida.
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Ohio offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Buckeye State has to offer along the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.
