Prosecution Rests in Trial of Man Accused of Killing Boyhood Pal
The defense is expected to open its case Thursday in the trial of a man accused of fatally shooting his boyhood friend during a dispute stemming from a marijuana sales venture in Meadowbrook. Stephen John Lindo, 31, of Meadowbrook allegedly killed 29-year-old Michael Louis Hinden of Riverside in October 2020.
Arraignment Due for La Cañada Flintridge Man Charged in `Hit Man’ Case
A La CaÃ±ada Flintridge real estate developer who allegedly planned to hire a gang member to kill two rivals is expected to be arraigned Thursday. Arthur Aslanian, 53, is charged in a federal indictment with one count of conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire. Also facing the same charge is Sesar Rivera, 40, of North Hollywood, Aslanian’s employee and alleged co-conspirator, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Man Found Fatally Shot in Indio Alleyway Identified
A man found fatally shot in an Indio alley was identified Thursday, while police continued their investigation into the killing. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified the man as 35-year-old Mario Lopez of Indio. He was found about 11:40 p.m. Tuesday when officers responded to an alleyway near the...
Costa Mesa Man Accused of Carjacking, Pursuit in Newport Beach
A 26-year-old felon was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of carjacking a vehicle near Fashion Island and leading police on a chase before barricading himself in a house and ultimately surrendering. Alfredo M. Hopgood of Costa Mesa was booked on suspicion of robbery, carjacking, felon in possession of a firearm,...
Felon in Jail for Alleged Firearm, Narcotic Possession in Bermuda Dunes
A felon and documented gang member was behind bars Thursday for alleged firearm and drug possession in Bermuda Dunes. Eddie Amezquita, 19, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of narcotics with a firearm and violation of probation, according to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Paul Heredia.
Police Seek Suspect Who Shot Man During Street Takeover in South LA
Police Thursday sought the public’s help to locate the young man suspected of shooting a 60-year-old man during a street takeover in South Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded about 10:45 p.m. Sept. 18 to the area of Western Avenue and 48th Street, near Vermont Square Park, on reports of the shooting and “observed a large street takeover dispersing” before they found the victim lying on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a department statement.
Probationer Suspected of Perpetrating Robbery Spree in Perris
A 30-year-old probationer suspected of robbing and attempting to rob multiple people in and around Perris over a two-hour span was behind bars Thursday. Byron Alexander Maquiz of Perris was arrested and booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta Wednesday on suspicion of robbery, attempted robbery, possession of a sawed-off shotgun and probation violations.
Search Warrant Service in Costa Mesa Leads to Barricade
A man barricaded himself in an industrial area of Costa Mesa Wednesday when authorities attempted to serve a search warrant. Costa Mesa police were dispatched at about 11 a.m. to the 1700 block of Monrovia Avenue to assist special agents from the bureau of firearms for the state Attorney General’s Office in serving the search warrant, according to Roxi Fyad, a spokeswoman for the Costa Mesa Police Department.
LASD Commander Files Latest Retaliation Suit Over Alleged Inmate Beating
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department commander has sued the county and Sheriff Alex Villanueva, the latest of several department members to claim Villanueva directed a cover-up of a video of a deputy with his knee on the head of a man in custody for three minutes. Plaintiff Allen...
Three LB Men Charged in $2.6M Robbery of Beverly Hills Jewelry Store
A federal grand jury indicted three Long Beach men Wednesday who allegedly participated in the daylight smash-and-grab robbery of a Beverly Hills jewelry store in which more than $2.6 million worth of merchandise was stolen. The two-count indictment returned in Los Angeles charges Jimmy Lee Vernon III, 31, Ladell Tharpe,...
Newport Carjacking Suspect Barricades Himself in Home
A carjacking suspect barricaded himself in a home in Newport Beach Tuesday. Sometime after 4 p.m., the carjacking occurred at Fashion Island, police said. The suspect “ditched” the car and grabbed another vehicle and led police in a short pursuit before abandoning it and running away in the Dover Shore area and barricading himself in a home, police said.
Two People Shot in Mar Vista Area; Suspect Sought
Two people were shot and wounded Wednesday in the Mar Vista area, and a suspect was being sought, police said. The shooting was reported at about 11:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of South Barrington Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Paramedics rushed the victims to a hospital....
Man Assaulted, Robbed at Culver City Homeless Encampment
Police were searching for two suspects who robbed and critically injured a man at a homeless encampment in Culver City Wednesday. Officers were called to a Shell Gas Station at 3801 Sepulveda Blvd., near Tellefson Park, at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a man with a wound to the head, according to the Culver City Police Department.
Woman, 52, Reported Missing in San Pedro
Authorities sought the public’s help Thursday to locate a 52-year-old woman who was last seen in San Pedro. Kristi Lee Lozano was last seen in San Pedro in June 2021 and has not made contact with her family since then, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Two Suspects Arrested in South Los Angeles Following Chase
Two suspects wanted in connection with an assault with a deadly weapon were taken into custody in South Los Angeles Tuesday evening after leading authorities on a pursuit. Los Angeles Police Department officers began pursuing the suspects in a silver Honda Infinti about 9 p.m. in Windsor Hills. The suspects...
Santa Ana Man Accused of COVID-19 Unemployment Fraud
A Santa Ana man was named in a grand jury indictment Wednesday alleging he racked up $1.25 million in unemployment benefits related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nhan Hoang Pham, 36, was accused of stealing personal information from victims with similar names to apply for the unemployment money, federal prosecutors said.
Ex-Lawyer from Redondo Beach Sentenced to Prison for Conning Clients
A former lawyer from Redondo Beach was sentenced to 37 months behind bars for lying to clients about winning cases and deceiving them with bogus documents, some with the forged signatures of judges, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. Matthew Elstein, 52, was sentenced late Monday by U.S. District...
Man Charged with DUI in Fatal Wrong-Way Crash in Tustin
A 21-year-old man was charged Tuesday with manslaughter and drunken driving in a wrong-way crash that killed a 22-year-old woman on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Tustin. The California Highway Patrol received calls that Dylan Erric Robinson was driving a 2015 Toyota Prius northbound in the southbound diamond lane on the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway at the San Diego (405) Freeway early Sunday morning.
DEA Agents Make Record Meth Bust in Norco
A nearly two-ton seizure of methamphetamine in Norco was the largest meth seizure documented by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s Los Angeles Division, it was announced Wednesday. “Synthetic drugs like methamphetamine are highly addictive, dangerous and killing people at alarming rates,” DEA Los Angeles Special Agent in Charge Bill...
Authorities ID Man Killed by Union Pacific Train in Downtown LA
Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was struck and killed by a Union Pacific train in downtown Los Angeles. Paramedics were sent to the 2100 block of South Santa Fe Avenue at about 7:45 p.m. Monday, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department. Guillermo Robledo, 64, of...
