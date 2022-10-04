A La CaÃ±ada Flintridge real estate developer who allegedly planned to hire a gang member to kill two rivals is expected to be arraigned Thursday. Arthur Aslanian, 53, is charged in a federal indictment with one count of conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire. Also facing the same charge is Sesar Rivera, 40, of North Hollywood, Aslanian’s employee and alleged co-conspirator, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 15 HOURS AGO