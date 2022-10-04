Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Yankton hosting World Archery Field Tournament
YANKTON, S.D (KELO)– Yankton is home to the largest archery center in the world. All the more reason to host a big tournament this week. Archers from all around the world are in Yankton, South Dakota for a week long archery tournament event, and they are going to do their best to hit the bullseye.
Which Sioux Falls High School Is The Best in South Dakota?
When you're a parent, you only want the best for your children. This especially includes sending them to a school where they can excel both in and out of the classroom. But the question is always, “Where is the best school in town?”. The state of South Dakota has...
dakotanewsnow.com
Big game for both teams Saturday in Brookings and Stig is looking forward to it
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In case you haven’t heard., there’s a rivalry game Saturday in Brookings as the Jackrabbits will roll out the red carpet for the USD Coyotes. And rivalry or not, it’s a very important game for both teams as they play much earlier in the season when the weather is much more conducive to a huge crowd.
siouxfalls.business
Sioux Falls native returns in leadership role as ClubHouse prepares for expansion, renovation
This paid piece is sponsored by The Ramkota Companies. Nathan Kasselder’s weekend is shaping up to be anything but low-key. “We’re sold out,” he said, ducking into an empty boardroom for a rare quiet place to talk. “We have a large group in for two days, and...
dakotanewsnow.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls, according to Tripadvisor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls from Tripadvisor. Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal,...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota Soybean Association gives $125,000 against slaughterhouse ban
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thousands of dollars are pouring into campaign organizations regarding a Sioux Falls ballot measure to ban future slaughterhouses from opening in city limits. The latest campaign finance reports for the municipal ballot committees were released by the city clerk Wednesday evening. The newest committee,...
KELOLAND TV
Tiny homes for Veterans are coming to town with Sioux Falls Ford Lincoln’s help
An estimated 62,000 South Dakotans have served our country in the military. When Veterans return home as heroes, it can be difficult for some to restart their lives as civilians. The result? An estimated 22% are at one point or another homeless. Marina Perets is the marketing manager as Sioux...
KELOLAND TV
Campaign finance, fishing scandal and colder weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Find the latest headlines for Thursday morning with KELOLAND On The Go. A 62-year old man is in the Minnehaha County jail facing rape charges. A former pharmacist is accused of stealing drugs from the hospital and pharmacy where he worked. We are getting...
KELOLAND TV
The paying field: NIL impacts student athletes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — They may not make millions but college student athletes in South Dakota have the chance to make money from their name, image and likeness. It’s been more than a year since the NCAA approved its name, image and likeness (NIL) policy which allows college athletes to monetize their NIL.
Iconic South Dakota Ice Cream Shop Lists Season Closure Dates
One of the best parts about summer is enjoying delicious ice cream. A local favorite establishment to enjoy sweet ice cream treats is B&G Milkyway. Just like summer winding down for the school year to begin, the same goes for all eight B&G Milkyway locations across the Sioux Empire. Closing dates for the season have been announced for some of the B&G Milkyway locations.
KELOLAND TV
Parker native survives Hurricane Ian and is now helping others
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Days after Hurricane Ian, a powerful category 4 storm, carved a path of destruction from Florida to the Carolinas, the dangers persist and the cleanup is far from over. A woman who grew up in Parker, South Dakota now calls Fort Meyers her home,...
siouxfalls.business
Comings & Goings
Dunn Brothers Coffee has opened a second location in Sioux Falls. The new coffee shop, which also serves pastries, breakfast sandwiches, naan pizzas, wraps and sandwiches, is the first business to open in the new Firehouse 42 development at 12th Street and Ellis Road. It’s open daily. The development...
KELOLAND TV
Management, food and beverage contract renewals for the PREMIER Center, arena
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Next week, the Sioux Falls City Council will decide whether to extend contracts with the two groups that oversee everything from concerts to refreshments at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Convention Center and Sioux Falls Arena. Whether you are cheering on your favorite basketball...
More South Dakota students going hungry after federal free meal program ends
Thousands of schoolchildren across South Dakota are facing new barriers to getting proper nutrition at school due to the end of a pandemic-era federal program that provided free meals to all students regardless of parental income. Parents in South Dakota, meanwhile, are facing new financial challenges as they try to...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls adds usable space to its downtown landscape
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls’ newest “green” space is open for business. “Just a great gathering space for people to really connect downtown and enjoy what downtown has to offer,” Sioux Falls Parks & Rec Recreation Manager Jackie Nelson said. “Something very similar...
KELOLAND TV
Empire Mall makes room for Dillard’s
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a few years in the making, but finally construction crews have started work on transforming the old ‘Younkers’ in the Empire Mall into the new ‘Dillard’s’, which will give shoppers one more option and it’s going to be bigger.
KELOLAND TV
Update on Giliberto’s shooting; Cliff Ave construction; Veterans reflect on Honor Flight
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, October 4. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls police are searching for the man who opened fire inside a restaurant on the west side of the city.
KELOLAND TV
Taking a look at when snow may arrive in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winds of change brought in much cooler air today with afternoon temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Speaking of change, models continue to try to get a hold on the change of the season. Along with the change of the season, we all know snow can be on the table anytime now.
KELOLAND TV
Vance Thompson Vision: The latest in cataracts
A cataract is a clouding of the eye’s natural lens that can make it difficult for light to enter your eye. Cataracts occur as you get older and develop gradually. The only way to treat cataracts is with cataract surgery. That leaves you with an important decision to make when it comes to the kind of vision you want after surgery.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls business target of religious appropriation, temple calls for apology
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An upscale cufflink store in Sioux Falls does business with other retail outlets and customers worldwide. Both inside and online, cufflinks feature many religious icons, including Jewish symbols, Christian symbols, and others. But a pair of $940 cufflinks with a Hindu deity is raising concerns.
