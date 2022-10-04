ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

Yankton hosting World Archery Field Tournament

YANKTON, S.D (KELO)– Yankton is home to the largest archery center in the world. All the more reason to host a big tournament this week. Archers from all around the world are in Yankton, South Dakota for a week long archery tournament event, and they are going to do their best to hit the bullseye.
YANKTON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Big game for both teams Saturday in Brookings and Stig is looking forward to it

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In case you haven’t heard., there’s a rivalry game Saturday in Brookings as the Jackrabbits will roll out the red carpet for the USD Coyotes. And rivalry or not, it’s a very important game for both teams as they play much earlier in the season when the weather is much more conducive to a huge crowd.
BROOKINGS, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls, according to Tripadvisor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls from Tripadvisor. Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota Soybean Association gives $125,000 against slaughterhouse ban

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thousands of dollars are pouring into campaign organizations regarding a Sioux Falls ballot measure to ban future slaughterhouses from opening in city limits. The latest campaign finance reports for the municipal ballot committees were released by the city clerk Wednesday evening. The newest committee,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Campaign finance, fishing scandal and colder weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Find the latest headlines for Thursday morning with KELOLAND On The Go. A 62-year old man is in the Minnehaha County jail facing rape charges. A former pharmacist is accused of stealing drugs from the hospital and pharmacy where he worked. We are getting...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Lance White
KELOLAND TV

The paying field: NIL impacts student athletes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — They may not make millions but college student athletes in South Dakota have the chance to make money from their name, image and likeness. It’s been more than a year since the NCAA approved its name, image and likeness (NIL) policy which allows college athletes to monetize their NIL.
VERMILLION, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Iconic South Dakota Ice Cream Shop Lists Season Closure Dates

One of the best parts about summer is enjoying delicious ice cream. A local favorite establishment to enjoy sweet ice cream treats is B&G Milkyway. Just like summer winding down for the school year to begin, the same goes for all eight B&G Milkyway locations across the Sioux Empire. Closing dates for the season have been announced for some of the B&G Milkyway locations.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Parker native survives Hurricane Ian and is now helping others

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Days after Hurricane Ian, a powerful category 4 storm, carved a path of destruction from Florida to the Carolinas, the dangers persist and the cleanup is far from over. A woman who grew up in Parker, South Dakota now calls Fort Meyers her home,...
PARKER, SD
siouxfalls.business

Comings & Goings

Dunn Brothers Coffee has opened a second location in Sioux Falls. The new coffee shop, which also serves pastries, breakfast sandwiches, naan pizzas, wraps and sandwiches, is the first business to open in the new Firehouse 42 development at 12th Street and Ellis Road. It’s open daily. The development...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls adds usable space to its downtown landscape

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls’ newest “green” space is open for business. “Just a great gathering space for people to really connect downtown and enjoy what downtown has to offer,” Sioux Falls Parks & Rec Recreation Manager Jackie Nelson said. “Something very similar...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Empire Mall makes room for Dillard’s

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a few years in the making, but finally construction crews have started work on transforming the old ‘Younkers’ in the Empire Mall into the new ‘Dillard’s’, which will give shoppers one more option and it’s going to be bigger.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
KELOLAND TV

Taking a look at when snow may arrive in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winds of change brought in much cooler air today with afternoon temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Speaking of change, models continue to try to get a hold on the change of the season. Along with the change of the season, we all know snow can be on the table anytime now.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Vance Thompson Vision: The latest in cataracts

A cataract is a clouding of the eye’s natural lens that can make it difficult for light to enter your eye. Cataracts occur as you get older and develop gradually. The only way to treat cataracts is with cataract surgery. That leaves you with an important decision to make when it comes to the kind of vision you want after surgery.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

