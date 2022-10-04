ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

As US pardons cannabis convictions Tories call for it to be classified the same as heroin

Tory police chiefs have called for cannabis to be classified the same as heroin – the same week US president Joe Biden pardoned thousands of people convicted of possessing the drug.While the US has led the way in legalising cannabis the UK has cracked down harder than ever, with penalties of five years in prison on the books for simple possession.But Conservative police and crime commissioners this week urged the government to go further and reclassify cannabis as a 'Class A' drug."There are so many crimes linked to drugs that, actually, by addressing this, by giving us this clarity, it...
The Hill

Chris Wallace says he became ‘a bit bored’ covering politics

Veteran journalist Chris Wallace said he became “a bit bored” with politics after years of political coverage, leading him to his CNN show that incorporates different interests and guests from different backgrounds. Wallace said on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” on Friday that he was not bored...
