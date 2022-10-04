Man charged in shooting that wounded 7-year-old Legend Barr in Roseland

Man charged with attempted murder of 7-year-old boy in Roseland 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was charged with attempted murder Tuesday in a shooting that wounded a 7-year-old boy in Roseland over the weekend.

Kentrell Gayden, 22, was charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of aggravated battery involving a firearm in the shooting that wounded Legend Barr .

At 11:21 a.m. Sunday near 108th Street and Wabash Avenue, Legend and his family were on their way to Universal Community Missionary Church when one of the occupants of their car saw a man breaking into a family member's vehicle. The family member then approached the suspect, who then started shooting before fleeing the scene.

One of the bullets struck the vehicle, and Legend was struck in the leg with a rifle round, police said.

"Our son was screaming at us in the back. He was like, 'I got shot! I got shot in the leg!" said his mother, Keshawana Barr.

Family rushed the boy to Roseland Hospital and then he was transferred to Comer Children's Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, according to CPD Deputy Chief Larry Snelling.

Legend's mother said a bullet shattered her son's femur.

"Legend's just in a lot of pain right now, and he's really mentally kind of out of it right now. He keeps having nightmares. He won't let us open doors and windows in here. He's going through a lot," Keshawana Barr said.

Legend spoke to CBS 2's Marissa Perlman from his hospital bed Monday morning. His mom said he hasn't been able to sleep, and is preparing to undergo surgery to put rods in his legs.

The 7-year-old said he's trying to be brave, but he's angry.

"I had basketball season, but now I can't go to basketball until my leg gets better," he said.

Legend described the moment the gunman opened fire on his family's car.

"I just saw him getting out of our grandma's car, and then he pulled a gun out of his coat pocket," he said. "Then he just pulled the trigger, and then started shooting at the back, at the middle of the car when I was on the left side of the car," he said.

The Barr family said they're grateful Legend will survive his injuries.

"We just keep trying to make him as comfortable as possible, and letting him know that no bad stuff is going to happen anymore, because … it's the worst day of his life," his mother said.

Gayden is due in bond court on Wednesday.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Legend's medical expenses.