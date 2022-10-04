ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crossgate, KY

WLKY.com

Warehouse engulfed in flames overnight in Clifton neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A warehouse was destroyed early Sunday morning after a fire in the Clifton neighborhood. The Louisville Fire Department said the fire started just before 4 a.m. The fire started in a 3,000 square foot commercial warehouse on the 2100 block of Frankfort Avenue. That is near...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

New 'Peace Path' walking bridge opens on Bellarmine Univerisity campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's a new place to get out and enjoy the great outdoors in Louisville. The "Peace Path" is now open on Bellarmine's campus and University of Louisville Peace Hospital. The new walking bridge that spans across Beargrass Creek officially opened on Thursday. Metro Councilmember Pat Mulvihill...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Sherman Minton Bridge 9 day closure delayed

NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - The nine-day directional closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge has been postponed. According to the release, the closure was originally scheduled to take place on Oct. 10. The closure has been postponed to complete the final steps of preparing the bridge deck for phase two.
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLKY.com

2 former Zoneton firefighters to be honored during national ceremony for decades of service

ZONETON, Ky. — Two former Zoneton firefighters are being honored this weekend at the 41st National Firefighters Memorial Weekend ceremony. Former Maj. Garry Key, and former battalion Chief Rob Orkies, both died of complications from COVID-19 more than a year ago. On Sunday, as part of the ceremony, their names will be etched into a stone monument. They'll be part of 148 firefighters receiving the recognition.
PIONEER VILLAGE, KY
Wave 3

TRIMARC: Lanes blocked on Gene Snyder after multiple cars crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers can expect delays after multiple cars crashed on the Gene Snyder. According to TRIMARC, the crash happened around 11:16 a.m. on I-64 east at mile marker 18.8. At least three cars were involved. The right three lanes and right shoulder are blocked. Lanes are estimated...
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

3 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Marion County

LEBANON, Ky. (KT) – A two-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday morning on U.S. 68 in Marion County has claimed three lives, according to Kentucky State Police at Post 15 in Columbia. The KSP says shortly before 11:00, Central Time, Matthew Brady, 32, of Lebanon, was traveling west on US...
MARION COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Multi-vehicle crash shuts down several eastbound lanes on I-64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A crash on the eastbound lanes of Interstate-64 blocked several lanes of traffic on Saturday. Three cars were involved in an accident around 11:45 a.m. just before the Gene Snyder Freeway exit. The right shoulder and three right lanes on the eastbound side were blocked as...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

UofL Health offering mobile mammograms during October

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Health is making it more accessible for women in Louisville to get breast cancer screenings during October. They are providing mobile mammograms around the Metro. It will offer women screenings either for free or at a discounted rate. They do require that you be 40...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

KSP investigating fatal crash on US 68 in Marion County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash on US 68 in Marion County. According to the release, around 11 a.m. Thursday troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on US 68. KSP’s preliminary investigation shows that Matthew Brady, 32, was traveling west on US 68...
MARION COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Golf tourney honors longtime Louisville Water employee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Golfers hit the links at Long Run Golf Course Saturday for the fourth annual Jimmy Stone Memorial Golf Scramble. The tournament was created to honor the life of long-time Louisville Water employee Jimmy Stone, who was hit by a car while fixing a fire hydrant in the summer of 2019.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Bark in the Park comes to Seneca Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Seneca Park went to the dogs Saturday and it was all for a good cause. Dozens of pups invaded the park for the Animal Care Society's Annual Bark in the Park. The events included a 'Howl-O-Ween' pet costume, trick demonstrations and, of course, booths selling everything...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man taken into custody near Dixie Highway after standoff, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department said they have taken a man into custody after he caused a disturbance near Dixie Highway. Around 6 p.m. Friday, LMPD dispatched officers to Dixie Highway near Valley Village about a man stopping traffic in the middle of the highway. Police said...
LOUISVILLE, KY

