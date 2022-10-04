Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
The Legend of Old Louisville's Witches TreeSara BLouisville, KY
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Concert review: Conan Gray aestheticizes pain, pleasure and pining on his “Superache” tourThe LanternLouisville, KY
Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
WLKY.com
Neighbors thankful to be alive after VA Medical Center blasting damages property
GRAYMOOR-DEVONDALE, Ky. — Neighbors are thankful to be alive after a blasting mishap at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center construction site sent rocks flying into nearby houses. The incident damaged several homes, shocked drivers on the Watterson Expressway and left people in the area scared for their safety. Ana...
WLKY.com
House a total loss in Russell neighborhood after fire crews work to bring it under control
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A building in the Russell neighborhood is a total loss after the Louisville Fire Department said they worked to put it out in the early morning hours of Saturday. It happened around 5 a.m. when LFD crews were dispatched to a fire in the 400 block...
WLKY.com
Louisville Fire Department extinguishes fire at vacant home in Russell neighborhood
Crews worked to extinguish a vacant house fire Saturday morning. Crews were called to the 400 block of Dr. W.J. Hodge Street around 5:13 am. When they got to the scene, they saw a vacant two-story house engulfed in flames. Demetra Yarbrough says the fires near her street in the...
WLKY.com
Warehouse engulfed in flames overnight in Clifton neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A warehouse was destroyed early Sunday morning after a fire in the Clifton neighborhood. The Louisville Fire Department said the fire started just before 4 a.m. The fire started in a 3,000 square foot commercial warehouse on the 2100 block of Frankfort Avenue. That is near...
WLKY.com
New 'Peace Path' walking bridge opens on Bellarmine Univerisity campus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's a new place to get out and enjoy the great outdoors in Louisville. The "Peace Path" is now open on Bellarmine's campus and University of Louisville Peace Hospital. The new walking bridge that spans across Beargrass Creek officially opened on Thursday. Metro Councilmember Pat Mulvihill...
Wave 3
Sherman Minton Bridge 9 day closure delayed
NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - The nine-day directional closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge has been postponed. According to the release, the closure was originally scheduled to take place on Oct. 10. The closure has been postponed to complete the final steps of preparing the bridge deck for phase two.
Peace Path, walking bridge opens providing safe passage for neighborhoods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Peace Path and walking bridge had its grand opening on Friday, announced by Councilman Patrick Mulvihill (D-10). Officials said the idea for this project was a result of a conversation with multiple people/companies in late 2015, and it came to fruition due to the combined involvement of the project's community partners.
WLKY.com
2 former Zoneton firefighters to be honored during national ceremony for decades of service
ZONETON, Ky. — Two former Zoneton firefighters are being honored this weekend at the 41st National Firefighters Memorial Weekend ceremony. Former Maj. Garry Key, and former battalion Chief Rob Orkies, both died of complications from COVID-19 more than a year ago. On Sunday, as part of the ceremony, their names will be etched into a stone monument. They'll be part of 148 firefighters receiving the recognition.
Wave 3
TRIMARC: Lanes blocked on Gene Snyder after multiple cars crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers can expect delays after multiple cars crashed on the Gene Snyder. According to TRIMARC, the crash happened around 11:16 a.m. on I-64 east at mile marker 18.8. At least three cars were involved. The right three lanes and right shoulder are blocked. Lanes are estimated...
kentuckytoday.com
3 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Marion County
LEBANON, Ky. (KT) – A two-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday morning on U.S. 68 in Marion County has claimed three lives, according to Kentucky State Police at Post 15 in Columbia. The KSP says shortly before 11:00, Central Time, Matthew Brady, 32, of Lebanon, was traveling west on US...
clayconews.com
KSP Investigates Triple Fatality Vehicle Collision in Marion County, Kentucky
LEBANON, KY (October 6, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) is reporting that yesterday, October 6, 2022, at approximately 10:58 AM EST, KSP Post 15 Troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury collision on US 68 in Marion County. The preliminary investigation revealed that Matthew Brady (32) of Lebanon,...
WLKY.com
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down several eastbound lanes on I-64
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A crash on the eastbound lanes of Interstate-64 blocked several lanes of traffic on Saturday. Three cars were involved in an accident around 11:45 a.m. just before the Gene Snyder Freeway exit. The right shoulder and three right lanes on the eastbound side were blocked as...
WLKY.com
UofL Health offering mobile mammograms during October
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Health is making it more accessible for women in Louisville to get breast cancer screenings during October. They are providing mobile mammograms around the Metro. It will offer women screenings either for free or at a discounted rate. They do require that you be 40...
Wave 3
KSP investigating fatal crash on US 68 in Marion County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash on US 68 in Marion County. According to the release, around 11 a.m. Thursday troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on US 68. KSP’s preliminary investigation shows that Matthew Brady, 32, was traveling west on US 68...
WLKY.com
Golf tourney honors longtime Louisville Water employee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Golfers hit the links at Long Run Golf Course Saturday for the fourth annual Jimmy Stone Memorial Golf Scramble. The tournament was created to honor the life of long-time Louisville Water employee Jimmy Stone, who was hit by a car while fixing a fire hydrant in the summer of 2019.
WLKY.com
Frankfort Avenue vendors hope to start a new tradition with Autumn on the Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's a new tradition this fall on historic Frankfort Avenue helping to promote local businesses. Autumn on the Avenue featured activities, entertainment, and special discounts at various shops along Frankfort Saturday. And business owners say the inaugural event brought in lots of first-time customers. "We have...
WLKY.com
Bark in the Park comes to Seneca Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Seneca Park went to the dogs Saturday and it was all for a good cause. Dozens of pups invaded the park for the Animal Care Society's Annual Bark in the Park. The events included a 'Howl-O-Ween' pet costume, trick demonstrations and, of course, booths selling everything...
WLKY.com
Man taken into custody near Dixie Highway after standoff, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department said they have taken a man into custody after he caused a disturbance near Dixie Highway. Around 6 p.m. Friday, LMPD dispatched officers to Dixie Highway near Valley Village about a man stopping traffic in the middle of the highway. Police said...
WLKY.com
After 4 shot in Newburg park, Louisville councilwoman wants cameras installed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of shots sent people running for cover Thursday night at Petersburg Park, turning it into a crime scene. "I know I heard 20 to 40 shots, and I was just at home around the corner," one neighbor told WLKY. Four men were hit, and all...
WLKY.com
Louisville nature preserve, historic homestead holding bourbon-themed fundraiser
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville's hidden gem is holding an event not only to raise funds but also bring people in that may not know about it. Blackacre State Nature Preserve and Historic Homestead is hold its "Bourbon at Blackacre" event on Thursday, Oct. 13. It will be...
