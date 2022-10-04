ZONETON, Ky. — Two former Zoneton firefighters are being honored this weekend at the 41st National Firefighters Memorial Weekend ceremony. Former Maj. Garry Key, and former battalion Chief Rob Orkies, both died of complications from COVID-19 more than a year ago. On Sunday, as part of the ceremony, their names will be etched into a stone monument. They'll be part of 148 firefighters receiving the recognition.

