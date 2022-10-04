Celebrating National Taco Day in the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — “Tacobout” a day to celebrate!Taco Bell of the future: New restaurant opens with 4-lane drive-thru system
October 4 is National Taco Day, and restaurants around the country are offering special deals to celebrate the occasion.
For just one day, Taco Bell is bringing back its taco subscription service exclusively on its app. It’s called the “Taco Lovers Pass”, and with the pass, rewards members can pay $10 to get one free taco a day all month long.
Moe’s Southwest Grill is giving Moe’s members $5 off any meal kit.Taco Bell unveils Big Cheez-It Tostada and Crunchwrap Supreme
Additionally, West Social Tap & Table is celebrating with taco specials and $5 margaritas. They will also be celebrating the day with a live DJ performance, starting Tuesday night at 6 p.m.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 1