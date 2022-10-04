ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead City, NC

carolinacoastonline.com

Runners finally top CHS

The Swansboro girls cross country team captured a rare win over Croatan on Wednesday, Sept. 28, in a three-team home 3A Coastal Conference meet. The Cougars haven’t lost a boys or girls meet since joining the 3A league, but the Pirates ended that streak by placing all three of the podium runners in the race and finishing with 26 points. Croatan placed second with 31 points, while Richlands did not have enough runners to tally a team score.
SWANSBORO, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

West earns 56-20 win on gridiron over Dixon in Coastal opener

MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret football team took its 3A Coastal Conference opener in comfortable fashion on Monday in a 56-20 win over Dixon. The Patriots earned their second straight victory and third in the last four games while improving to 4-2. The Bulldogs fell to 0-6. Defense...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Vet memorial finds a site

The Swansboro Veterans Memorial – in planning for the past few years – has found a site. In a ceremony at the American Legion Post in Swansboro on Sept. 12, Swansboro businessman Jeffrey N. Bailey signed a letter of intent to convey up to 3 acres of land on Swansboro Loop Road to Swansboro Veterans Memorial, a 501 (C) 3 nonprofit corporation.
SWANSBORO, NC
City
Swansboro, NC
Morehead City, NC
Sports
City
Morehead City, NC
WNCT

68th Swansboro Mullet Festival happening this weekend

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Happening this weekend is the 68th annual Mullet Festival in Swansboro! Let’s Go Out festivals and other events The festival kicks off Saturday with a street parade in downtown Swansboro at 9 am. Festival goers can taste fried mullet served all around the festival, participate in a mullet toss, attend a […]
SWANSBORO, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Susan Willis, 74; service October 13

Susan Willis, 74, of Williston, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. A graveside service with Rev. Rusty Willis officiating will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Williston Methodist Church Cemetery. Susan grew up in Williston,...
WILLISTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Time to bring the Twin Bridges Road Race back

October just seems strange without the N.C. Seafood Festival Twin Bridges 8K Road Race. Any runner in the county will tell you the same. The unique and fun event took place for more than 30 years but hasn’t been held since 2017. Hurricane Florence wiped it out in 2018,...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Kristopher Jones, 27; incomplete

Kristopher Relle Jones, 27, of Havelock, NC, died on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home of Kinston,NC.
HAVELOCK, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Garner’s Fall Festival offers fun for students, families

NEWPORT — From hayrides to pumpkin patches and games, about 150 area homeschool students and families enjoyed a sunny fall day Thursday at Garner’s Fall Festival, held each October at Garner Farms. GALLERY: Garner’s Fall Festival offers fun for students, families. This year’s festival, which features a...
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Carol Wilson, 82; service October 11

Carol Jeanette Cook Wilson died peacefully October 2, 2022, at her residence at Carteret Landing in Morehead City, NC, surrounded by family. She was 82 years old. Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Robert White Wilson, Jr., and by her parents Jennie Sue Duncan Cook Franklin Martin of Danville, VA, and William Edward Cook of Yanceyville, NC.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Hubert Smith Jr., 92; service October 8

Hubert “Juney” Clarence Smith Jr., 91, of Beaufort, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022, at his home. A memorial service will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Juney, as he was known by many of his friends...
BEAUFORT, NC
#Patriots#Croatan
carolinacoastonline.com

Beaufort Film Festival gets rolling, will run through Nov. 13

BEAUFORT — Billed as "The Coolest Film Festival in the Carolinas," the 2022 Beaufort Film Festival launches with a preview party at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 and wraps with an awards party 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13. Sandwiched in between are dozens of short, feature and documentary films which will be screened primarily at Beaufort Picture Show headquarters at Mill Space (next to Mill Whistle Brewing on Lennoxville Road).
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Oct. 1, 2 & 3

Lydia "Kris" Freshour, 63, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2022, at home. Kris's life will be celebrated privately by her family. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Jacqueline Shelton. Jacqueline Shelton, 67, passed...
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Local restaurants featured in national spotlight

CARTERET COUNTY - When the self-proclaimed "Mayor of Flavortown" walks into your restaurant, people take notice. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri recently visited the Crystal Coast to film episodes of his hit series "Diners, drive-ins and dives." During the show, Fieri travels across the country to sample the best food offered in America.
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
WITN

Groups work to clear abandoned boats from North Carolina coast

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Ian was a reminder to Floridians and Carolinians of just how devastating a big storm can be. While it was just over four years ago, Hurricane Florence is still fresh on the minds of many in Eastern Carolina. Pictures coming out of Florida this past week of boats tossed around canals, rivers, and marinas are not unlike what Eastern Carolinians saw in 2018.
NEWPORT, NC
wcti12.com

Wild canine seen near Emerald Isle, is it a coyote or is it a wolf?

EMERALD ISLE, Carteret County — People in Spinnaker's Reach were alarmed at the sight of a large, wild canine roaming their neighborhood. Several took photos of the animal. "We've been living in Spinnaker's Reach for a couple of months. I'm a hunter and have seen many coyotes in the wild, none as big as this here in this area. It was the size of a full-grown German Shepherd," Matthew Miles said.
EMERALD ISLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Shirley Conekin, 84; incomplete

Shirley Denning Conekin, 84, of Emerald Isle, died Sunday, October 2, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
EMERALD ISLE, NC

