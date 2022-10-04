Read full article on original website
Related
carolinacoastonline.com
Runners finally top CHS
The Swansboro girls cross country team captured a rare win over Croatan on Wednesday, Sept. 28, in a three-team home 3A Coastal Conference meet. The Cougars haven’t lost a boys or girls meet since joining the 3A league, but the Pirates ended that streak by placing all three of the podium runners in the race and finishing with 26 points. Croatan placed second with 31 points, while Richlands did not have enough runners to tally a team score.
carolinacoastonline.com
Mariners pull off impressive 29-22 homecoming win over Northside-Pinetown in league opener
BEAUFORT — East Carteret had a sorry start but a fantastic finish in a Monday night football game with Northside-Pinetown. The Mariners were gashed on defense on the Panthers’ first two drives of the contest and trailed 7-0 after a blocked punt was returned for a touchdown. The...
carolinacoastonline.com
West earns 56-20 win on gridiron over Dixon in Coastal opener
MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret football team took its 3A Coastal Conference opener in comfortable fashion on Monday in a 56-20 win over Dixon. The Patriots earned their second straight victory and third in the last four games while improving to 4-2. The Bulldogs fell to 0-6. Defense...
carolinacoastonline.com
Vet memorial finds a site
The Swansboro Veterans Memorial – in planning for the past few years – has found a site. In a ceremony at the American Legion Post in Swansboro on Sept. 12, Swansboro businessman Jeffrey N. Bailey signed a letter of intent to convey up to 3 acres of land on Swansboro Loop Road to Swansboro Veterans Memorial, a 501 (C) 3 nonprofit corporation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
68th Swansboro Mullet Festival happening this weekend
SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Happening this weekend is the 68th annual Mullet Festival in Swansboro! Let’s Go Out festivals and other events The festival kicks off Saturday with a street parade in downtown Swansboro at 9 am. Festival goers can taste fried mullet served all around the festival, participate in a mullet toss, attend a […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Susan Willis, 74; service October 13
Susan Willis, 74, of Williston, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. A graveside service with Rev. Rusty Willis officiating will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Williston Methodist Church Cemetery. Susan grew up in Williston,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Time to bring the Twin Bridges Road Race back
October just seems strange without the N.C. Seafood Festival Twin Bridges 8K Road Race. Any runner in the county will tell you the same. The unique and fun event took place for more than 30 years but hasn’t been held since 2017. Hurricane Florence wiped it out in 2018,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Kristopher Jones, 27; incomplete
Kristopher Relle Jones, 27, of Havelock, NC, died on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home of Kinston,NC.
RELATED PEOPLE
carolinacoastonline.com
Garner’s Fall Festival offers fun for students, families
NEWPORT — From hayrides to pumpkin patches and games, about 150 area homeschool students and families enjoyed a sunny fall day Thursday at Garner’s Fall Festival, held each October at Garner Farms. GALLERY: Garner’s Fall Festival offers fun for students, families. This year’s festival, which features a...
carolinacoastonline.com
Carol Wilson, 82; service October 11
Carol Jeanette Cook Wilson died peacefully October 2, 2022, at her residence at Carteret Landing in Morehead City, NC, surrounded by family. She was 82 years old. Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Robert White Wilson, Jr., and by her parents Jennie Sue Duncan Cook Franklin Martin of Danville, VA, and William Edward Cook of Yanceyville, NC.
carolinacoastonline.com
Hubert Smith Jr., 92; service October 8
Hubert “Juney” Clarence Smith Jr., 91, of Beaufort, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022, at his home. A memorial service will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Juney, as he was known by many of his friends...
carolinacoastonline.com
Multiple generations join for family reunion at the History Museum of Carteret County
— Multiple generations of family members related to Ellen Cavanaugh, a native of Morehead City, celebrated a unique reunion Sept. 30 at the History Museum of Carteret County. “The ideology to have this came from my research findings of the maternal side of my family,” she stated in an email....
IN THIS ARTICLE
carolinacoastonline.com
White Oak River IWLA selling tickets for Nov. 5 fundraiser oyster roast and barbecue
PELETIER — The White Oak River Chapter of the Isaac Walton League of America will hold its annual fundraising oyster roast and barbecue on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. The event will be in the group's clubhouse at 287 Hadnot Creek Road. “We have renamed our old event...
carolinacoastonline.com
Beaufort Film Festival gets rolling, will run through Nov. 13
BEAUFORT — Billed as "The Coolest Film Festival in the Carolinas," the 2022 Beaufort Film Festival launches with a preview party at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 and wraps with an awards party 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13. Sandwiched in between are dozens of short, feature and documentary films which will be screened primarily at Beaufort Picture Show headquarters at Mill Space (next to Mill Whistle Brewing on Lennoxville Road).
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Oct. 1, 2 & 3
Lydia "Kris" Freshour, 63, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2022, at home. Kris's life will be celebrated privately by her family. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Jacqueline Shelton. Jacqueline Shelton, 67, passed...
Why is the NC coast still seeing flooding days after Ian?
Two factors are contributing to the continued flooding being seen in the Outer Banks of North Carolina.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
carolinacoastonline.com
Local restaurants featured in national spotlight
CARTERET COUNTY - When the self-proclaimed "Mayor of Flavortown" walks into your restaurant, people take notice. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri recently visited the Crystal Coast to film episodes of his hit series "Diners, drive-ins and dives." During the show, Fieri travels across the country to sample the best food offered in America.
WITN
Groups work to clear abandoned boats from North Carolina coast
NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Ian was a reminder to Floridians and Carolinians of just how devastating a big storm can be. While it was just over four years ago, Hurricane Florence is still fresh on the minds of many in Eastern Carolina. Pictures coming out of Florida this past week of boats tossed around canals, rivers, and marinas are not unlike what Eastern Carolinians saw in 2018.
wcti12.com
Wild canine seen near Emerald Isle, is it a coyote or is it a wolf?
EMERALD ISLE, Carteret County — People in Spinnaker's Reach were alarmed at the sight of a large, wild canine roaming their neighborhood. Several took photos of the animal. "We've been living in Spinnaker's Reach for a couple of months. I'm a hunter and have seen many coyotes in the wild, none as big as this here in this area. It was the size of a full-grown German Shepherd," Matthew Miles said.
carolinacoastonline.com
Shirley Conekin, 84; incomplete
Shirley Denning Conekin, 84, of Emerald Isle, died Sunday, October 2, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Comments / 0