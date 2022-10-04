ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Stitt appoints former OESC Executive Director as new State Tourism Director

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Governor Kevin Stitt has appointed the former executive director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, Shelley Zumwalt to become the executive director of the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation.

“Shelley is smart, hardworking and boasts a proven and impressive track record of strong leadership during her time at the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission,” said Gov. Stitt. “I look forward to her taking on this new role and am confident in her ability to promote our great state.”

The Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation’s former director, Jerry Winchester resigned in April 2022 amid the growing investigation into alleged taxpayer dollar misuse involving a contract between the state tourism department and Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchens.

“I’m honored to again be asked to serve my state in a leadership role as the Executive Director of ODTR. My state service and serving OESC during the pandemic has given me a skill set and experience to lead an organization to act decisively and responsibly with taxpayer dollars,” said Zumwalt. “State service is something I firmly believe in and as a proud native Oklahoman, I am excited to devote my time and passion to an agency that is vital to Oklahoma’s economy and state identity. I’m grateful to have been able to lead OESC and its dedicated staff at such a pivotal time in state history and I’m ready to take on this new and important challenge.”

Zumwalt became OESC’s executive director in May 2020 after the previous director resigned . She has also worked for other state agencies, such as the Oklahoma Health Care Authority and the Office of Management and Enterprise Services.

