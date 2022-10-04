ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blockchain Twitter App Launches to Bring Decentralized Social to the Masses

[PRESS RELEASE – Los Angeles, CA, 5th October 2022]. A novel web3 social platform called Diamond is launching on DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz. Diamond is the first product ever to enable all posts, profiles, social graphs, and content...
How Someone is Attacking the ZCash Network for $10 a Day?

Privacy-centric Zcash blockchain is suffering from a spamming attack that resulted in tripling its size to over 100 GB. According to blockchain data, miners in the network verified a block with four “shielded transaction outputs” at 1832666 block height. Twitter user ‘xenumonero’ was the first one to detect the blow-up in the size of the chain. The activity appeared to have maxed each 2 MB block every 75 seconds.
Marathon Digital Mined Twice as Much BTC in September Compared to August

Marathon Digital mined 360 BTC in September, or nearly twice as much as in August. The leading cryptocurrency mining company – Marathon Digital – mined 360 BTC during September, which is a significant improvement compared to the 184 BTC produced in August. The company’s total bitcoin holdings surged...
Latest Market Crash Proved to be Narrative Breaker and Reality Check For Bitcoin: Report

With several narratives at stake, data suggests that Bitcoin is yet to mature. Owing to the historic inflation, Q3 has been painful for Bitcoin. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap appears to have largely lost its inflation hedge and store-of-value narratives in the market. According to Messari’s new report, the demand for block space fell, resulting in a decline in Bitcoin’s transaction count and fees by roughly 3% and 23%, respectively. The average daily value settled also plunged 44% QoQ.
Weekend Watch: Ripple Soars 6%, Bitcoin Lost $20K Level

XRP is among the few larger-cap cryptocurrencies in the green today. Bitcoin’s price went through a somewhat surprising dip yesterday when the US announced the September job reports, which were better than expected. Most altcoins are also in the red now, with the obvious exception of Ripple. XRP has...
SWIFT Explores the Benefits of a Global CBDC Network

SWIFT’s CBDC experiment suggested that such monetary products can facilitate cross-border transactions and benefit the global financial network. The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) conducted an 8-month trial on different technologies and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). It determined that such monetary products could take part in...
Crypto Stocks Take Steep Hit Compared to Wall Street in End of Week Drawdown

The stock market took a dip in Friday trading after new hires beat expectations in the latest print. That triggered fears on Wall Street that the Fed will continue hiking rates to ease growth and contain inflation. Stocks started off the week in a rally, with wide benchmarks like the...
Bitcoin Will Outperform Other Assets When Economic Tide Turns: Bloomberg Intelligence

Bitcoin’s stability in Q3 may indicate its propensity to outperform later, and possibly transition into a risk-off asset. Mike McGlone – Senior Commodity Strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence – sees the top two cryptocurrencies outperforming other assets when the economy returns to bull territory. The analyst said that...
H.E. Justin Sun Spoke at TOKEN2049

[PRESS RELEASE – Geneva, Switzerland, 6th October 2022]. H.E. Justin Sun, founder of TRON and the Permanent Representative of Grenada to the World Trade Organization, attended TOKEN2049 in Singapore. It took place on 28-29 September. Sun was invited to share his insights on the decade ahead in the panel session titled “The Future of Crypto: Navigating the Decade Ahead.”
Bitcoin Defi Protocol Sovryn Gets Hacked for Over $1 Million

An exploiter ran off with over 44 RBTC using a price manipulation technique in one of the protocol’s lending pools. Sovryn – a Bitcoin-based decentralized finance protocol – was drained of over $1 million in funds on Tuesday using a price manipulation exploit. The attack allowed the...
