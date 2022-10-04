Read full article on original website
Outdoor Colorado gets into the Halloween spirit with Scorched Earth Haunted Farm
(SPONSORED) — Oh my golly, creepy crawly! The Scorched Earth Haunted Farm is back for its third year! And this 10,000-square-foot haunted attraction set inside hay bales, outside, and under the stars made it to Krista Witiak’s must-see list of places to show you for this week’s Outdoor Colorado!
Colorado First Time Home Buyer talks trends and fixer-uppers
(SPONSORED) — With inventory on the rise, first-time home buyers have more choices when buying their first home. Colorado First Time Home Buyer realtor Christen Costin joined Nova to share expert advice if you consider buying a fixer-upper!. Click the link to learn more at coloradofirsttimehomebuyer.com.
Ohio man dies after falling from 15th floor balcony at Myrtle Beach hotel
Ohio man dies after falling from 15th floor balcony at Myrtle Beach hotel
Colorado DAs unanimously support stronger car theft laws
DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado is the top state in the country for motor vehicle theft, and in this legislative session, district attorneys across the state are making it a top priority to change that. Every year, the elected DAs in Colorado chose four to five high-priority bills to run...
107-year-old WWII veteran gets Silver Star decades late
FORT CARSON, Colo. (KDVR) – He may be Colorado’s oldest living veteran at a staggering 107 years old. And he’s finally received the recognition he earned nearly 80 years ago in World War II. Harold Nelson of Denver was awarded the Silver Star, the nation’s second-highest military...
Youth in child welfare system lack access to birth control: study
BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — According to new research from the University of Colorado Boulder, 35% of eighth and ninth graders involved with the child welfare system in Colorado have received information on birth control, and only 42% know how to access such services. The study, published this month in...
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Where to get help
DENVER (KDVR) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. According to the National Resource Center on Domestic Violence, 36% of women and 30% of men experience domestic violence. Most cases of domestic violence are never reported to the police. Colorado domestic violence data. FOX31 obtained domestic violence data from the...
