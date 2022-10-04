ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Twitter Stock Skyrocketed Today

By Jeremy Bowman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

What happened

Shares of Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) soared today after Elon Musk finally agreed to buy the social media company for $44 billion, the original price he offered several months ago. The Tesla CEO's decision appears to conclude several months of legal wrangling as Musk had sought to get out of the deal by claiming, among other things, that bots were inflating Twitter's user base.

The stock popped shortly after noon when Bloomberg broke news of the deal. Twitter finished the day up 22.2% at $52 a share, 4% below the originally negotiated buyout price of $54.20.

So what

Seemingly to avoid an upcoming deposition and a court battle, Musk sent a letter to Twitter Monday night saying he intended to close the transaction as the two parties had initially agreed to back in April.

Twitter said in response that the company intends to close the deal with Musk at a price of $54.20 a share. The news seems to bring a monthslong saga to a close, though the fact that Twitter is still trading at a discount to the buyout offer indicates some skepticism among investors that the deal will close.

A deal could be completed as soon as this Friday.

Now what

A buyout seems to be the best option for Twitter shareholders because the social media platform never really fulfilled its potential as a business. User growth has stalled, and its advertising never developed the kind of targeting and value to small business that Facebook's did.

It's unclear where the company will go in Musk's hands, but he's likely to take risks with it that the current management otherwise wouldn't.

The deal hasn't officially closed. Given that Musk seems to have been backed into a corner, it makes sense for him to finally go through with the purchase.

10 stocks we like better than Twitter
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Twitter wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla and Twitter. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Former CEO Bob Iger reveals Disney found a 'substantial portion' of Twitter users were bots when it tried to buy company in 2016 - as Elon Musk's own attempt to purchase social media platform for $44 BN continues to unravel

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger says that a 'substantial portion' of Twitter's users were believed to be bots in 2016, when the company was deep into talks to purchase the social network. 'We did look very carefully at all of the Twitter users — I guess they’re called users —...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

20-year-old who tracks Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's private jets says Facebook took down his page because it violates their policy

Jack Sweeney said Facebook shut down his page that tracks Elon Musk's jets. Sweeney made headlines earlier this year when Musk offered him $5,000 to shut down a Twitter account. The 20-year-old also shares tracking data on Mark Zuckerberg's private plane. Jack Sweeney, the 20-year-old known for tracking Elon Musk's...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitter Stock#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
Business Insider

Newly revealed private texts show Jack Dorsey tried to get Elon Musk involved with Twitter at least a year before the $44 billion deal. 'I trust you,' Dorsey wrote.

Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey texted privately about Twitter several times before and after the Tesla billionaire became financially involved in the company, newly revealed court records show. Dorsey, a Twitter co-founder and former CEO, first texted Musk on March 26, according to a text log filed as part of...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Why Tesla Shares Tanked Today

One analyst just cut his third-quarter delivery forecasts, and the stock price target along with it. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Tesla
u.today

Nearly 1 Billion DOGE Transferred After Elon Musk Resumed Buying Twitter

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
247K+
Followers
109K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy