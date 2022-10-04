Read full article on original website
Woman escapes abduction during afternoon in park in Lakewood, NJ
LAKEWOOD — A woman escaped a man who attempted to abduct her near Lake Carasaljo Tuesday afternoon. Lakewood police Capt. Gregg Staffordsmith said that a 55-year-old woman was approached around 1 p.m. along Lake Drive by a man who covered her mouth and tried to drag her into a wooded area. The woman was able to break away and call 911.
Troopers: Crawford County Burglary Suspect Defecated on Floor Before Leaving
The suspect in a Crawford County burglary defecated on the floor before taking off, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It was reported Monday morning at a residence in the 3500 block of Maple Dr. in Pine Township. The suspect broke two windows before using a third to get inside the...
One woman dead, 3 people injured in 2-vehicle crash: police
A 39-year-old woman died in a 2-vehicle crash in Newberry Township, the York County Coroner’s Office announced Tuesday. The crash was reported around 9 a.m. in the 700 block of Old Trail Road, Newberry Township police said. A 2017 Toyota Corolla was speeding while driving south on the road when it crossed into the northbound lane, colliding with a 2013 Jeep Wrangler.
Man charged, in custody after hours-long standoff in Washington County
NORTH STRABANE, Pa. — A man is in custody following a long standoff in Washington County. Around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to reports of a man threatening to harm himself in North Strabane Township. A Washington County 911 operator confirmed the man was at a residence on Ash...
8 businesses charged with selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
Paramedics called to scene of crash in Hempfield Township
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Paramedics and other emergency responders were called to the scene of a crash in Hempfield Township on Wednesday night. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Route 30 near Route 136. Viewer Pete Campolongo shared a picture from the scene showing the damage to the...
State charges garages, car dealers with 'title washing' fraud
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania attorney general's office has announced charges against more than a dozen businesses and individuals in a car "title washing" scheme. The businesses include a title company, garages, and used car dealers in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Carbon, and Monroe Counties. According to a release from...
New Hampshire Fugitive Wanted For Bank Robbery Snagged In Ayer
A man wanted for a bank robbery in New Hampshire who was arrested in Massachusetts will now be charged as a fugitive, authorities said. Garrett Ojala, formerly Caza Manor, was wanted for probation stemming from a bank robbery in New Hampshire, Ayer Police said on Facebook. Investigators determined that Ojala...
Crash involving tractor-trailer in Lower Saucon ties up traffic on I-78 West
L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A crash on I-78 disrupted the evening rush hour Wednesday. It happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the westbound lanes in Lower Saucon Township. A tractor-trailer and another vehicle were involved in the wreck. State Police say there are reports of injuries, but details...
Missing Lancaster Man Might Be In Danger, Pennsylvania State Police Say
A 58-year-old man has been reported missing and he might be in danger, according to the Pennsylvania state police. The State police are searching for Douglas Martin. He was last seen driving a gray 2011 Ford F-250 four-door pickup truck with the PA license plate: ZME-9157, in the area of the 2600 block of Willow Street Pike North, according to a release by the state police.
Teen accused of threatening woman, locking her in bathroom
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a teen after they say he locked his girlfriend in a bathroom while threatening to kill her. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 29 around 9:00 p.m., troopers were called to 170 South Lycoming Road for a domestic situation in Loyalsock Township. Troopers stated once they […]
Pennsylvania brothers charged after allegedly taking tractor at gunpoint in West Virginia
Two brothers from Pennsylvania have been charged after they allegedly took a tractor at gunpoint from a Morgantown home.
Remains identified as teen missing since 1969
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced today that human remains discovered in Luzerne County nearly 10 years ago have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. PSP is asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for the death of Joan Marie Dymond. She was […]
Pennsylvania police identify remains found 10 years ago as teen who went missing in 1969
Authorities in Pennsylvania said human remains found nearly a decade ago have been identified as belonging to a Wilkes-Barre City teenager who went missing in 1969, and police are now looking for the person responsible
Pennsylvania State Police investigating people allegedly jumping off wind turbines
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident in which people were allegedly jumping off a wind turbine. On Sept. 3 around 6:30 a.m., individuals are said to have been base jumping off of a wind turbine in Stonycreek Township. Specifically, they were jumping off of the wind turbine located at 1080 Boone Road.
Pa. State Police warning residents of new scam
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - State police are warning you to be on the lookout for a new scam where the scammer is pretending to be a trooper.Troopers said the scammers are using phone numbers that look like they're coming from state police.The scammers claim to be troopers, threatening to arrest you on an outstanding warrant or Megan's Law offenses and then ask you for a gift card as payment.State police want to remind you they would never do this.
Montco Teen Charged With Threatening To Shoot Up High School In Lehigh Valley: Report
A high school in the Lehigh Valley was under increased security for one day last week and a Montgomery County teenager was arrested after police say he threatened to "shoot up the school," according to LehighValleyLive. The 18-year-old Phoenixville resident was released from Northampton County Jail and charged with a...
Remains identified as those of Pennsylvania girl missing since 1969
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Remains found a decade ago have been identified as those of a teenager girl who went missing in northeastern Pennsylvania more than a half-century ago, state police said.State police in Wilkes-Barre said Tuesday that the remains were identified as those of 14-year-old Joan Marie Dymond of Wilkes-Barre, who vanished from the Andover Street Park in June 1969."We never stopped pursuing answers, and this investigation remains very active," Capt. Patrick Dougherty, commanding officer of PSP Troop P, said in a statement. "After 53 years, the family of Joan Marie Dymond very much deserves closure. We will do...
When is Trick-or-Treat in Hellertown and Other Local Communities?
With all of the disruption caused by the pandemic over the past few years, it can be easy to forget about events, let alone the details of when, where and why they are held. However, an event almost nobody can forget about is Trick-or-Treat, which this year will again be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Halloween in Hellertown and Lower Saucon Township.
Shankweiler's temporarily closed pending purchase, owner says
N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The nation's oldest continuous running drive-in theater may soon be under new ownership. Movie fans have noticed Shankweiler's in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County, has been "temporarily closed" for several weeks. Owner Paul Geissinger says that's because the property seems to finally have a buyer.
