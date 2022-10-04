ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The American Medical Association wants you to stop questioning gender ideology — or else

By Kaylee McGhee White, Commentary Writer, Deputy Editor of Restoring America
Washington Examiner
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 87

Angela. I no longer live in california
23h ago

Or else what? I work in the medical field. Men and women are NOT the same biologically, and are treated for things medically different. Women don’t get prostate cancer, for instance. This is, absolutely, ridiculous!

Reply(10)
113
The Happy Apple
1d ago

The irony is that the AMA formed as a way for the medical profession to ensure they remained respectable and trustworthy. Read the book Charlatan: America’s Most Dangerous Huckster. Then ask yourself if today’s AMA looks more like respectable professionals or like the huckster. AMA is just another American institution that has collapsed.

Reply(6)
68
S Cross
18h ago

Living through the lefts fascist attempts to suppress and deny is always a challenge. Their destruction and looting during their occupation of government should be a learning experience for anyone that’s conscious.

Reply(1)
33
Related
Salon

“Shameful”: Republicans unanimously block bill that would force them to reveal dark-money donors

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Proponents of democracy responded with disgust Thursday after Senate Republicans filibustered the popular DISCLOSE Act, which seeks to expose the super-wealthy donors who are spending unlimited amounts of undisclosed money to ensure that the U.S. government advances their interests at the expense of the vast majority.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez opens up about relationship with Riley Roberts and shares details about proposal

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has opened up about her notoriously private relationship with Riley Roberts, with the congresswoman revealing that the couple got engaged after her longtime partner revealed it was his New Year’s resolution.Ms Ocasio-Cortez, 32, who confirmed that she and Roberts were engaged in May, spoke candidly about the bond the couple shares, and how she reacted to her boyfriend’s desire to get engaged, during a cover interview for GQ’s October issue.According to the New York Democrat, who first met Roberts when they were both 19 and attending Boston University as undergraduate students, she never considered marriage “inevitable”. Her...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Racism#The White House#Big Tech#The Justice Department
Fox News

Michael Moore predicts a 'landslide' against the GOP 'traitors' in midterms, thanks SCOTUS for abortion ruling

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore is feeling optimistic about Democrats' chances in maintaining control of Congress against "traitor" Republicans ahead of the November midterms. "I have never felt this optimistic," Moore told "Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday night. Moore, who faced heavy pushback for famously predicting President Trump's election...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Trump donors think they're giving to "save America," but they're paying Trump's legal bills

When one is under federal investigation for serious crimes like potential espionage, the usual legal advice is to be silent. Lawyers tend to get nervous when clients talk publicly about their cases, fearful that they will inadvertently provide evidence prosecutors can use against their clients in court. But after the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago in August, Donald Trump has not shut up. He rants on Truth Social about the FBI, portraying himself as the victim of an "unwarranted, unjust, and illegal Raid," even though there appears little doubt that he was in possession of classified documents he appears to have stolen from the government. He gives lengthy and often ad-libbed speeches, ostensibly in support of Republicans running for office, in which he complains about his alleged victimization at the hands of the FBI.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
Daily Mail

'I'm exhausted with these white folx': Black female diversity officer at Dept of Defense boasted on Twitter about reprimanding a white woman for her 'CAUdacity' after she said 'black people can be racist too'

A senior official in the Pentagon's education wing who has written books on anti-racism has a history of mocking white people on Twitter, recently-resurfaced posts revealed on Tuesday. Kelisa Wing is the chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer in the Department of Defense's Education Activity office, which oversees schooling for...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Fight breaks out involving GOP challenger at Rep Ayanna Pressley event with fellow ‘Squad’ members

Police arrested two people outside of an event in Somerville, Massachusetts, for Democratic Representative Ayanna Pressley and other members of the Squad, after a brawl involving Ms Pressley’s Republican opponent took place. A spokesperson for the city of Somerville told Boston.com that police responded to reports of a fight that had broken out at the Somerville Theater on Saturday. The event featured Ms Pressley, along with her fellow Squad members Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Cori Bush of Missouri. Republican Donnie Palmer, who is running against Ms Pressley, had organised...
SOMERVILLE, MA
People

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Recounts How a Congressman Once Told Her 'It's a Shame' She Won

"I feel like everybody treated me like a one-term member of Congress, and they worked to make me a one-term member of Congress," Ocasio-Cortez told GQ Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is opening up about the hostility she faced after being elected to Congress in 2018 — hostility that, in a new interview with GQ, came in part from those in her party. During her first days in Congress, the now 32-year-old Ocasio-Cortez told the outlet, her reception was "not the same" as her fellow newly elected Democrats. One instance, in particular,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Do you see a bright future for Harris, Joe? Biden says 'Kamala won't be the last woman to be vice president - or president' - 24 hours after her North Korea gaffe

President Joe Biden gave a nod of confidence to Vice President Kamala Harris, saying a woman would one day fill the Oval Office and that first female vice president won't be the last. His comment drew loud applause inside the White House East Room during a Rosh Hashanah celebration, where...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

It's a scary time in America — but know this: Donald Trump is finished

Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. UN Secretary-General António Guterres opened the first post-pandemic meeting of the General Assembly in New York this week warning that the world is in a dangerous place: more divided than ever, teetering on the edge of totalitarianism due to economic inequity and facing a mountain of problems due to climate change. "Divides are growing deeper. Inequalities are growing wider," he said. "And challenges are spreading farther."
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy